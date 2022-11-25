HEPA-filter Vacuums Are Up to 50% Off this Black Friday—Including Dyson

Save big on Dyson, Bissell, Shark, Hoover and more

Black Friday Vacuum Deals

Amazon / Walmart

Not only is Black Friday the best day of the year for buying holiday gifts for loved ones, but it’s also an ideal time to purchase those big-ticket necessities you’ve had your eye on. If you don’t already have a HEPA-filter vacuum or you’re ready to upgrade to a new and improved model, now’s the time to act. 

There are huge savings available on various vacuum brands, including Shark, Dyson, Bissell, and more. Tons of vacuums are on sale, but if you have allergies to dust, pollen, or pet hair, choose one with a HEPA filter. HEPA stands for high-efficiency particulate, and according to the Environmental Protection Association, these filters can remove up to 99.97% of minuscule airborne particles. That means that dust and dander granules that other vacuums leave behind—which cause sneezing, sniffling, and watery eyes—are much more likely to be picked up by vacuums with a HEPA filter. Unlike most vacuums that recirculate allergy-causing particles back into your home air (yuck!), vacuums with a HEPA filter catch and trap bacteria for good. 

Here are some of the best deals on HEPA-filter vacuums this Black Friday.

Hoover MAXLife Power Drive Elite Bagless Upright Vacuum

Hoover MaxLife PowerDrive Elite Vacuum

Walmart

The Hoover MAXLife Power Drive Elite Bagless Upright Vacuum has serious suction power, another important consideration when selecting a vacuum to help with allergies. The more suction power a vacuum cleaner has, the better job it will do removing debris, crumbs, pet hair and dirt. One online reviewer joked that this model is so powerful it could “suck a golf ball through a strainer.” 

This upright vacuum is a workhorse you can use on multiple types of flooring, including carpets and hard surfaces. This Hoover comes with helpful attachments and a bagless, easy-to-empty canister, so you won’t have to purchase replacement bags. At just $59 with a 5-year warranty included, this Walmart deal is too good to pass up. 

To buy: Hoover MAXLife Power Drive Elite Bagless Upright Vacuum, $59 (was $119); walmart.com

Shark Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Emptying Base

Shark AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Filter

Amazon

One of the easiest ways to keep your home fresh and free of allergens is to put your cleaning on autopilot with a robot vacuum cleaner. This robot vacuum by the beloved Shark brand includes a HEPA filter. Plus, it has many other features that are easy to appreciate if you have allergies, including super strong suction for picking up pet hair and dirt on carpeting and hard flooring, a self-emptying base, and the ability to schedule vacuuming and recharging automatically. You can connect the app to your smartphone to initiate cleaning from wherever you are. With this purchase, you can come home to a freshly vacuumed home daily. “I don’t think you can find a better or smarter Robo vac,” marveled a customer. “I don’t know how, but the brush never gets wrapped with pet hair. And the vacuum hasn’t gotten stuck in a corner once.” 

To buy: Shark Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Emptying Base, $400 (was $650); amazon.com

Dyson D11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

The slim profile of this lightweight handheld stick vacuum from Dyson is easy to maneuver, helping to remove pet hair, dust, and debris from hard-to-reach places thanks to six different attachments. You can convert this vacuum to a handheld to remove dirt and bacteria from your car too. 

With almost ten thousand 5-star reviews, customers rave about this Dyson’s ability to suck up allergens. “Already my eyes and sinuses are less itchy,” says one reviewer. Another much-loved feature of this cordless vacuum is that it maneuvers effortlessly between multiple floor surfaces and has a long battery life. Another customer felt that she could clean more in less time because she wasn't "messing with a cord constantly." 

To buy: Dyson D11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum, $562 (was $700); amazon.com

More HEPA vacuums on sale:

