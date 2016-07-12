3 Power Moves We Can All Steal From Beyoncé

Last week, Vulture posted an interview with the Shonda Rhimes, AKA creator of the hit TV shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, and The Catch. In it, she discusses how she starts each morning. One thing she does daily: "I have a tiny little dance party," Rhimes admits, and of course the music she currently gets down to is from, wait for it, Beyoncé. “So Beyoncé and I are having a little dance party every morning. I’m getting in formation,” she says. “And that usually puts me in a good mood. And then I leave the house.”

This little nugget of information not only made us smile, but it also got us thinking: If dancing to a little Beyoncé could set a positive tone for the day for one of the most powerful women in television (Hello, TGIT!), what else could us mere mortals learn from the singer? The answer: confidence, how to win big, and who makes the best role model. Read on to see how you can incorporate Beyoncé’s strategies into your own life.

Stand like Wonder Woman

Ever notice how often Bey stands with her hands on her hips? We don’t think it is by accident. Here’s why: Research shows that standing tall with your chest out and hands on your hips can make you feel bolder. In fact, in a Ted Talk social psychologist Amy Cuddy noted that holding this pose for just two minutes can boost your levels of testosterone and lower your levels cortisol, and that these hormonal change can configure your brain to be assertive, confident, and comfortable. Enough said.

Fill your wardrobe with red

Whether it's on her current tour (The Formation World Tour), in the video for "Formation," or at awards shows, this Houston native has rocked red over the years like nobody's business. Clearly Queen Bey knows the secrets behind this scarlet color, which include more energy, the possibility of earning more money (because “the best revenge is your paper”) or giving you the edge you need to beat your opponents (ahem, Beyoncé was the highest paid woman in music in 2015). Rhimes also recognizes the power of a red outfit, tweeting back in May: “Bey gets to wear this to work. And she slays. I am seriously considering this for my next big meeting. #LEMONADE” And may we add #powercolor.

Be your own hero

According to research from the journal Social Psychological & Personal Science, powerful people look to themselves as a source for inspiration, not others. And if you just give a little listen to some of Beyoncé’s lyrics, she definitely puts herself on a pedestal (no shade). Take "Flawless" for instance, when she sings, “I know when you were little girls/ You dreamt of being in my world/ Don't forget it, don't forget it/ Respect that, bow down b***.” It doesn’t take an interpreter to see that Beyoncé is telling us that we should aspire to be like her. And let’s be real, who doesn’t want to be on her level?

For a more poignant example, consider these “Formation” lyrics: “I see it, I want it, I stunt, yellow-bone it/ I dream it, I work hard, I grind ‘til I own it/ I twirl on them haters, albino alligators/ El Camino with the seat low, sippin’ Cuervo with no chaser/ Sometimes I go off (I go off), I go hard (I go hard)/Get what’s mine (take what’s mine), I’m a star (I’m a star)/ Cause I slay (slay), I slay (hey), I slay (Okay), I slay (okay)."

Here, in our honest opinion, the multi Grammy Award winner has practically laid out an outline—albeit a very loose one— for why she is so successful. And we are taking notes.

Okay ladies, now let’s get in formation and go out there and be great. But first, a dance break: “Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh no no.”