The 40 Best Black Friday Deals on Fitbit, Air Fryers, Vitamins, and More

Pull out your laptop and curl up on the couch—the online holiday savings starts now!

By Kaitlin Stanford
Published on November 25, 2022

health-black-friday-deals-roundup-tout.jpg

Amazon

Black Friday is officially upon us … and so are some truly ah-mazing price drops! But if you’re still nursing that turkey-and-stuffing hangover, the last thing you probably feel like doing right now is putting on real pants and heading out to the store. The good news is, there’s really no need to leave your couch to cash in on the savings today. We’ve scoured the web for the best deals on health and fitness gadgets that will actually make those New Year’s goals seem doable. (We’re talking a new-and-improved FitBit, and even a “smart” alarm clock that will help you go to sleep and get you up on time.)

 And the best part of all? You can keep clicking “Add to Cart” while sitting at home in your PJs and binge-watching Christmas movies. In other words, multitasking at its finest.

Best Sleep Deals

Lomi Relaxation Wireless Eye Mask with Built-in Speaker

Macy's

Catching more Zzz’s doesn’t just feel good, it’s also good for your physical and mental health. But getting that deep REM cycle sleep isn’t always easy to achieve. Luckily, there are deals this year on everything from the top-rated Zonli Weighted Blanket to the Google Nest Thermostat, which allows you to adjust your bedroom’s temperature right from your phone.

16 Healthy Gifts Under $50

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Caraway Home 9pc Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set

Target

The holidays can certainly throw a wrench into our normal routines, from keeping up with all the laundry to eating healthy now that all our favorite comfort foods surround us 24/7. That said, these home and kitchen gadgets will help you stay on track—whether that’s meal planning with a leak-proof set of food storage containers or keeping the house in a semi-clean state with the Shark AI Robot Vacuum (which literally does the work for you!). 

Best Massage and Relaxation Deals

Belmint Tens Massager Package

Macy's

It’s been a tough year. Okay, make that a tough couple of years. Give you or someone you love the gift of rest and relaxation with things like the Reathlete SPINA Shiatsu Massage Chair Cushion or the PureRelief Deluxe Foot Warmer. Even a calming set of shower steamers will have you breathing deeply and send you right into a state of zen.

Best Fitness Deals

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS

Amazon

January may be coming, but you don’t have to dread getting back to the gym. In fact, you don’t even have to go to the gym with these at-home fitness finds! Track your daily steps and heart rate with the Fitbit Charge 5, or pop in a pair of Samsung Galaxy earbuds and head out for a brisk walk or run. If you’re intimidated by lifting weights at the gym, the Quick Select Adjustable Dumbbell set is the perfect addition to any home gym and will kick start your strength routine in no time.

Best Personal Care and Wellness Items 

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test

Amazon

Taking care of you—both inside and out—is really the greatest gift you could give yourself. Keep your energy up with a daily dose of Mary Ruth’s Liquid Multi-Vitamin and your oral hygiene in check with the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush. Even a 23andMe Ancestry Kit test is a great gift for you or someone you love who wants to connect to their roots and get to know themselves on a deeper level.

Best Skincare Deals

Kate Somerville ExfoliKateÂ® Glow Moisturizer

Nordstrom

Every TikToker under the sun keeps reminding us that a daily skincare routine is crucial—and they’re not wrong. But let’s face it: the really good products are usually super pricey. Whether you’re finally stepping up your skincare regimen or want to treat someone you love to a few self-care goodies, keep scrolling, because these must-have products are selling at a fraction of the price … for a limited-time only!

