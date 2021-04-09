Alessandra Ambrosio Just Posted a Video of Her Workout Routine That Gives a Peek Into How She Stays So Toned

Alessandra Ambrosio is giving us a glimpse into how she keeps so fit. On Thursday, the 39-year-old model posted an Instagram video of herself working out.

In the clip, the former Victoria's Secret Angel can be seen doing a variety of exercises, including lifting weights and kettlebells, working with a resistance band, and doing crunches. "Crunch time... 🍏‼️💪," she put as the caption.

The video was actually posted to support Alo, a yoga clothes company that she has partnered with. In the video, Ambrosio is wearing Alo's Splendor Bra, in its new green apple color ($48, aloyoga.com), as well as Alo's white 7/8 High-Waist Moto Legging ($114, aloyoga.com).

Regardless of why she posted the video, though, it's obvious that she really does take the time to keep her body healthy. Besides working out in the gym, one of the ways Ambrosio—who turns 40 on Sunday—keeps so toned is by doing yoga. "I love to do yoga as it centers me and also at the same time keeps me in shape," she told FOX News.

Even on days when she doesn't have time for a full workout, Ambrosio still tries to do something to stay active. "Since there is a lot to do around the house sometimes I don't have much time to work out, in which case I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes," she said in her interview with FOX News.

This past year, with gyms closed due to the pandemic, Ambrosio had to get creative with her fitness routine, often turning to online workouts. "It's OK to lack motivation during this time—we are all feeling it—but it is important to make some time for ourselves and working out is a great way to center yourself and stay fit."

Ambrosio told People that she also has her two kids to thank for keeping her active: "We love going to the beach, hanging in Malibu and playing volleyball… We like going rollerblading and biking, all kind of things!"

In addition to keeping physical, Ambrosio also tries to fuel her body with foods like fresh, organic fruit and vegetables, per FOX News. Though, she says, "there is no reason to not treat yourself with a dessert here and there."