Score Up to 65% Off Air Purifiers with These Early Cyber Monday Deals from Honeywell, Coway, and More

The biggest deals of the year are finally here, which means there’s never been a better time to buy a quality air purifier. Whether you’ve been meaning to replace your current air purifier because it’s dated, or you’ve been considering adding a new addition to your home because you’ve started experiencing allergies, now’s your chance.



To help you navigate through the noise of Cyber Monday shopping, we’ve found the best air purifier deals of the weekend. All of the air purifiers we’ve included have HEPA filters, which are crucial for removing mold, bacteria, and allergens from your home, helping to minimize your allergy symptoms. With steals of up to 65% off, you won’t want to let these offers slip through your fingers.



To ensure you're removing airborne pollutants (like smoke, mold, and bacteria) and allergens (like pet dander, dust mites, and pollen), your air purifier needs to include a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter. These filters remove at least 99.97% of airborne particles and are regulated by the U.S. Department of Energy. Depending on what you plan on using your air purifier for, you can also look for additional features such as essential oil diffusers for aroma therapy, or UV-C lights to eliminate airborne bacteria like Staph and E. coli. It’s also important to keep in mind what level of noise you’re willing to tolerate. Air purifiers’ noise levels range from extremely quiet at 15 decibels to quite loud at 60 decibels or more. If you hope to have your air purifier run while you’re sleeping, but are easily disturbed by noise at night, we recommend purchasing a purifier that has at least one setting with a noise level of 32 decibels or lower. While most quality HEPA filter air purifiers range in cost from $100 to $250, you can score the top brands this Cyber Monday for under $50.

These are the best early Cyber Monday air purifier deals of 2022.



Miko Home Air Purifier

Walmart.com

This midsized air purifier is ideal for anyone looking to eliminate odor and air pollutants in rooms of up to 400 sq feet for an affordable price. With a noise level of only 25 decibels, it’s quiet enough to sleep with it running. Plus, it contains an essential oil amplifier, so you can de-stress with aroma therapy while removing unpleasant odors from the air. Users say the aroma therapy is enough to fill the room without being overpowering.



To Buy: Miko Home Air Purifier, $70 (was $109); walmart.com

RELATED: The 7 Best Air Purifiers for Mold of 2022, Tested & Reviewed

TaoTronics Air Purifier

walmart.com

This desktop air purifier is great for kids or light sleepers who want to use their air purifiers at night. Its lighting feature allows you have to a calming night light on in the dark, which is great for kids, or no light, which is perfect for light sleepers. Its settings also range from 25 to 45 decibels, so you can set it to the lowest setting for a quiet sleeping environment.



To Buy: TaoTronics Air Purifier, $28 (was $80); walmart.com

More Air Purifier Deals You Don't Want to Miss!

Shark HC502 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier

amazon.com

If you’re looking for a purifier that can clean the air of an extra-large room, Shark’s HC502 3-in-1 Max is an excellent choice. It clears up to 1,000 sq feet, has a standard purification mode as well as a heat and cooling purification mode, and it auto-adjusts to keep your air clean and your room temperature just right.



To Buy: Shark HC502 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier, $300 (was $450); amazon.com

Clorox® Tabletop True HEPA Air Purifier

bedbathandbeyond.com

The Clorox Tabletop air purifier is ideal for smaller rooms of up the 90 sq feet. It also has a night light feature, which makes it a wonderful addition to a nursery. Users say it’s a powerhouse when it comes to clearing pet dander out of small rooms, and is great for easing guests’ allergies.

To Buy: Clorox® Tabletop True HEPA Air Purifier, $60 (was $100); bedbathandbeyond.com

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact

bedbathandbeyond.com

Dyson’s Purifier Cool Autoreact air purifier automatically detects impurities in your space’s air and activates to remove them. It also doubles as a cooling system, to leave your space feeling fresher and more comfortable. It’s pretty tall, but only covers a 290 sq foot space, so it’s ideal for mid-sized rooms rather than larger spaces.

We tested this air purifier in our Lab and chose it for the "Best Design" category because of how sleek and attractive the unit is. We also love that it's quiet and comes with a 2-year warranty.



To Buy: Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact, $350 (was $550); bedbathandbeyond.com (Also on sale at dyson.com)

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

amazon.com

This powerful air purifier by Winix not only removes airborne allergens like pet dander and dust mites, but it also strips odor from the air in your home. It also has automatic sleep mode programming so it isn’t an energy drainer, and its filters are washable, which will save you money in the long run. It’s worth noting is this purifier is pretty big. That means it’s great for large rooms but if you don’t have much space to spare, try a different option from this list.

To Buy: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier, $148 (was $250); amazon.com

Coway Airmega

amazon.com

With over 16,000 five-star reviews, the Conway Airmega air purifier is a verified winner. The air purifier has colored LED lights that indicate just how clean your air is in real time. It also has an “auto” feature, which automatically activates higher or lower settings based on your current air quality. While its strongest setting is said to be a bit noisy, users say it doubles as a white noise fan in a way that soothes them to sleep.

To Buy: Coway Airmega; $139 (was $230); amazon.com

Germ Guardian Air Purifier

amazon.com

The Germ Guardian air purifier is great for removing bacteria, pollen, and other allergens from large rooms. It also has a built-in UV-C light that has been tested and proven to effectively mitigate airborne viruses like Staph and E. coli. While UV-C is great for eliminating bacteria, exposure isn’t safe for humans so make sure to use this feature when you’re out running errands or not using the room.

To Buy: Germ Guardian Air Purifier; $125 (was 250); amazon.com

VEVA 800 Air Purifier

amazon.com

The VEVA 800 is efficient at removing allergens from the air, and at 50% off, you couldn’t ask for a better deal. It’s versatile in structure, as you can either use it as a standing purifier on the floor or move it to a tabletop by removing the base. Users say they experience relief from things like chest congestion and odor in their homes in as little as 20 minutes. It’s worth noting that this purifier isn’t completely quiet, but users say the noise isn’t distracting.

To Buy: VEVA 800 Air Purifier; $50 (was $100); amazon.com

Honeywell HPA5300 InSight

amazon.com

This air purifier is a powerhouse for large rooms of up to 500-square feet. It specializes in removing smoke and odor from it, which makes it ideal for anyone who lives in an area that experiences wildfires. The Honeywell HPA5300 also has three operating modes and exchanges the air in your space five times per hour. It’s been said to be a little noisy though, so if you need peace and quiet while you use a purifier, try another one on this list.

To Buy: Honeywell HPA5300 InSight; $170 (was $310); amazon.com

RELATED: HEPA-Filter Vacuums Are Up to 50% Off This Black Friday - Including Dyson