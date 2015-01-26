Why We Love Jennifer Aniston for Flaunting Her Cleavage at 45

How low can you go? If youâre talking about Jennifer Anistonâs red carpet outfits over the past few weeks, pretty freaking low.

AtÂ the Criticsâ Choice Awards a week ago, the Cake actress rockedÂ a scarlet Gucci tux; at last nightâs SAG Awards, she went with a vintage John Galliano gown. Two completely different looks that shared twoÂ distinctive details: a delicate lariat necklace and drop-dead cleavage.

Just about everyone raved about her revealing choices, though some (E!âs Fashion Police star Kelly Osbourne for one) wondered about the 45-year-old actressâs decision to expose quite so much, well, post-perkiness. "Your face may look 20," Osbourne said, "but the boobs don't."

RELATED: 22 Stars Who Don't Seem to Age

Hal Rubenstein, former fashion director at InStyle and author of 100 Unforgettable Dresses ($23, amazon.com), begs to differ: âIt saddens me that there are people who only believe cleavage is only applicable to women under the age of 25 with old-fashioned champagne glass-sized boobs. Women need to stop fixating on age. Aniston looked happy. Her fiancÃ© looked happy. End of story.â

Weâve got to agree. In an age where so many celebs are sporting rock-solid, surgically-enhancedÂ breasts (you know who you are), itâs kind of refreshing to see someoneÂ embracingâand flauntingâher natural assets, gravity be damned.

RELATED: 5 Myths and Facts About Sagging Breasts