Here's How Khloé Kardashian Works Out

I have a total girl crush on Khloé Kardashian, and I don’t care who knows it. Not only does she say whatever she wants, whenever she wants, but she also has a banging body. I mean, have you seen her lately? Khloé clearly has been hitting the gym...hard.

Even her big sis Kourtney is singing her praises; the eldest Kardashian sibling recently posted an Instagram photo with the caption: “Today’s mission: to get my butt looking like @khloekardashian’s!!”

Today's mission: to get my butt looking like @khloekardashian 's!! 🍑💪🏼 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 3, 2015 at 1:02pm PDT

It's not just her toned, lifted booty that I want, though. So I went to the man responsible for whipping her whole 5'10" frame into awesome shape, Gunnar Peterson, and asked him to spill some of his master training tips to Health. Before he did, he reminded me that hard work begets a hard body. “There are no shortcuts. If there were, I would have found them by now!” says Peterson, who’s also helped sculpt a number of A-list bodies, including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Sofia Vergara, and Halle Berry. (He's also worked on mine. I still remember our first workout together in 2008—it was so tough that it still gives me nightmares!)

Keep that hard-hitting ethos in mind when you try these seven moves.

Weighted back squat

Stand with feet apart at twice your shoulder width; hold a bar across upper back with overhand grip. Push hips back and squat down. Be sure to keep knees behind toes and chest up. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps, 2 to 3 times a week.

Why it’s effective: “It is a multi-joint move that is very metabolic in nature,” Peterson says.

Trainer tip: You want a weight heavy enough that you can't do more than 12 to 15 reps without your form deteriorating. After those 12-15, you should stop.

Squat! Squat! Squat!!! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 4, 2015 at 1:07pm PDT

Medicine ball sit-up with a press

Grab a 6-to-10-pound medicine ball with both hands and lie face-up with hands behind head. Bend knees to 90 degrees, place feet flat on the floor, and hold the medicine ball against chest. Perform a classic sit-up by raising torso into a sitting position. Press the medicine ball straight up; bring it back to chest, then lower body back to the ground. Do 3 to 4 sets of 15 to 20 reps, 2 to 3 times a week.

Why it’s effective: “The move targets the rectus abdominus, which is the sheet of muscle on your torso, in flexion, and also challenges you in extension as you press the medicine ball up and behind you,” explains Peterson.

Trainer tip: When you raise the medicine ball, lower it slightly behind your head.

Thank you @gunnarfitness for kicking my ass!!!! #ProjectKoKo A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 19, 2014 at 9:33am PST

Boxing jab

Start with feet staggered and shoulder-width apart (lead with your non-dominant leg, with the toe of your dominant foot in line with the heel of your non-dominant foot), and knees slightly bent; hold hands at face level. With power, quickly extend your fist, twisting the arm so that you land the punch with your palm facing down. This is called a jab. Quickly bring first back in and repeat motion with opposite hand. Do this for 1 to 3 minutes, 3 to 5 times during your training, 3 to 4 times a week.

Why it’s effective: “This works your core musculature, challenges balance and hand-to-eye coordination, and elevates your heart rate like a sprint,” says Peterson.

Trainer tip: Make sure your head is extended forward over your shoulders and your shoulders over your hips.

After an hour of strength training with @gunnarfitness I wasn't as clean as I would like on my punches but we got that cardio in. Still don't try me 🙊 hit em with the left. Hit em with the right (migos voice) #FBF A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 21, 2014 at 10:32am PST

Pull-up

Stand on a plyo box or a bench under a bar. Grab bar with an overhand grip. Hands should be slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Step off front of box, coming into a dead hang. Remember to keep neck long, draw shoulder blades together, and tighten abs. Then pull body straight up, driving elbows toward rib cage. Clean the bar with your chin, pause, and then slowly lower back down. Do 3 sets of 5 to 10 rep, 2 to 3 times per week.

Why it’s effective: “This is a basic big boy (girl!) body-weight move,“ explains Peterson. “It is universal testament to true strength.”

Trainer tip: Can't do a pull-up? Use a resistance band to help aid in the movement.

Started my Monday morning off right with @gunnarfitness and some pull-ups and a resistance band. Hey... I needed the help 😜 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 16, 2015 at 12:53pm PDT

Ab roll out

Start on all fours, knees together and hands on ab roller. Knees should be shoulder-width apart. Slowly roll forward until your chest is almost touching the floor. Pause, then reverse the motion back to start. Do 3 sets of 10 reps to start, 2 times a week.

Why it’s good: “Working the abs in extension is important in sports and real life. Crunches work in flexion, but don’t neglect extension work,” Peterson says.

Trainer tip: Really work on contracting your abs while you roll out.

I need these abs to come in soon! @gunnarfitness is a fool as always. At least he makes our workouts fun! A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 17, 2015 at 10:48am PDT

Pull-over ab

Lie on back on an incline bench with feet flat. Hold a resistance band or towel overhead; squeeze abs and with arms extended, move arms slowly in an arc until they are in front of knees. Do 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps, 3 to 4 times a week.

Why it's effective: "It activates and strengthens your core," Peterson says.

Trainer tip: Keep arms extended throughout the entire motion.

I missed @gunnarfitness and this place!!! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 1, 2015 at 11:40am PDT

Weighted sled push

Stand in front of a weighted sled; stagger feet, hinge forward at hips slightly, and place hands on sled. As you push, begin walking forward for 50 feet. Add distance or weight as you progress. If you don’t have 50 feet, go 10 feet (or whatever you have), turn around, and repeat 4 times.

Why it’s good: "It’s working on your strength and cardio simultaneously," Peterson says.

Trainer tip: Use whatever weight challenges your heart rate.

I'm not sure what's funnier... Gunnar's commentary or my weird waddle. 🙊😝💪 A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 5, 2014 at 12:20pm PDT

