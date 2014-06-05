5 Exercises From the President's Leaked Workout Video

President Barack Obama is known for playing basketball, and now we know he hits the weight room, too.

Obama—who arrived in Poland Tuesday morning for the start of a four-day, three country tour—appears in the grainy video doing dumbbell exercises and spending time on the elliptical.

TMZ published the video (below), but it's not the "major" Secret Service breach they made it out to be. The U.S. Secret Service released a statement to ABC News saying that hotel guests were not asked to leave the gym, nor were they asked to refrain from taking pictures, and agents were close to Obama at all times.

People across the web may be poking fun at Obama for yawning and lifting light weights, and, yes, his form could definitely use some work, but we applaud him for making fitness a priority in his crazy schedule.

Here are the five moves Obama does in the video, plus some, ahem, handy form tips.



Lunge curls with overhead press

Photo: David Martinez

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, stand with feet together and arms at sides. Step forward with left foot and lower right knee toward floor (don't let left knee go beyond your ankle). At the same time, curl weights toward shoulders, then press them overhead. Lower weights and return to starting position. Step forward with right foot and repeat.

Lateral raises

Photo: David Martinez

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells by your sides. Raise dumbbells out to sides until parallel with shoulders. Return to starting position.

Dumbbell step-ups

Photo: Chris Fanning

Stand with left foot on a sturdy bench or step, a dumbbell in each hand. With weight on left foot, lift to standing on the step, right thigh raised so it’s parallel to floor; at the same time, curl weights up toward shoulders (optional). Return to starting position.

Squat to overhead press

Photo: Chris Fanning

The President does this exercise seated on a bench, but completing it standing—and adding a squat!—will boost your burn.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, elbows bent, a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms forward. Lower into a squat (don’t let knees go past toes); hold for a moment. Push through heels to stand up, pressing weights overhead. Return to starting position.

Reverse fly

Photo: Chris Fanning

Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, and back straight. Holding a dumbbell in each hand, with palms facing in, hinge forward at the waist. Brace your core, then, with elbows slightly bent, raise the weights out to the sides and up as far as you can, squeezing your shoulder blades together; lower back down.

