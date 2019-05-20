Amy Schumer's pregnancy has to be one of the best (and most LOL-worthy) things that's happened to us this year. Her Instagram updates, both pre- and postpartum, have only solidified Schumer's status as the queen of comedy.

Speaking of Schumer being the queen, did we mention how she handled having nearly the same due date as Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle? When Schumer gave birth just hours before the duchess, she fittingly posted an Instagram photo with the caption, "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born." Here are eight other new-mom moments we're loving so far (because knowing Schumer, we're sure there are plenty more to come).

RELATED: Amy Schumer Confirms She’s Still 'Pregnant and Puking,' Then Slams Gender Inequality in Medical Research

Her pregnancy announcement

Schumer first hinted at her pregnancy with a picture of herself and her husband, Chris Fischer, edited onto an image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The caption told her followers to go to the profile of journalist Jessica Yellin, who posted Schumer's recommendations for the US midterm elections. The list ended with: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer." Mic. Drop.

The cake that shows her giving birth

In January, Schumer posted that she had received a “horrifying” gift from Molly Fischer, her husband's sister. It was a cake depicting a crowning baby—or in this case, a doll head poking out of an icing vagina. "I can’t thank her enough. So I won’t thank her at all," she wrote.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Reveals Her Husband Has Autism Spectrum Disorder—Here's What That Means

This casual baby bump mirror selfie

"Feeling strong and beautiful today #didntpuke," she captioned this mirror selfie showing off her baby bump at the end of March. Considering how awful Schumer's morning sickness was, not puking was something to celebrate.

A baby bump pic just a few days before birth

"Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time?" she wrote. "It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant. Well imagine how I feel mother f—ckers!!!!!!" Nuff said.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Apparently Wants to Raise Her Baby on a Vegan Diet—but Is That Even Safe?

Stopping by the Met Gala on her way to delivery

Yes, Schumer really stopped to take a photo on the Met Gala steps on her way to the hospital to give birth. You can't make this stuff up, folks. "Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital," she captioned a photo while rocking leggings and a gray T-shirt. You win best dressed in our books, girl.

Her royal birth announcement

"10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," Schumer captioned a photo of herself, her husband, and their newborn baby boy, Gene Attell Fischer. (*sheds tear of happiness*)

RELATED: 8 Unexpected Ways Your Body Might Change After You Have a Baby

Amy on the toilet after childbirth

In honor of her first Mother's Day, Schumer posted a photo of herself on the hospital toilet while another woman cradles her baby boy in the foreground. As if the photo wasn't already outrageous enough, just wait until you read the caption: "Milf alert 1 o'clock," she wrote.

A shot of her pumping breast milk

"Guys what are we doing tonight? #schumerpump #ootd," she captioned a picture showing the joy of having breasts fill up with milk. We told you she was relatable.

RELATED: 7 New Moms Get Real About How They Learned to Love Their Postpartum Body