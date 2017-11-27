12 Reasons Your Boobs Hurt

If your boobs hurt, your mind may jump right away to the “C” word. But chances are slim that breast pain is breast cancer.

“Breast pain alone is rarely, rarely associated with cancer,” says Monique Swain, MD, an obstetrician and gynecologist in the breast division at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.

There are two types of breast pain: Cyclical pain is associated with your period and most often affects both breasts. Noncyclical pain is due to any other reason and doesn’t follow a monthly pattern. It can affect one or both breasts, all of the breast, or just part of it.

Most breast pain goes away on its own or can be easily treated. Talk to a doctor if the pain doesn’t go away in a week or two or if it gets in the way of normal activities. You should also contact a doctor if you have other symptoms, including a lump that’s not related to your period, discharge from your nipple, or signs of infection like redness, swelling, and warmth.

Here are some possible reasons why you have breast pain.

