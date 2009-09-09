Women Who Really Enjoy Breast-Feeding, Planting a Cool-Season Garden, and Beaver Testicles as Birth Control

September 09, 2009

  • Swine flu has the worrisome of the world up in arms. Companies are using the hype to boost sales of face masks and antibacterial soaps. But the makers of seemingly unrelated products—from computer virus protection to T-shirts—are cashing in on the health crisis too. [Forbes]

  • Fresh greens aren’t just a summer farmers'-market delicacy. Plant your own cool-season garden, and you can have fresh salad ingredients at your fingertips all winter long. [Sunset]

  • When it comes to birth control, we like to stick to the facts—not so much for the Brits. England, which has the highest unintended pregnancy rate in Europe, has some bizarre birth control myths, including some involving Saran wrap, chicken skin, and alcohol made from a beaver’s testicles! [BBC]

