This Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint Got Rid of All My Foot Pain—And It's on Major Sale

If you’ve ever suffered from plantar fasciitis, you know all too well how painful it can be. Plantar fasciitis is the most common cause of heel pain and occurs when you’ve overworked or injured your plantar fascia. The heel pain is usually at its worst in the morning, and hopefully only happens in one foot at a time—although it can happen in both feet—and can often make walking difficult.

Last spring, I woke up one morning and my foot felt very stiff and sore. It was painful to walk and subsided a little bit during the day, but not much. The next morning, I could barely walk and was in so much pain I needed help doing daily things like getting undressed and stepping into the shower. I contacted my doctor who recommended getting a night splint right away. I ordered the BraceAbility Night Sock from Amazon and after wearing it all night, felt immediate relief. After about two weeks of wearing the night splint, I was able to start exercising again—and after two months wearing it, all my pain was completely gone.

To buy: BraceAbility Plantar Fasciitis Night Sock $26 (was $36); amazon.com

According to a 2019 study published in the Human Kinetics Journal, “combining night splints and insoles led to enhanced improvements in pain and function” for people who suffered from plantar fasciitis.

Physical therapist Kristina Baker PT, DPT, and owner of CornerstoneStone PT, agrees. “As a physical therapist, I treat many people with plantar fasciitis. There is rarely a circumstance where I don’t recommend a night splint to someone presenting with plantar fasciitis. They can be very beneficial since a night splint helps with a slow stretch to the plantar fascia of the foot to allow for some relief,” she says.

A night splint can be purchased without a prescription and can provide your foot with relief while you're sleeping, which is a better alternative for most than having to wear something on your foot during the day.

This particular splint can be worn on either foot–all you have to do is choose your size based on the sizing chart provided. It has a large toe box, medical-grade materials, and an adjustable velcro strap so you can adjust it to your comfort level. Its special lightweight design is made to sleep in without feeling heavy and it's much easier to get used to than a heavier plantar fasciitis boot.

I'm not the only one who's a fan. Other happy customers are also raving at how the BraceAbility splint is easing their pain:

“Two days in and so far so good. I have woken up with less heel pain each morning,” said one reviewer who added, “The sock is comfortable and I have no problems sleeping.”

Another person shared they’d suffered from plantar fasciitis pain for six weeks and had tried everything with no relief until they bought this night sock. “In [four] nights of wearing, the pain is almost gone first thing in the morning and I now have no pain at all during the day.”

Yet another pleased customer reported, “My husband was having a lot of trouble with his plantar fasciitis—wore this for a couple of nights in bed, and it was completely better!”

“THIS BRACE IS AWESOME! From the first night I used it, I woke up with NO pain in the morning as I have every day for 4 weeks,” said one customer who couldn’t hold in their excitement.

