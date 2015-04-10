5 Moves to Bust Belly Fat

Singer Kelly Rowland looks as thoughÂ a day hasn't passed sinceÂ Destiny'sÂ ChildÂ ruled the airwaves.

Okay, so maybe her sense of style has changed a bit, but you would never guess that theÂ 34-year-old, first-time motherÂ gaveÂ birth to her son Titan just five months ago.

Good news for us: She shared her snap-back-into-shape secrets inÂ a recent interview withÂ Extra. RowlandÂ creditsÂ SoulCycle, her trainer Jeanette Jenkins, and eating according to the 80/20 rule, which meansÂ chowing down on clean foodsÂ 80% of the time, and allowing indulgences duringÂ the other 20%âall of which helped her shed a whopping 70 (!) pounds after giving birth.

âSoulCycle is the secret, [SoulCycle instructor] Angela Davisâ¦when I go in there and it's the wee hours of the morning she is a great secret, so motivational,â Rowland told Extra.

She also praised Jenkins, who she worked with on the Sexy Abs with Kelly Rowland DVDÂ ($20, amazon.com), for helping her push harder. âJeanette comes in with so much energy and this huge smile on her face and you canât help but to get excited about working out,â RowlandÂ said.

Clearly Rowland loves her workouts, making herÂ just the motivation we need. Here are a few tummy-toning moves from herÂ favorite trainer, Jeanette Jenkins herself, to help youÂ get it right, get it tight.

Plank/Pelvis Tuck

Works:Â Rectus abdominus (six-pack) and transverse abdominus (waist-cinching corset muscles)

How to do it: Lie facedown with legs extended, elbows bent, feet hip-width apart, elbows shoulder-width apart. Contract abs, then tuck toes to lift body, elbows directly under shoulders (A). Hold for 4 breaths. Bend knees (do not touch ground), tilt pelvis up; hold for 4 breaths (B). Keeping abs tight, straighten legs, hold for 4 breaths. Repeat 3 times.

Photo: David Heisler

Side Crunch & Pulse

Works:Â Obliques (sides of abs), seratus anterior (muscles below chest), and six-pack

How to do it: Lie faceup, knees bent to 90 degrees, hands behind head. Lower knees to left and crunch up (A); do 15-25 reps. Return to start, lift shoulders, extend left arm, and pulse forward (B) for 15-25 reps. Repeat sequence on right side. This is 1 set. Do 2 sets.

Photo: David Heisler

Tone-It V Hold

Works:Â Fast-twitch muscle fibers (the ones that contract during high-intensity moves and help improve muscle tone)

How to do it: Sit with knees bent and feet on floor. Clasp underside of thighs with both hands, hinge back, and lift feet until lower legs are parallel to floor; release hands (A). Straighten legs and reach for your toes (B); hold for 8 breaths. Repeat 3 times.

Photo: David Heisler

Navel-To-Spine Pulse

Works:Â Six-pack

How to do it: Lie faceup with knees bent and feet on floor. Lift shoulders and clasp underside of thighs with both hands; contrast abs (A). Tilt pelvis up; let go of thighs, and reach forward (B); pulse 20 times. Return to start; reach hands to outside of right thigh and do move with torso turned to right; pulse 20 times. Repeat on left side. This is 1 set. Do 2 sets.

Photo: David Heisler

Low-Belly Leg Reach

Works:Â Corset muscles and six-pack

How to do it: Lie faceup with knees bent to 90 degrees, hands behind head, and abs contracted. Keeping knees stacked over hips, lift shoulders and crunch up (A); inhale and hold for 3-5 seconds while squeezing lower belly (B). Do 2 sets of 10-15 reps.

Photo: David Heisler

