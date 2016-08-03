Ashley Graham Shared the Perfect At-Home Workout on Her Instagram

Plus-size model and Sports Illustrated cover girl Ashley Graham keeps her curve game strong not only with empowering selfies, but also with a killer workout regimen. Lucky for us, she’s not afraid to show herself sweating it out in the gym with her friends-slash-workout-buddies and personal trainers.

On Monday, Graham—who recently penned a powerful essay in response to her body shamers—posted a video to her Instagram account showing the circuit training routine she did with certified personal trainer Christopher Kadima during a trip to Los Angeles.

While Graham performed the exercises in an LA-based gym, this cardio-strength combo workout can be executed in the comfort of your own home. All you need is a set of hand weights, a yoga mat, a balance ball, a resistance band, a towel, and a bit of space.

When in LA, @christopher.kadima keeps my curves in check! @kadima_fit #curvyfit #moveyourbody A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 1, 2016 at 6:26am PDT

Here's Graham's full circuit for you to steal: jump roping, side and back foot taps with a resistance band, dumbbell rows, push-ups, slider back lunges, exercise ball plank, slider side lunges, sit-ups, squats, lateral band walks, and dumbbell flys. (We might borrow her energizing song of choice, Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “Who Gon Stop Me,” too.)