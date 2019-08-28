8 Beauty Products to Buy This Month to Benefit Breast Cancer Charities

Nostrom.com

These feel-good beauty buys benefit organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Pink Pony Fund during the month of October.

By Lisa DeSantis
August 28, 2019

If there was ever a time to go on a beauty shopping spree, it’s now. During the month of October, many beauty brands will donate a portion of their proceeds to cancer research and other initiatives that benefit women with breast cancer. Here, some of our favorite products that will make you feel and look good.

1
IT Cosmetics Love Beauty Fully Love is the Foundation Brush

Ulta.com

For each purchase of this fluffy heart-shaped blush brush in October, IT Cosmetics will donate one to the Look Good Feel Better program, so women who are undergoing cancer treatment can enjoy it too.

available at ulta.com $30
SHOP NOW

2
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Rollerball

Tory Burch

Between September and December, 20% of the retail price of this pink pepper and rose portable fragrance will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

available at toryburch.com $30
SHOP NOW

3
Jane Iredale Magic Mitt

Dermstore.com

All profits from this microfiber makeup remover towel, sold from September to December, will be donated to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

available at dermstore.com $15
SHOP NOW

4
C.O. Bigelow Freesia Candle

C.O. Bigelow

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation receives 10% of all sales of this jasmine and pink freesia candle year-round.

available at bigelowchemists.com $36
SHOP NOW

5
Shiseido Rouge Rouge

Nordstrom.com

Throughout the month of October, $5 from each sale of Rouge Rouge lipstick in the shades Peruvian Pink, Primrose Sun, and Murrey will go to Cancer and Careers.

available at nordstrom.com $28
SHOP NOW

6
Arcona Triad Pads

Nordstrom.com

Intended to cleanse, tone, and remove makeup, consider these cranberry extract infused pads your travel essentials. And in the month of October, 25% of proceeds go to Cancer and Careers.

available at nordstrom.com $36
SHOP NOW

7
Ralph Lauren Fragrances Pink Pony Limited-Edition Collection

Ralph Lauren

All profits from the sale of the brand’s bestselling fragrances (Romance, Midnight Romance, and Tender Romance) from September 27 to October 31 will go to the Pink Pony Fund, a global initiative in the fight against cancer.

available at ralphlauren.com $104
SHOP NOW

8
Baby Foot Pink Ribbon Box

BabyFoot.com

If you’ve been wanting to try the much-raved-about Baby Foot, which makes your feet shed dead skin more than you would ever think possible, October is a good month to do so, as the brand will donate 20% of profits to the American Cancer Society.

available at babyfoot.com $25
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement