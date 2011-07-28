6 Strategies to Avoid Stress, Healthy Meal Swap Ideas, and 100-Calorie Burger Toppings

July 28, 2011

  • Don't worry about it—literally! Six strategies to calm common concerns. [RealSimple]

  • Never grocery shop on an empty stomach! Or with hungry children. These shopping tips can help you avoid cabinets full of cookies and chips. [DailySpark]

  • You don't have to skip burgers—just be careful not to pile on too much extra fat, or tons of calories. These tasty topping combinations will cost you only 100 calories. [CookingLight]

