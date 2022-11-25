News The 40 Best Black Friday Deals on Fitbit, Air Fryers, Vitamins, and More Pull out your laptop and curl up on the couch—the online holiday savings starts now! By Kaitlin Stanford Published on November 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon Black Friday is officially upon us … and so are some truly ah-mazing price drops! But if you’re still nursing that turkey-and-stuffing hangover, the last thing you probably feel like doing right now is putting on real pants and heading out to the store. The good news is, there’s really no need to leave your couch to cash in on the savings today. We’ve scoured the web for the best deals on health and fitness gadgets that will actually make those New Year’s goals seem doable. (We’re talking a new-and-improved FitBit, and even a “smart” alarm clock that will help you go to sleep and get you up on time.) And the best part of all? You can keep clicking “Add to Cart” while sitting at home in your PJs and binge-watching Christmas movies. In other words, multitasking at its finest. Best Sleep Deals Macy's Catching more Zzz’s doesn’t just feel good, it’s also good for your physical and mental health. But getting that deep REM cycle sleep isn’t always easy to achieve. Luckily, there are deals this year on everything from the top-rated Zonli Weighted Blanket to the Google Nest Thermostat, which allows you to adjust your bedroom’s temperature right from your phone. Serta Soothing Cool Gel Memory Foam Pillow $51 with code ENJOY15 (was $150); kohls.com Royal Luxe White Goose Feather & Down 240-Thread Count Comforter $50 (was $120+); macys.com Linenspa 3-Inch Mattress Topper (Queen) $77 (was $110); amazon.com Google Nest Thermostat (Wifi-Enabled) $90 (was $130); amazon.com Lomi Relaxation Wireless Eye Mask with Built-in Speaker $25 (was $50); macys.com Hatch Restore Smart Sound Machine Alarm Clock $100 (was $130); hatch.co Withings Sleep Tracking Pad $90 (was $130); amazon.com Zonli Weighted Blanket $40 (was $80); amazon.com 16 Healthy Gifts Under $50 Best Home and Kitchen Deals Target The holidays can certainly throw a wrench into our normal routines, from keeping up with all the laundry to eating healthy now that all our favorite comfort foods surround us 24/7. That said, these home and kitchen gadgets will help you stay on track—whether that’s meal planning with a leak-proof set of food storage containers or keeping the house in a semi-clean state with the Shark AI Robot Vacuum (which literally does the work for you!). Hamilton Beach Digital Sure-Crisp Air Fry Toaster Oven $100 (was $120); target.com Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System/Tea & Coffee Maker $140 (was $200); amazon.com JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers with Leakproof Lids $60 (was $100); target.com Vitamix Explorian Blender $290 (was $350); amazon.com Homedics TotalComfort® Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier $100 (was $120); macys.com Caraway Home 9-Pc Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set $356 (was $395); target.com Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base $300 (was $600); amazon.com Best Massage and Relaxation Deals Macy's It’s been a tough year. Okay, make that a tough couple of years. Give you or someone you love the gift of rest and relaxation with things like the Reathlete SPINA Shiatsu Massage Chair Cushion or the PureRelief Deluxe Foot Warmer. Even a calming set of shower steamers will have you breathing deeply and send you right into a state of zen. Body Restore Shower Steamers $20 (was $26); walmart.com Reathlete SPINA Shiatsu Massage Chair Cushion with Triple-Action Back & Neck Massager $194 (was $314); target.com Yrtoes Foot Heated Warmer Slippers $38 (was $47); walmart.com PureRelief Deluxe Heating Pad $20 (was $50); macys.com Belmint Tens Massager Package $30 (was $61); macys.com Tzumi PROfit Leg Compression Foot Massager $133 (was $334); macys.com Best Fitness Deals Amazon January may be coming, but you don’t have to dread getting back to the gym. In fact, you don’t even have to go to the gym with these at-home fitness finds! Track your daily steps and heart rate with the Fitbit Charge 5, or pop in a pair of Samsung Galaxy earbuds and head out for a brisk walk or run. If you’re intimidated by lifting weights at the gym, the Quick Select Adjustable Dumbbell set is the perfect addition to any home gym and will kick start your strength routine in no time. FitRx SmartBell, Quick Select Adjustable Dumbbell $100 (was $200); walmart.com Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker $99.95 (was $150); amazon.com Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds $70 (was $150); walmart.com Zella Live In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings $35 (was $70); nordstrom.com Yes4All Slam Balls $22 (was $34); amazon.com Retrospec Sequoia Yoga Bolster Pillow $30 (was $40); amazon.com Best Personal Care and Wellness Items Amazon Taking care of you—both inside and out—is really the greatest gift you could give yourself. Keep your energy up with a daily dose of Mary Ruth’s Liquid Multi-Vitamin and your oral hygiene in check with the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush. Even a 23andMe Ancestry Kit test is a great gift for you or someone you love who wants to connect to their roots and get to know themselves on a deeper level. Mary Ruth’s Liquid Multi-Vitamin $29 (was $45); walmart.com Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush $30 (was $50); amazon.com Withings Body+ Smart Wi-Fi Bathroom Scale $70 (was $100); amazon.com Tongue Scraper with Travel Case $9 (was $12); amazon.com Withings BPM Connect, Digital Wi-Fi Smart Blood Pressure Monitor $97 (was $108); amazon.com 23andMe DNA Test Ancestry Kit $99 (was $200); amazon.com iHealth COVID-19 Rapid Tests, 2-Pack $12 (was $18); amazon.com Best Skincare Deals Nordstrom Every TikToker under the sun keeps reminding us that a daily skincare routine is crucial—and they’re not wrong. But let’s face it: the really good products are usually super pricey. Whether you’re finally stepping up your skincare regimen or want to treat someone you love to a few self-care goodies, keep scrolling, because these must-have products are selling at a fraction of the price … for a limited-time only! Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer $53 (was $76); nordstrom.com Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Face Serum $89 (was $149); nordstrom.com Hero Cosmetics Mighty Acne Pimple Patch Duo $7 (buy 3, get 1 free); target.com Kiehl's 3-Pc. Brighten Up & Glow Skincare Set $75 (was $167); macys.com Dermora Foot Peel Mask $22 (was $30); amazon.com Clinique 6-Pc. Shop More Holiday Deals: The Beloved Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier Is Over $70 Off Right Now The Best Stress-Relief Gifts for Someone with Anxiety The Best Gifts for Healthcare Workers