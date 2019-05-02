Ashley Graham Just Posted the Most Relatable Video for Anyone With Big Boobs

For every #flawless photo Ashley Graham posts on Instagram, she seem to post one that reminds us she really is just like the rest of us. Take the extremely relatable (and hilarious) video she posted yesterday of her boobs hitting her in the face while working out. We feel you, girl.

"Casual when your tits and your chin meet. Very casual," the 31-year-old model says in the video, as she does a series of glute bridges with a weighted overhead reach.

A voice behind the camera, possibly Graham's personal trainer, Kira Stokes, says, "These are things that..." Graham hilariously finishes the sentence with, "You don't have to worry about! I do!"

Graham captioned the video: "I have never let my body come in the way of training and training hard. Boobs, butt, tummy - nothing stops me from moving my body and taking control of my health!"

She also doesn't let anything stop her from posting what she wants on social media. At an event in March hosted by the New York Times called Reshaping Beauty, Graham said people sadly still try to "fix" her body by editing pictures of her, but she loves her body just the way it is.

"This is the kind of conversation I'm still struggling to have on set: 'You see those red stretch marks on the inside of my thigh? Leave those. Those are new and those are real, and we need to talk about those,': she said. "People will take them out, but I'm not afraid to talk about it. I'm not afraid to show it on social media."

