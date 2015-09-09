15 Times Women's Tennis Perfectly Described Your Life

Still reeling from the epic Serena-Venus showdown last night? It's hard to come up with the words to properly describe the match—which Serena won 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 after older sis Venus pushed her to a third set. But this sums it up pretty well:



When you're hyper af and can't sit still pic.twitter.com/wzJFGlteKI — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) September 8, 2015

And that's just one of the many perfectly on point (get it?) reactions from this awesome tennis-themed Twitter account (@WTAReactions) we discovered recently.

The account started back in May, just in time for the summer tennis season, but some of the best GIFs are coming from this first week and a half of the U.S. Open. And as an added plus, the mystery creator almost exclusively focuses on all the great female tennis players. Here are 15 GIFs we completely love (but in the affectionate way, not in the losing-at-tennis way).

RELATED: Serena Williams to Body-Shaming Critics: ‘I Have Grand Slams to Win’

Your relationship with carbs

When the thought of having pasta for dinner got you like pic.twitter.com/wHEW8WBMTH — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) September 4, 2015

Your relationship with waiters

When your cute waiter says "Enjoy your meal" and you reply "Thanks, you too." pic.twitter.com/AUWqE2RwEj — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) July 3, 2015

RELATED: Try This Move to Get Arms Like Serena Williams

You before caffeine

Struggling to function without coffee in the morning like pic.twitter.com/tl0YyyIhNf — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) August 11, 2015

How you feel about your BFF

When your friends say you can have the last slice of pizza pic.twitter.com/dXrjt4rwTP — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) May 26, 2015

Why?!

Trying to get chewing gum off of your shoes like pic.twitter.com/4McqO3g8RZ — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) August 20, 2015

RELATED: Get Toned With Tennis

Every Monday

When you don't like Mondays pic.twitter.com/gQaud96amY — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) September 7, 2015

Wait, what was I doing?

Brain farts be like pic.twitter.com/Qlg78jufnC — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) September 7, 2015

Your health philosophy

When someone tells you they had cheesy crust pizza for lunch and dinner pic.twitter.com/ZDoFA4es6F — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) September 1, 2015

RELATED: 3 Ace Tennis Outfits You’ll Love for the U.S. Open

When it's too hot to care

Finding your chill like pic.twitter.com/YlhsruDvDB — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) September 4, 2015

When you meet someone new

Struggling with the anatomy of a handshake like pic.twitter.com/zS7bgUxc3F — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) September 2, 2015

Move. Over.

When someone invades your personal space pic.twitter.com/Z2gWmkFgrC — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) August 27, 2015

When you're not sure something is going to work out... but then it does!

When your splits game is on fleek and you know it. pic.twitter.com/4l2426AKDM — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) September 5, 2015

RELATED: 12 Ways to Stay Active When It's Too Hot to Work Out

When your sibling is fierce as hell

When you're the greatest sister act of all time pic.twitter.com/uk0YC8sD0w — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) September 9, 2015

How you feel about the U.S. Open right now

When they ask you what the first week of the @usopen has been like https://t.co/QkbKBXimBR — WTA Reactions (@WTAreactions) September 7, 2015

RELATED: Pippa Middleton Is Actually a Serious Athlete