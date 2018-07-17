Ashley Graham Had the Best Response When Someone Said She Looked Pregnant

Ashley Graham’s Tuesday started with a tiny spat. The supermodel is currently on vacation, and she's been spending most of her time in a bikini. Sharing her morning activity (and blasting N.E.R.D. and Rihanna’s “Lemon”) with her social media fans, she panned down to show her pink two-piece.

This caught the attention of one follower, who responded with a comment about Ashley's "baby bump," assuming she was pregnant.

“Good Morning… Ashley!!!!$ Looking good…. Baby bump…. :))))),” @magbody wrote.

This kind of pregnancy assumption is something many women who aren't slender can relate to. While going about their day, a coworker, acquaintance, or even a stranger will congratulate them and ask when they're due—mistaking a not-skinny body for a pregnant one, or a food baby with a baby bump.

Leave it to Graham to not let this inappropriate (and inaccurate) assumption slide. She was simply sharing a fun morning she spent by the pool—not announcing that she was expecting.

Thanks to the always-vigilant @commentsbycelebs Instagram account, we got to see Graham’s no-nonsense four-word clap back: “@magbody that’s just called fat.”

Tell em, @ashleygraham. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

“Tell em, @ashleygraham,” @commentsbycelebs captioned the post. And we could not agree more.

The soon-to-be American Beauty Star host continues to be a body positivity icon, never shying away from taking on haters or addressing comments that need correcting.