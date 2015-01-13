3 Sculpting Moves to Try From Our Red-Carpet Favorites

If you're anything like us, then we're pretty sure you were glued to your TV on Sunday night watching stars strut their stuff on the Golden Globes red carpet. And while you may have been oohing and ahhing over those bedazzled gowns (Two words: Kate Hudson), we couldn’t help but focus on all of those fabulously fit bodies. It was practically a sea of lean legs, toned arms, stunning shoulders, flat stomachs, and seriously defined backs. Lucky for you, we've got the deets on the go-to moves of a few of our favorite stars—Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington and Heidi Klum—straight from their trainers.

Add these exercises to your next circuit to channel your inner celeb. Happy sculpting!

Score Jennifer Lopez's out-of-sight abs

Trainer: Tracy Anderson, Health's contributing fitness editor

Go-to move: Attitude Lift and Crunch with Reach

"It hits the deep-set ab muscles that serves as your flat-belly girdle," Anderson says. Do it six days a week to help reveal your rock-hard abs.

How to do it: Lie face up with knees bent, right arm extended overhead and a 3-pound weight in right hand. Rest left hand on back of head (A). Crunch up; lift leg. Crunch up more; bring right hand and left leg toward each other (B). Lower torso; tap left toes to floor. This is 1 rep. Do 30 reps; rest for 30 to 60 seconds. Switch sides and repeat.

Get Kerry Washington's toned tush

Trainer: Nonna Gleyzer

Go-to move: Super Booty

"It targets the lower and upper glutes, while strengthening and sculpting the lower abs, hamstrings, inner thighs and calves,” Gleyzer says. Do three sets three times a week to see a firmer, leaner you in about four weeks.

How to do it: Lie faceup, balls of feet on the edge of a stable surface. Place stability ball between thighs; lift heels (A). Squeeze glutes, tighten core and raise hips, creating a straight line (B); lift and lower hips 10 times. Keep hips lifted, squeeze ball between thighs (C); repeat 10 times. Remain in hip-lifted position and raise and lower heels 10 times (D). Return to start position.

Get Heidi Klum's standout stems

Trainer: David Kirsch

Go-to move: Sumo Lunge

"It shapes and tones without building bulk," Kirsch says. Do 15 reps per side 4 times a week to get firmer in a month.

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, slight bend in knees, abs tight (A). Lift and extend right leg (thigh parallel to floor); kick up and over to right in half-moon shape (B). Land with legs wider than at start; lower into squat (C). Stand; raise right leg, bring knee to chest, and rotate hips and right leg up; kick out to the side, foot flexed (D). Return to start.

With additional reporting by Rozalynn S. Frazier.