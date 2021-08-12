Ashley Graham is pregnant with her second child, and she's soaking in some sun before her little one arrives.

Graham, 33, recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram of herself on a beach vacation with her family. Now, it seems, she's back at work, but she hasn't ditched the swimwear just yet.

The supermodel shared a photo on her Instagram Story that features her wearing a pretty string bikini while taking a bite of food. Graham looks fit and strong, and incredibly happy, too.

Graham, who is also mom to 18-month-old Isaac, has largely kept this pregnancy under wraps. She shared her big news with fans in a month ago on Instagram, writing, "the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️."

Graham didn't share at the time how far along she is, but she dropped a photo on Instagram earlier this week that joked that she's "about to pop." She added, "But not really, we have a min."

Graham told Entertainment Tonight last week that her baby is due at the end of this year. "I popped really fast," she said. Graham also said that she's "a lot more tired" and "exhausted" with her second pregnancy.

"I don't know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two," she said. "I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared." Now, she said, she's "just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, 'OK, check check. We got this.' Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check. I'm just not going to overthink it."

Graham said she and her husband, Justin Ervin, are trying to get Isaac ready for the idea of being a big brother—although she's not sure he gets it just yet. "I don't think he understands the concept of being a 'big brother,'" she told Entertainment Tonight. "He knows that there's a baby in the belly. Because I say, 'Where's the baby?' And then he points and then wants to kiss it.'"

Graham also told People that her body has felt different since she had Isaac. "I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,'" she said. "And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same."

Graham said she's thought that "maybe I'll never feel the same," adding that "I don't even know what I felt like before I was pregnant with Isaac anyways.'"