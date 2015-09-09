15 Times Women's Tennis Perfectly Described Your Life

You need to follow @WTAReactions right now.
Still reeling from the epic Serena-Venus showdown last night? It's hard to come up with the words to properly describe the match—which Serena won 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 after older sis Venus pushed her to a third set. But this sums it up pretty well:
And that's just one of the many perfectly on point (get it?) reactions from this awesome tennis-themed Twitter account (@WTAReactions) we discovered recently.
The account started back in May, just in time for the summer tennis season, but some of the best GIFs are coming from this first week and a half of the U.S. Open. And as an added plus, the mystery creator almost exclusively focuses on all the great female tennis players. Here are 15 GIFs we completely love (but in the affectionate way, not in the losing-at-tennis way).
RELATED: Serena Williams to Body-Shaming Critics: ‘I Have Grand Slams to Win’
Your relationship with carbs
Your relationship with waiters
RELATED: Try This Move to Get Arms Like Serena Williams
You before caffeine
How you feel about your BFF
Why?!
RELATED: Get Toned With Tennis
Every Monday
Wait, what was I doing?
Your health philosophy
RELATED: 3 Ace Tennis Outfits You’ll Love for the U.S. Open
When it's too hot to care
When you meet someone new
Move. Over.
When you're not sure something is going to work out... but then it does!
RELATED: 12 Ways to Stay Active When It's Too Hot to Work Out