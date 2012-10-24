Workout Motivation: How Exercise Cuts Breast Cancer Risk

Here's the ultimate motivation to work out: It can significantly lower your odds of getting breast cancer. Women who did about 10 hours a week of moderate exercise had a 30 percent lower risk of breast cancer than their inactive peers, finds a new study. Even if you work out less than that--walking and gardening count, by the way--you could cut your chances of developing the disease.
"Exercise can enhance immune response and DNA repair," says lead author Lauren McCullough, a doctoral candidate in epidemiology at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
No worries if your sneaks haven't seen daylight for a while. Says McCullough, "Women can start now and still lower their likelihood of developing breast cancer, no matter their age."