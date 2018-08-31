Like any dog mama, Ashley Benson does whatever she can to keep her two pups Walter and Olive in tip-top shape. That's why she recently teamed up with SmartyPaws, an all-in-one supplement for dogs, to make sure her pets were eating right. Benson has also been vocal about her own mental and physical health in the past—so we chatted with her about all the ways she keeps her mind and body healthy. (And yes, Walter was there to give his tips, too.)

On the mantra she lives by

"My mantra is to be grateful for everything that I have," says Benson. "No matter how stressful my job or anything in life might be, I always have to remind myself that I am so grateful to have the opportunities that I do, and I'm grateful for everything that I have."

On her favorite beauty product

Benson says she couldn't live without coconut oil. "It helps keep my skin hydrated and gives me a nice glow," she continues.

(While Benson isn't loyal to any specific brand, we're obsessed with Kopari Coconut Melt and Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil.)

On her go-to workout

Kickboxing and Pilates help Benson stay in killer shape, but that's not the only reason she loves to exercise. "My number one healthy lifestyle tip is to make sure to work out," she says. "That really helps my anxiety."

On maintaining a healthy diet

"My go-to healthy food as of recently is salmon," says Benson. "I've had it almost every day, and I'm obsessed with it."

On self-care

"I practice self-care by getting a lot of sleep, working out, and trying to eat as healthy as possible," says the actress.

Of course, we couldn't help but ask if Walter was also a fan of me-time. "Walter's self-care is a lot of belly rubs, bath time, and running," adds Benson.