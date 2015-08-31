A Fat-Melting 7-Move Workout to Get Maria Menounos' VMA Look

With plenty of celebrities on-hand for the MTV Video Music Awards last night—Taylor Swift’s girl squad was out in full force—there was a ton of fitspiration for your next gym sesh. And while we may have tuned in to see host Miley Cyrus’s antics, Maria Menounos’s sexy red carpet body was definitely one of the evening's highlights.

Health’s April cover girl rocked a formfitting black and navy dress and topknot that showed off her sleek physique, which she attributes to clean living and on-the-go workouts.

Looking to replicate her look? Watch the video below for a fast, fat-blasting fitness routine courtesy of the E! News anchor. Do the circuit two to three times for an awesome sweat session that clocks in under 20 minutes.

RELATED: 9 Fitness Trainers to Follow on Instagram