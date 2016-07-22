10 Times Kate Hudson's Instagram Made Us Want to Work Out Immediately

These pics sum up why the Fabletics founder is one of our favorite sources of fitspo.
When Kate Hudson isn’t wowing us with her talents on-screen, she’s impressing us with her fitness feats on Instagram. The 37-year-old actress, entrepreneur, and mom of two always makes time to get her sweat on—and she's got the killer abs to prove it. Here, 10 pictures that capture why the Fabletics founder is one of our favorite sources of fitspiration.
Based on this 'gram from last week, we can add rising gymnast to Hudson's resume.
If anyone knows how to add some flair to an intense boxing workout, it’s Hudson. While throwing punches alongside MMA fighter James "The Beast" Wilson in this video, she busted out some sexy moves.
In this snap from her Italian escape, Hudson's outfit is on point—but what we love most about her look is how she accessorizes it with major confidence. After all, when in Rome, flaunt what you’ve got!
RELATED: Kate Hudson's Under-Eye Treatment Looks Like Something Out of a Sci-Fi Movie
Watching Hudson show off her jump rope skills will make you want to add this effective (and fun!) workout to your cardio routine. (Check out our 5-minute HIIT jump rope circuit.)
In the caption on this impressive shot, Hudson credits the Fabletics community for motivating her to set new goals—including working on her squared hip split, "#OneDayAtATime."
RELATED: The Kitchen Ingredient Kate Hudson Uses on Her Skin
Because we can all use reminders like this one.
Hudson's big smile could be the result of endorphins, but it likely has to do with the fact that she was sweating for a cause. As explained in the caption, she auctioned off the pilates session and the proceeds went to Donorschoose.org.
RELATED: Kate Hudson Spills What She Does in the Gym to Get That Bod
Hudson clearly understands the value of a workout buddy. "Always good to have a friend who can kick your butt and push you further," she wrote in the caption of this snap with her "#fitspiration girlfriend" @angigreene.
Workouts may not always be fun, but Hudson always looks like she’s having a blast! It helps of course when you have a reward in mind, like "#CocktailTime."
RELATED: Kate Hudson Tests the New Kiehl's Face Mask on Snapchat
We love how Hudson admitted her meditation session was brief ("11:40am-11:50am"), because even when it feels like you have no time, squeezing in just a few minutes of mindfulness can change the course of your day—and remind you what truly matters.