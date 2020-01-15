But Why?

Why Would Someone Do That? Here, psych experts decipher the reasons behind the most puzzling human behavior mysteries.

This 21-Year-Old Student Is Accused of Persuading Her Boyfriend to Kill Himself—but Why Would Someone Do That?

Inyoung You, 21, allegedly drove her boyfriend to jump off a roof just before his college graduation last spring. Psych experts explain what might motivate someone to incite another person to take their own life.
Why Do People Cheat? A Sex Therapist Has Some Fascinating Insight

Been cheated on? Turns out it really might be about them, not you. Health's new column, "Why Would Someone Do That?" explains.
Why Would Someone Poop in a Public Bathroom and NOT Flush? We've Got Answers

What are people who leave anonymous poo bombs in office restrooms trying to say? Health's new column, "Why Would Someone Do That?" explains.
Jussie Smollett Lied About Being the Victim of a Hate Crime, Police Say. Why Would Someone Do That?

A psychologist explains what might motivate a person to pretend to be a crime victim.
