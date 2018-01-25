Aly Raisman Poses in Latest Unretouched AerieREAL Campaign—and You Have to See the Gorgeous Photos

Aly Raismain is taking the world by storm, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. After speaking up in November about being abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the six-time Olympic medalist delivered a powerful address this week in court that helped put her abuser behind bars.

So now that Nassar has been sentenced and so many are applauding Raisman's bravery, what’s next? Finally, a little bit of fun, as she stars alongside other gorgeous women in a new unretouched ad campaign for Aerie.

Raisman joins model and body-positive advocate Iskra Lawrence, singer-songwriter Rachel Platten, and actress Yara Shahidi in a series of stunning photos that haven't been Photoshopped. This is the message behind all of the unretouched #AerieREAL campaigns, which emphasize "loving the whole damn package," as the brand puts it.

"We’ve all been through something that in the end, will make you a stronger person," Raisman is quoted as saying on ae.com, a statement that rings true not just for her own recent experiences, but also those of so many other women who have been moved to speak out in the past year.

The brand has been making waves with their unretouched ad campaigns and emphasis on body positivity and self-love.

"Now, more than ever, we want to encourage women everywhere to feel empowered to embrace their own unique qualities and beautiful REAL selves," Jennifer Foyle, Aerie Global Brand President, told Daily Mail. "Yara, Aly, Rachel, and Iskra truly embody AerieREAL and what it means to be strong, confident, and happy in your own skin."

At only 23 years old, Raisman is poised to continue making an impact; whether it’s an impressive floor routine, brave message, or gorgeous ad campaign, we’ll be right here cheering her on.