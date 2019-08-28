8 Beauty Products to Buy This Month to Benefit Breast Cancer Charities

These feel-good beauty buys benefit organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Pink Pony Fund during the month of October.
If there was ever a time to go on a beauty shopping spree, it’s now. During the month of October, many beauty brands will donate a portion of their proceeds to cancer research and other initiatives that benefit women with breast cancer. Here, some of our favorite products that will make you feel and look good.
1
IT Cosmetics Love Beauty Fully Love is the Foundation Brush
2
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Rollerball
Between September and December, 20% of the retail price of this pink pepper and rose portable fragrance will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
3
Jane Iredale Magic Mitt
All profits from this microfiber makeup remover towel, sold from September to December, will be donated to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.
4
C.O. Bigelow Freesia Candle
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation receives 10% of all sales of this jasmine and pink freesia candle year-round.
5
Shiseido Rouge Rouge
Throughout the month of October, $5 from each sale of Rouge Rouge lipstick in the shades Peruvian Pink, Primrose Sun, and Murrey will go to Cancer and Careers.
6
Arcona Triad Pads
Intended to cleanse, tone, and remove makeup, consider these cranberry extract infused pads your travel essentials. And in the month of October, 25% of proceeds go to Cancer and Careers.
7
Ralph Lauren Fragrances Pink Pony Limited-Edition Collection
All profits from the sale of the brand’s bestselling fragrances (Romance, Midnight Romance, and Tender Romance) from September 27 to October 31 will go to the Pink Pony Fund, a global initiative in the fight against cancer.
8
Baby Foot Pink Ribbon Box
If you’ve been wanting to try the much-raved-about Baby Foot, which makes your feet shed dead skin more than you would ever think possible, October is a good month to do so, as the brand will donate 20% of profits to the American Cancer Society.