10 Caffeine Skincare Products to Perk Up Tired Winter Skin

Whether you have a love or hate relationship with coffee (or maybe a bit of both?), there’s no doubt that java, and the caffeine that it contains, can provide a powerful jolt of energy. So, perhaps it’s not surprising that caffeine can have a similar effect on our skin and that caffeine skincare products are majorly trending right now.

According to dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, caffeine can be a powerful ingredient tool to help de-puff skin, especially in the under-eye area. “It helps constrict blood vessels to reduce fluid buildup,” says Zeichner. The research also suggests that caffeine can directly enhance fat breakdown, making a common ingredient in products targeting cellulite. According to Howard Murad, MD, dermatologist and founder of Murad Skincare, caffeine also helps by acting as an antioxidant to help neutralize free radicals, as well as giving skin a brighter overall appearance. “Caffeine can also activate certain enzymes that break down fat cells, helping your skin appear tighter and firmer,” Murad explains.

If you’re worried about the stimulating effects of caffeine, both doctors confirmed that the risk of systemic side effects of these skincare products is very low due to the low amount of caffeine in the formulations, as well as minimal absorption into the bloodstream. “Caffeine works to awaken your skin, not your brain, so you can use skincare products with caffeine in them at any time of day,” says Murad.



The Ordinary Caffeine Solution

Sephora

The Ordinary is known for high-quality skincare without the big price tag, and this depuffing eye serum is no exception. The concentrated serum delivers the benefits of high-solubility caffeine and green tea catechin, which is known for its antioxidant properties. The serum targets under eye pigmentation and puffiness, all for under $8.

To buy: The Ordinary Caffeine Solution, $8; sephora.com

mCaffeine Coffee Clay Face Mask

The idea of wearing a caffeinated product to sleep might seem counterintuitive, but allowing this antioxidant-rich sleep mask overnight can help the product fully absorb into the skin. That means you wake up with refreshed, brighter, smoother skin. The mCaffine mask has a clay base with Argan oil, which can help diminish pore size and provide some serious moisture. If you don’t want to leave it on overnight, you can also apply one hour before bed and rinse off before hitting the hay.

amazon

To buy: mCaffeine Coffee Clay Face Mask, $17 (was $20); amazon.com

Murad Revitalixir Recovery Serum

sephora

Banish signs of stress-induced aging (think stress lines and puffiness) with this sphere-infused serum. While many caffeine-based products are intended for under-eye dark circles and puffiness alone, this versatile product from skincare guru Murad can be used both around the eyes as well as on the entire face. The unique, pearl-like texture delivers a combo of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and caffeine to hydrate, refine, and refresh skin.

To buy: Murad Revitalixir Recovery Serum, $92; sephora.com

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Amazon

If you’re looking to reap the benefits of caffeine beyond just the face, this cult-worthy, quick-absorbing body cream is ready to be slathered everywhere. Caffeine-rich guarana is the star of the show, helping to tighten and firm skin, along with a blend of tropical ingredients like acai oil and cupuacu butter, combined to give you that coveted, Brazilian glow. Not to mention the smell is totally addictive with hints of salted caramel and pistachio.

To buy: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $48; sephora.com

Sephora Caffeine Eye Masks

Sephora

These 5-minute eye masks from Sephora use caffeine, watermelon extract, and cucumber to target under-eye concerns like dryness, puffiness, and dark circles. Each single-use packet comes with a pair of masks and is sold individually, making this an economical indulgence or gift.

To buy: Sephora Caffeine Eye Masks, $3.50; sephora.com

100% PURE Caffeine Face Mask

Amazon

This deeply hydrating mask relies on a base of aloe gel with the addition of caffeine and antioxidants from yerba mate and green tea. It’s perfect for post sun or any time your skin needs a chance to recover from environmental stressors. Hyaluronic acid from Japanese sweet potato helps lock in moisture. An added bonus is that this mask (sold individually) is sustainably made and completely biodegradable.



To buy: 100% PURE Caffeine Face Mask, $8; amazon.com

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream

Sephora

This all-star eye formula relies on the combination of caffeine and ginseng to reduce puffiness around the eye area and provide a visible firming effect. The light-reflecting particles help provide a glow that will make you seem well-rested, even if you missed out on your full eight hours of shut-eye.

To buy: Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream, $65; sephora.com

Yves Rocher Illuminating Eye Care

Amazon

The eye cream in this best-selling anti-aging line leverages caffeine as part of its botanical blend to help reduce wrinkles and regenerate the delicate under-eye area, leading to more youthful looking skin . The refreshing gel is made from 94% all-natural ingredients and is a completely vegan formulation.

To buy: Yves Rocher Illuminating Eye Care, $37, amazon.com

Origins GinZing Ultra-Hydrating Energy-Boosting Cream

Ulta



Caffeine and ginseng come together in this powerful gel/cream formulation to recharge and invigorate skin. The rich moisturizer aims to provide 72 hours of hydration due to the brand’s Hydra Hug Technology, which works to bridge the gap between skin cells to keep moisture in. Safe for acne-prone and oily skin, Origins has designed a daily moisturizer to energize and refresh every skin type.

To buy: Origins GinZing Ultra-Hydrating Energy-Boosting Cream, $36; ulta.com

Alpha-H Micro Cleanse Super Scrub with Glycolic Acid

Nordstrom

At first glance, this exfoliating cleanser from Alpha-H seems like your standard high-quality formula. What sets it apart from the rest, though, is the inclusion of caffeine, which helps reduce any potential inflammation from the potent chemical and physical exfoliators in the formulation. The results is smooth and renewed skin, no redness included.

To buy: Alpha-H Micro Cleanse Super Scrub with Glycolic Acid, $48; nordstrom.com

