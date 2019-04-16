Bebe Rexha Reveals That She Has Bipolar Disorder: 'I’m Not Ashamed Anymore'

Singer Bebe Rexha took to Twitter last night to reveal that she has bipolar disorder. Rexha shared her diagnosis in a series of Tweets explaining her struggle with the mental illness and why it often made it hard for her to work.

"I didn't understand why I felt so sick," she wrote. "I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music.”

I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.) — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 15, 2019

“I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)” she added. “This next album will be favorite album ever because I’m not holding anything back. I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am.”

Her announcement was received with a ton of positive feedback from fans. The Tweet that revealed her condition received over 31,000 likes in 24 hours, in addition to thousands of comments.

"I'm SO proud of you for being honest and open with what you go through because you're NOT alone and it makes it so much easier to know that there are so many other people to support you and be here for you and always remember we're forever by your side and i love you so much," one fan wrote.

we love you for who you are, darling❤️ — Tommy (@_Tommo2401_) April 15, 2019

"I have bipolar too," another commented. "There are so many of us. You aren’t alone. I have been dealing with the obvious symptoms since I was at least 18, but was misdiagnosed with just MDD and anxiety until last December. I wish someone had figured it out sooner."

It's no surprise that some fans revealed that they, too, have bipolar disorder. An estimated 4% of adults will experience the disease at some point in their lives, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The disorder is characterized by unusual shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels, as well as an inability to carry out day-to-day tasks.

A person with bipolar disorder, also called manic depression, will alternate between manic periods of extreme energy and depressive periods of low energy, both lasting a few days to several weeks. Treatment includes mood-stabilizing drugs and/or psychotherapy.

Rexha isn't the only singer to put her bipolar diagnosis out there. Demi Lovato also shared that she has bipolar disorder in 2011.

