5 Reasons Why Amy Schumer’s Approach to Wellness Inspires Us

No question about it: Amy Schumer stuns in a white one-piece swimsuit on the cover of InStyle's May issue. But because the Internet, the Trainwreck actress, 35, became the target of yet another body-shaming troll in the comments on InStyle's Instagram post about the cover. "Come on now! You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit," wrote @southshoreswimwear, the account for a luxury swimwear company.

Other commenters reacted with outrage at the remark, and justifiably so, because it's so obviously ridiculous. Here at Health, we believe in celebrating bodies of all shapes and sizes; and we feel especially inspired by women like Schumer, who love the skin they're in and find joy in leading an active life. The comedian is a certified kickboxing instructor, and a regular at SoulCycle. But most importantly, she understands that healthy living is all about balance. Here are five ways the actress has inspired us with her (often hilarious) approach to wellness.

She was a fitness instructor in college

Although Schumer frequently jokes about her athletic abilities, the kickboxing classes she taught in college sound pretty amazing. "Before you go down the path of thinking I wouldn't be your first pick for a fitness instructor, let me inform you that my classes were very well attended and fun," Schumer writes in her book The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo. "I'd have the girls yell out the names of their ex-boyfriends or whoever they were mad at while they threw kicks and punches. What I lacked in physique and expertise, I completely made up for with my likability and motivational yelling."

She clearly had plenty of real-life experience to prepare her for her "Workout Instructor" skit on Inside Amy Schumer.

She's a SoulCycle devotee

Schumer frequents SoulCycle with her friend, actress Rachel Feinstein. But you won't see her on one of the studio's coveted front row bikes. "We ride very slowly in the back, but they don’t make us feel bad about that," she told InStyle. "Afterward, we celebrate the workout with a very long lunch and coffee. We’re like elderly women on the Upper West Side."

Go Cubs! Fly the dub! Thanks to everyone at southport for making a gal that rides real slow feel at home! A post shared by @amyschumer on Nov 2, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

She's always moving

The actress may take it slow in spin class, but she still fits in plenty of fitness throughout the day. "She's super fit," trainer Harley Pasternak (who helped Schumer get in shape for Trainwreck) told Popsugar Fitness. "Amy lives by the idea 'strong in the gym, lean in life.' She keeps her workouts with us super brief and stays active through the rest of the day." Pasternak added that Schumer walks everywhere: "She gets 15K steps done in the first half of her day," he says.

She's got a mean serve

Schumer played on her high school's varsity volleyball team for four years, and was captain for two. She shared her volleyball recruiting video in a sweet Instagram #TBT:

My volleyball recruiting vid #tbt #gymnistheadmovethinkingimhilarious #notakers #paidfulltuition #studentloans A post shared by @amyschumer on Jul 21, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

She does water sports with Jennifer Lawrence

Schumer and pal J Law were the epitome of #bestfriendgoals when they rode water skis and successfully mastered the friendship pyramid on a 2015 vacation in the Hamptons.

Jlaw #maniac A post shared by @amyschumer on Jul 30, 2015 at 7:30am PDT

Amy, if you ever need a workout buddy, call us!