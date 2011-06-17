100 Recipes for Under $1, Birth Control for Men, and 10 Ways to Snack in the Summer

Health.com
June 17, 2011

  • Just because it's bathing suit season doesn't mean you can't snack. Check out these 10 healthy summer snacks. Cue drooling. [DailySpark]

  • A group of 750-million-year-old fossils pried from ancient formations in Canada show the origins of biomineralization, the process that makes bones and teeth, and once upon a time, shaped the earth! [Wired Science]

  • Researchers get closer and closer to creating a new birth control pill—for men. The drug, which has yet to be tested on humans, interferes with the receptors used to metabolize vitamin A, which causes temporary (read: reversible!) infertility. [TIME Healthland]

  • Be on the defense for this growing culprit of liver disease: fat. About one-third of the U.S. population has nonalcoholic fatty liver disease,  and a small part of that group will develop cirrhosis and end-stage liver disease. [CNN]

