We all have nipples. But unless you’re breastfeeding, having sex, considering a nipple piercing, or the temperature suddenly drops (hello, headlights!), you probably don’t have much of a reason to think about these perky points on a regular basis.

Yet there’s a lot more to your nipples than you probably realize. While your breasts as a whole score most of the attention—they get their own examination by your doctor during your annual ob-gyn visit, for example, and they’re supported by a sport bras so they don't bounce around too much when you work out—your nipples remain out of the spotlight.

That’s a shame, because nipples are capable of some pretty incredible feats. Your nipples help deliver milk to a newborn, are sexually sensitive enough to increase your satisfaction during sex and even give you an orgasm (yes, really!), and can tip you off to clues to potentially serious health issues, such as certain types of breast cancer.

Learning about how much variation there is in the way they look, how they work, and what’s normal vs. what signs are red flags can teach you a lot about your overall health. Here’s what every woman should know about her nipples.