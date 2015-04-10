5 Moves to Bust Belly Fat

Here are five moves from one of Kelly Rowland's snap-back-into-shape secret weapons: her trainer Jeanette Jenkins.
Singer Kelly Rowland looks as thoughÂ a day hasn't passed sinceÂ Destiny'sÂ ChildÂ ruled the airwaves.
Okay, so maybe her sense of style has changed a bit, but you would never guess that theÂ 34-year-old, first-time motherÂ gaveÂ birth to her son Titan just five months ago.
Good news for us: She shared her snap-back-into-shape secrets inÂ a recent interview withÂ Extra. RowlandÂ creditsÂ SoulCycle, her trainer Jeanette Jenkins, and eating according to the 80/20 rule, which meansÂ chowing down on clean foodsÂ 80% of the time, and allowing indulgences duringÂ the other 20%âall of which helped her shed a whopping 70 (!) pounds after giving birth.
RELATED:Â 10 Minute Workout: Get Toned From Head to Toe
âSoulCycle is the secret, [SoulCycle instructor] Angela Davisâ¦when I go in there and it's the wee hours of the morning she is a great secret, so motivational,â Rowland told Extra.
She also praised Jenkins, who she worked with on the Sexy Abs with Kelly Rowland DVDÂ ($20, amazon.com), for helping her push harder. âJeanette comes in with so much energy and this huge smile on her face and you canât help but to get excited about working out,â RowlandÂ said.
Clearly Rowland loves her workouts, making herÂ just the motivation we need. Here are a few tummy-toning moves from herÂ favorite trainer, Jeanette Jenkins herself, to help youÂ get it right, get it tight.
RELATED:Â 8 Workout Moves With Tracy Anderson
Plank/Pelvis Tuck
Works:Â Rectus abdominus (six-pack) and transverse abdominus (waist-cinching corset muscles)
How to do it: Lie facedown with legs extended, elbows bent, feet hip-width apart, elbows shoulder-width apart. Contract abs, then tuck toes to lift body, elbows directly under shoulders (A). Hold for 4 breaths. Bend knees (do not touch ground), tilt pelvis up; hold for 4 breaths (B). Keeping abs tight, straighten legs, hold for 4 breaths. Repeat 3 times.
Photo: David Heisler
RELATED:Â 7 Exercises to Fix Muscle Imbalances
Side Crunch & Pulse
Works:Â Obliques (sides of abs), seratus anterior (muscles below chest), and six-pack
How to do it: Lie faceup, knees bent to 90 degrees, hands behind head. Lower knees to left and crunch up (A); do 15-25 reps. Return to start, lift shoulders, extend left arm, and pulse forward (B) for 15-25 reps. Repeat sequence on right side. This is 1 set. Do 2 sets.
Photo: David Heisler
RELATED:Â 13 Comfort Foods That Burn Fat
Tone-It V Hold
Works:Â Fast-twitch muscle fibers (the ones that contract during high-intensity moves and help improve muscle tone)
How to do it: Sit with knees bent and feet on floor. Clasp underside of thighs with both hands, hinge back, and lift feet until lower legs are parallel to floor; release hands (A). Straighten legs and reach for your toes (B); hold for 8 breaths. Repeat 3 times.
Photo: David Heisler
RELATED:Â Blast Belly Fat Fast
Navel-To-Spine Pulse
Works:Â Six-pack
How to do it: Lie faceup with knees bent and feet on floor. Lift shoulders and clasp underside of thighs with both hands; contrast abs (A). Tilt pelvis up; let go of thighs, and reach forward (B); pulse 20 times. Return to start; reach hands to outside of right thigh and do move with torso turned to right; pulse 20 times. Repeat on left side. This is 1 set. Do 2 sets.
Photo: David Heisler
RELATED:Â 11 Reasons Why You're Not Losing Belly Fat
Low-Belly Leg Reach
Works:Â Corset muscles and six-pack
How to do it: Lie faceup with knees bent to 90 degrees, hands behind head, and abs contracted. Keeping knees stacked over hips, lift shoulders and crunch up (A); inhale and hold for 3-5 seconds while squeezing lower belly (B). Do 2 sets of 10-15 reps.
Photo: David Heisler
RELATED:Â 6 Workout Moves with Jennifer Widerstrom