This Is Anna Faris' Surprisingly Relatable Healthy Living Philosophy

Our April cover star, Anna Faris, has to be one of the most laid-back, down-to-earth celebs on the planet. After all, the 38-year-old star of the CBS sitcom Mom told us she takes tissues to award shows not for crying, but for sweating.

Faris is a parent in real life—she has a 2-year-old son named Jack with husband and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt—and she has a real-life healthy living philosophy. "Surround yourself with people that are loving and people that you love," Faris told us in her (above). "Mental happiness is hugely important for physical healthiness."

And she admits that staying healthy on set of her show, now in its second season, is a daily challenge. "Trying to grab a 5-minute workout, attempting to eat a lot of vegetables and greens...that in and of itself is work. I think it's a constant struggle, but I'm trying," she said, laughing.

Trust us, we can all relate.

Check out her full interview and grab our April issue, on newsstands now!

