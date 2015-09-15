Kylie Jenner Explains Her Unbelievable Cleavage

watch my little trick on my app/website. Click the link In my bio or thekyliejenner.com A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 14, 2015 at 10:50am PDT

Yesterday Kylie Jenner teased the launch of her new website with this before and after picture of her chest with dramatically different looking cup sizes. "Watch my little trick on my app/website," she wrote in the caption.

Well, we fell for the bait (it's research, right?!). In the video on her new site, titled "Kylie Comes Clean: They're Real" (you have to login to see it) Jenner denies having any work done (despite breast augmentation rumors) and reveals her top secret trick: a bra.

"I don't share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I've gotten a breast augmentation recently, and I haven't. I just use the Bombshell by Victoria's Secret. It's life-changing. I've gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends. If you want the look of bigger breasts, that's what I do."

Wow, a bra. Groundbreaking, we know. But even we have to admit, that is a dramatic difference.

It's YOUR day, Bombshell: take 50% off your 2nd bra when u shop this weekend for #BombshellsDay! A photo posted by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on May 2, 2015 at 8:31am PDT

