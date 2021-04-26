"The knee is coming along," the actress shared on Instagram in an update on the devastating injury she suffered in the Congo in February.

Ashley Judd Posted a Video of Her Shattered Leg From Rehab: 'I Am Getting Back Up'

Ashley Judd is sharing an update on her recovery after shattering her leg during a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier this year.deep scarThe 53-year-old actress and activist posted a series of photos and a video of herself on Instagram while she's rehabbing from her injury. In the video, the camera focuses on the deep scares and discoloration on one leg. She slowly and excruciatingly inches it backward, a move that's clearly causing her pain.

Ashley Judd Shares Clip of Her Rehab After Shattering Her Leg Credit: Getty Images

"I am getting back up," Judd wrote on April 24. "I remember when I began sleeping through the night. I remember when I began to have dreams again (both kinds)."

Judd wrote that she's done 60 heel slide exercises daily and "sobbed through them."

"I made it because of the loving exhortation and validation of my many friends," she wrote. "Yesterday, I effortlessly reached the benchmark of 130 degrees. I can nearly reach my knee as you see in one picture. My feet can rest almost parallel. The knee is coming along, the four fractures healing."

The fight to regain use of her leg is far from over. Judd added that she still has a nerve injury that will take "a least a year" to heal. "I concentrate hard at moving my very still foot," she said. "Come June, I will walk with a brace and a cane."

The post is the latest in a series of updates Judd has published on her condition after sharing in February that she broke her leg in four places while in the Congo.

"Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg," Judd wrote in an Instagram post in February, shortly after the injury. "I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey."

Judd shared that she had to be carried by hammock for three hours out of the rain forest and then needed to ride on the back of a motorbike across rugged terrain for six hours to get help.

In a second February post, Judd thanked hospital workers in South Africa for caring for her, saying that she arrived "in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse. I desperately needed a blood transfusion."

Judd was eventually transferred to America, where she had an eight-hour surgery to repair her bones and decompress a nerve in her leg.

In a February interview with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, Judd said she was thankful to have access to care. "The difference between a Congolese person and me is disaster insurance that allowed me 55 hours after my accident to get to an operating table in South Africa," she explained.

She also referenced the country's widespread poverty, noting that there's usually no electricity or running water, and that people in the country don't have access to "a simple pill to kill the pain when you've shattered a leg in four places and have nerve damage."

In her newest post, she added that she plans to be "back in the Congolese rain forest soon," where she was doing research on bonobos, an endangered species.