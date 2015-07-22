11 Celebrities Get Real About Plastic Surgery

In Hollywood, a place where the phrase “body of work” usually refers to more than a celeb’s IMDB page, plastic surgery is a booming business. While not all actresses are keen to talk about going under the knife (or laser, or needle), others have been outspoken about why they chose to, wish they hadn't, never will—or just might in 10 years.

From boob jobs to Botox, here are 11 stars who've talked frankly about cosmetic procedures: the good, the bad, and the “I can’t seem to move my face…” kind.

RELATED: 5 Questions to Ask Before You Have Cosmetic Surgery

No regrets

"I had my nose done when I was 16 years old. And I'll be honest, it did change my life ... [I]f there is something you want to fix that allows you to feel a little bit more confident, I support it. "

—Jillian Michaels, People, May 2015

“I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life.”

—Iggy Azalea, Vogue, March 2015

For health reasons

"I didn't do this because I believe in plastic surgery. I did this to help my health. I literally almost could not breathe out of the right side of my nose. I want my fans to know the truth. I'm not someone who is going to act like I had nothing done. I just want to be honest because my fans are everything to me."

—Ashley Tisdale, People, December 2007

RELATED: Nip/Tuck Nightmare: The Dangerous New World of Cosmetic Surgery

Been there, done that, BIG mistake. (Huge.)

“I went into the ­operating room a ­celebrity and came out anonymous. It was the nose job from hell. I’ll always be this once-famous actress nobody ­recognizes because of a nose job.”

—Jennifer Grey, The Daily Mirror, August 2012

“I tried the Botox one time and was permanently surprised for a couple months and it was not a cute look for me. My feeling is, I have three children who should know what emotion I’m feeling at the exact moment I’m feeling it. Like, that is critical.”

—Julia Roberts, Access Hollywood, March 2012

No way, José

"When I see it in people I meet, it's like an interruption in communication with them. It's like a flag in front of the view, and that, for an actor, is like wearing a veil—it's not a good thing."

—Meryl Streep, Vanity Fair, December 2009

"I say, don’t fight the rings on the trunk of a tree. Just keep counting ‘em. The idea of not looking like myself scares me. I just think a person’s character is what’s interesting.”

—Drew Barrymore, InStyle, January 2012

RELATED: The Mommy Makeover: Considering Postpartum Plastic Surgery

Never say never

“I haven’t, but that doesn’t mean I won’t. Though at this point, it’s a little hard to imagine. My mother never did anything to her face. And then, too, I look at my contemporaries. I see the very good work. I see the very bad work. I just don’t know if I want to mess with that. But, boy, I’m glad there’s such a thing as great lighting in movies and a little refreshing in photos.”

—Diane Keaton, Allure, May 2014

"When you see everybody around you doing it, you have those moments when you think, ‘To stay alive in this business, do I need to do the same thing?’ I won’t lie and tell you that those things don’t cross my mind, because somebody is always suggesting it to me. 'You know if you just did a little bit of this and that, lift this up, then this would be a little bit better.' It’s almost like crack that people are trying to push on you."

—Halle Berry, YahooBeauty, February 2015

"I've probably tried everything. I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I'm 50. I'll try anything. Except I won't do Botox again, because I looked crazy."

—Gwyneth Paltrow, Harper's Bazaar, April 2013

“Why not? I mean, not yet, but maybe [I’ll do] my under-eye bags in my 50s. We’ll see what I need, but I’m not saying no!”

—Sofia Vergara, Redbook, August 2014

RELATED: Better Than Botox? How a New Treatment Nixed My Wrinkles