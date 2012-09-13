Kathy Bates Has Breast Cancer, Undergoes Double Mastectomy



Getty Images

Actress Kathy Bates was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy soon after, according to an interview in People.

Bates, 64, was diagnosed and successfully treated for ovarian cancer nine years ago.

"Luckily, I don't have to undergo radiation or chemo," Bates told People. "My family call me Kat because I always land on my feet and thankfully this is no exception."

Bates won a Best Actress Oscar in 1991 for playing the psycho-fan character Annie Wilkes in the movie Misery, but she's had so many great roles (ever seen Fried Green Tomatoes? She rocks) it's hard to keep track.

Bates has also been nominated for two Emmy Awards (the ceremony is Sept. 23), one for her role on Harry's Law and the other as guest actress on Two and a Half Men.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so it's a good time of year for women to think about breast cancer screening in general.

Changes in mammogram recommendations for younger women have ignited controversy in recent years. The American Cancer Society recommends yearly exams starting at age 40.

However, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says women 50 to 74 should have a mammogram every two years, with the decision to start earlier breast cancer screening left up to individuals. (Here's more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on understanding mammograms.)

A new study does shows that it's a good idea--the benefit outweigh the risks--for women aged 50 to 70 to have a mammogram every two years.