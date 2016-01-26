4 Exercises to Perk Up Your Boobs

Perky boobs, who doesn’t want them? The problem: as we age, our girls start to lose their oomph, if you know what I mean. To slow down the sag—or at least fake that effect—try these four bust boosters from celeb trainer Harley Pasternak. “All of these moves strengthen the back of the body, pulling the shoulders back for an instant boob lift,” says Pasternak, who has worked with everyone from Rihanna to Megan Fox. Bonus: These big four hit your core, too.

RELATED: 10 Best Sports Bras for Women With Big Breasts

Superman

Lie face down with arms and legs fully extended. Simultaneously lift arms and legs up toward ceiling as high as possible; hold for a count of one. Lower back to start and then repeat.

Lying Dumbbell Triceps Extension

Lie face up with knees bent and a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand. Extend arms straight up toward ceiling, palms facing in. Hinge arms at elbows and then lower dumbbells back toward your ears. Contract triceps and extend arms back up, keeping upper arms perpendicular to the floor and elbows pointed towards the ceiling throughout the entire move.

Stiff Leg Deadlift

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent; hold a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand, palms facing front of thighs. With head up and shoulders back, inhale and push hips back (keep weight on heels), lowering torso as you slide weights down thighs. Slowly reverse motion, rising back to start.

RELATED: 25 Breast Cancer Myths Busted

TRX Back Row

Stand with feet together, facing the TRX suspension trainer. Grab a handle in each hand; palms face in. Step back to create some tension in the straps, and then lean back onto heels so that your body forms a 45-degree angle from floor. Straps should be taut and arms fully extended. With abs tight, slowly pull yourself up until elbows are at the side of your torso. Slow reverse motion, and then repeat.