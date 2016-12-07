Amy Schumer Responds To Backlash About Her New Barbie Movie Role

Amy Schumer is never afraid to get real about body image and to confront unfair gender stereotypes—and now, the comedian is clapping back once again. This time, it's at internet trolls who responded to the news that she's in talks to play Barbie in a live-action Sony movie slated for 2018.

Commenters have been flooding Schumer's social feeds with hateful messages about her appearance and critiques of her weight. Schumer was having none of it. She posted a photo of herself in a black one-piece bathing suit to Instagram along with a inspiring caption.

Schumer made it clear she feels no shame about her body. “Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so,” she wrote.

She went on to discuss her career accomplishments, like being nominated for two Grammys, making movies and books, and headlining shows around the world. “When I look in the mirror I know who I am. Im a great friend, sister, daughter and girlfriend…my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand,” she continued. “I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice. It's that kind of response that let's you know something's wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it.”

She ended her (much-deserved) rant by letting her fans know she’s there for them, especially if they’ve ever been bullied, and telling them to zone out the haters because it’s our accomplishments and personalities that truly matter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Barbie movie will work to address the self-image and race issues that the iconic doll brand has had to face in recent years. The movie reportedly open in a land of perfect Barbies, where one of them realizes she doesn't fit in—but then discovers that her uniqueness is an asset.

We can't think of anyone better than Schumer to play this more enlightened version of Barbie. And this isn't the only body-positive thing Barbie has done lately: in November, it was announced that Mattel would release an Ashley Graham Barbie with thighs that actually touch (one of the top body-positive moments of 2016). We look forward to seeing what both of these trailblazing women do in 2017.