15 Times Women's Tennis Perfectly Described Your Life

You need to follow @WTAReactions right now.

Julie Mazziotta
September 09, 2015

Still reeling from the epic Serena-Venus showdown last night? It's hard to come up with the words to properly describe the matchwhich Serena won 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 after older sis Venus pushed her to a third set. But this sums it up pretty well:

And that's just one of the many perfectly on point (get it?) reactions from this awesome tennis-themed Twitter account (@WTAReactions) we discovered recently.

The account started back in May, just in time for the summer tennis season, but some of the best GIFs are coming from this first week and a half of the U.S. Open. And as an added plus, the mystery creator almost exclusively focuses on all the great female tennis players. Here are 15 GIFs we completely love (but in the affectionate way, not in the losing-at-tennis way).

Your relationship with carbs

Your relationship with waiters

You before caffeine

How you feel about your BFF

Why?!

Every Monday

Wait, what was I doing?

Your health philosophy

When it's too hot to care

When you meet someone new

Move. Over.

When you're not sure something is going to work out... but then it does!

When your sibling is fierce as hell

How you feel about the U.S. Open right now

