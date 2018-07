Why We Love Jennifer Aniston for Flaunting Her Cleavage at 45

How low can you go? If you’re talking about Jennifer Aniston’s red carpet outfits over the past few weeks, pretty freaking low.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards a week ago, the Cake actress rocked a scarlet Gucci tux; at last night’s SAG Awards, she went with a vintage John Galliano gown. Two completely different looks that shared two distinctive details: a delicate lariat necklace and drop-dead cleavage.

Just about everyone raved about her revealing choices, though some (E!’s Fashion Police star Kelly Osbourne for one) wondered about the 45-year-old actress’s decision to expose quite so much, well, post-perkiness. "Your face may look 20," Osbourne said, "but the boobs don't."

Hal Rubenstein, former fashion director at InStyle and author of 100 Unforgettable Dresses ($23, amazon.com), begs to differ: “It saddens me that there are people who only believe cleavage is only applicable to women under the age of 25 with old-fashioned champagne glass-sized boobs. Women need to stop fixating on age. Aniston looked happy. Her fiancé looked happy. End of story.”

We’ve got to agree. In an age where so many celebs are sporting rock-solid, surgically-enhanced breasts (you know who you are), it’s kind of refreshing to see someone embracing—and flaunting—her natural assets, gravity be damned.

