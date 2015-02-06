Mila Kunis on Her Breasts After Giving Birth: "It's a Whole New World"

If there's one celebrity you can count on for the most awesome soundbites on pregnancy and parenthood, it's Mila Kunis. From comparing breastfeeding to a workout to educating fathers on who really does the work during birth, the new mom to 4-month-old daughter Wyatt is never afraid to speak the truth.

So it doesn't surprise us that her latest quip zeroes in on the reality of the ever-changing post-pregnancy body.

On Wednesday night, Kunis appeared on Conan and got grilled about a photo that suggests her Jupiter Ascending co-star Channing Tatum was caught checking out her chest at the movie's premiere. "I know [Channing], and I love him. He really wasn't [looking]," Kunis explained. "But boy did these things grow!"

The change was a little baffling for her at first. For one, the star had to get used to keeping the girls supported. "First of all, I needed to start wearing bras," Kunis says. "That was a whole new experiment for me."

While Tatum may not have been sneaking a peak, Kunis says her bigger bust has indeed attracted more attention. "Men actually look at my boobs—I've never had that happen before—because they're just there."

All in all though, the star still can't complain too much about her new figure. As she explained, "I don't know how to deal with them because I've never had them, and so I always dress for a flat-chested girl and now all of a sudden I'm busty, and I'm like, 'Wow, check it out!' This is amazing to me. It's a whole new world."

