Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. They also may interact with other supplements or medications you are taking. Our team of registered dietitians reviews supplements according to our rigorous dietary supplement methodology. We also had a registered dietitian review this page for its scientific accuracy. Please always speak with a healthcare provider to discuss any supplements you plan on taking.

We interviewed experts and evaluated dozens of supplements on the market to find the highest quality zinc supplements accounting for absorption, dose, ingredient testing, and more so that you can choose the best zinc supplement for your unique needs.

Since zinc is found in a variety of foods , especially meat and seafood, most people can meet their needs through diet alone, explains Bethany Ferguson, RD, IBCLC, registered dietitian at Ferguson Nutrition. However, for certain medical conditions, if someone can’t get enough through food, or is unable to absorb enough zinc, a supplement can be helpful.

Zinc is a mineral involved with many important functions in the body including: immune health, wound healing, making new cells, DNA, balancing hormones, growth in children, and sense of taste. Zinc supplements, when taken within safe amounts, can help reduce inflammation, support immune health, reduce the risk of age-related diseases, and may help keep your skin healthy and clear, says Chrissy Barth, MS, RDN, RYT, Integrative & Functional Sports Dietitian Nutritionist at EPIC Biology.

Best Overall Thorne Research Zinc Picolinate, 30 mg Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Why We Like It It’s a highly absorbable form of zinc that’s NSF Certified for Sport. It’s Worth Noting It’s recommended to take this supplement with a meal.



Thorne Zinc Picolinate is our top choice because Thorne is a reputable company, and the form of this supplement is easy to absorb. Thorne has a reputation for quality ingredients and collaborates with trusted organizations like Mayo Clinic for research. Ferguson highly recommends Thorne Zinc Picolinate for this reason and because Thorne also has trusted manufacturing practices. Zinc picolinate is a chelated zinc salt that’s highly absorbable by the body and is useful in treating zinc deficiencies. We like that the pill size is easy to swallow and digestive side effects are minimal for most people. The serving size is just one capsule which provides 30 mg of zinc picolinate which is 273% Daily Value (DV) for zinc. This 30 mg dose supplement is NSF Certified for Sport, meaning it’s been tested for contaminants and the presence of up to 200 substances banned by major athletic agencies. Price at time of publication: $17 ($0.28 per serving) Product Details: Form: Capsule

Capsule Serving Size: 1 capsule, one to two times per day

1 capsule, one to two times per day Zinc per Serving: 30 mg

30 mg Other Ingredients: Hypromellose capsule, leucine, microcrystalline cellulose, silicon dioxide

Hypromellose capsule, leucine, microcrystalline cellulose, silicon dioxide Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free

Gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free Third-party Tested: Yes

Best Budget Nature Made Zinc 30 mg Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Why We Like It It’s made with absorbable zinc gluconate and is USP verified for ingredient purity and potency.

It’s Worth Noting This supplement should be taken with food, as there’s a higher chance of an upset stomach.

Nature Made is well known for making budget-friendly but also high-quality supplements. We like that Nature Made Zinc is third-party tested and USP verified for ingredient purity and potency while being a fraction of the cost compared to other zinc supplements. Each tablet contains 30 mg (273% DV) of zinc gluconate and offers a good amount to help boost zinc intake. Zinc gluconate is an absorbable form of zinc and is often found in zinc supplements (especially lozenges) marketed to help boost immune health and fight off colds. While most research with zinc and boosting immune health when fighting a cold is with mainly with zinc lozenges, taking zinc in pill form may also provide immune health benefits. We like that these pills are small and easy to swallow, but it’s a good idea to take them with food. A side effect of zinc gluconate for some people could be an upset stomach, but this can be reduced when it’s taken with food. Price at time of publication: $5 ($0.05 per serving) Product Details: Form: Tablet

Tablet Serving Size: 1 tablet daily

1 tablet daily Zinc per Serving: 30 mg

30 mg Other Ingredients: Zinc gluconate, dibasic calcium phosphate, cellulose gel, stearic acid, magnesium stearate, croscarmellose sodium.

Zinc gluconate, dibasic calcium phosphate, cellulose gel, stearic acid, magnesium stearate, croscarmellose sodium. Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free

Gluten-free Third-party Tested: Yes

Best for Immune Support NOW Foods C-1000 & Zinc Immune, Seasonal Support Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nowfoods.com Why We Like It It includes absorbable forms of zinc, vitamin C, is one pill, and is third-party tested for purity and potency.

It’s Worth Noting The capsule is recommended to take with food and is larger in size which may be difficult to swallow for some.

When it comes to immune support, NOW Foods C-1000 and Zinc supplement includes two micronutrients that have been shown to enhance immune function especially related to the common cold. Vitamin C has been shown to reduce a cold’s severity and duration, and zinc supplementation has been shown to reduce a cold’s duration. This supplement includes both of these cold fighting nutrients with 1,000 mg ascorbic acid (vitamin C), and 15 mg of zinc bisglycinate (138% DV)—a form of zinc that’s highly bioavailable and gentle on the stomach. We also love that this supplement has both strong in-house and third-party testing for ingredient purity and potency, so you know you’re getting exactly what the bottle says. The recommended serving size is just one capsule per day, but it’s recommended to take with a meal. Price at time of publication: $16 ($0.18 per serving) Product Details: Form: Capsule

Capsule Serving Size: 1 capsule daily

1 capsule daily Zinc per Serving: 15 mg

15 mg Other Ingredients: Hypromellose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Stearic Acid (vegetable source), and Silicon Dioxide.

Hypromellose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Stearic Acid (vegetable source), and Silicon Dioxide. Dietary Considerations: Vegan, non-GMO

Vegan, non-GMO Third-party Tested: Yes

Best for Kids Mary Ruth’s Organic Kids Ionic Zinc Liquid Drops Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It It can be taken straight from the dropper or mixed into liquids making it easy for kids to take.

It’s Worth Noting The dropper doses aren’t as exact as other supplement forms. It’s also only recommended for kids between the ages of 4-13 years old.

If getting your kids to take supplements is difficult and a zinc supplement has been recommended by a healthcare professional, Mary Ruth’s Organic Kids Ionic Zinc Liquid Drops can be a good choice. This zinc supplement can be taken by the dropper or mixed into liquids that your child is already drinking. The only drawback to this is if your child doesn’t finish their entire drink, they won’t be getting the entire dose. This product has 5.5 mg of zinc sulfate, which is about 50% of the daily zinc needs for kids over 4 years old. Since this dose is found in 3 pumps (or 2 milliliters), it can easily be adjusted for a little more or a little less, depending on your child’s needs. Another thing we appreciate about this supplement, especially for kids, is each batch of Mary Ruth's products are third-party tested for ingredient amounts and potential contaminants. Price at time of publication: $18 ($0.60 per serving) Product Details: Form: liquid

liquid Serving Size: 3 pumps (2 mL)

3 pumps (2 mL) Zinc per Serving: 5.5 mg

5.5 mg Other Ingredients: Organic glycerin, purified water, natural berry flavor

Organic glycerin, purified water, natural berry flavor Dietary Considerations: Organic, vegan, nut-free, gluten-free, soy-free, sugar-free

Organic, vegan, nut-free, gluten-free, soy-free, sugar-free Third-party Tested: Yes

Best for Supporting Testosterone NOW Foods Zinc Glycinate Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nowfoods.com Why We Like It It includes a chelated form of zinc that’s easily absorbed as well as pumpkin seed oil to support prostate health.

It’s Worth Noting The amount of pumpkin seed oil found in the supplement is lower than the amount shown in research to support prostate health.

Zinc is needed to convert the inactive form of testosterone into the active form in the body. Therefore, if zinc levels are low, testosterone levels may be negatively affected. Some studies have shown low zinc levels in the body can lead to low testosterone levels, and taking a zinc supplement may help increase testosterone. If a healthcare professional has recommended zinc to support healthy testosterone levels, we recommend NOW Foods Zinc Glycinate. Each softgel has 30 mg (273% Daily Value) of zinc bisglycinate. This chelated form of zinc is highly absorbable and bioavailable, making it a good choice for those looking to increase zinc and testosterone levels. The soft gels are small and easy to swallow for most people as well. This supplement also includes 250 mg of pumpkin seed oil, which may help support prostate health. For men who have benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), pumpkin seed oil may help alleviate symptoms. One small study found that those with BPH saw improvements in symptoms and quality of life after just three months of taking 320 mg of pumpkin seed oil daily. While this study suggests the added pumpkin seed oil in this supplement may be helpful for prostate health, more research is needed for doses less than 320 mg daily. Besides the form of zinc used and the added pumpkin seed oil, we also love that this supplement is third-party certified for purity and potency and is budget-friendly. Price at time of publication: $13 ($0.11 per serving) Product Details: Form: softgels

softgels Serving Size: 1 softgel daily

1 softgel daily Zinc per Serving: 30 mg

30 mg Other Ingredients: Softgel Capsule [bovine gelatin (BSE-free), glycerin, water, carob], Beeswax and Soy Lecithin

Softgel Capsule [bovine gelatin (BSE-free), glycerin, water, carob], Beeswax and Soy Lecithin Dietary Considerations: corn-free, dairy-free, egg-free, made without gluten, nut-free, halal

corn-free, dairy-free, egg-free, made without gluten, nut-free, halal Third-party tested: Yes

Best High Dose Life Extension Zinc Caps Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lifeextension.com Why We Like It This supplement contains highly absorbable zinc monomethionine and zinc citrate.

It’s Worth Noting The high dose of 50 mg should only be taken for short periods of time and under the direction of a healthcare professional.

Most zinc supplements have a 30 mg or less serving of zinc which is a safe level for most people. The Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) for supplemental zinc for adults over 19 years is 40 mg. This means it’s recommended for most people to stay under 40 mg of zinc from supplements, as getting more than this amount over a longer period of time could have negative effects like limiting copper or magnesium absorption. This amount only applies to supplements, and it’s not a concern from absorbing too much zinc from food. However, if you are zinc deficient, a healthcare professional may recommend a zinc supplement higher than the UL 40 mg dose for a certain period of time to restore zinc levels to a healthy level. In this case, we recommend Life Extension Zinc Caps for a higher zinc supplement dose. Each capsule provides 50 mg (455% Daily Value) of highly bioavailable zinc in two forms—zinc citrate and zinc monomethionine. Some research also suggests higher dose zinc supplements may be helpful for treating acne. While not everyone who struggles with acne will benefit from a zinc supplement, it may be most helpful to those who have low zinc levels with acne. A healthcare professional can give further guidance if a zinc supplement, and best dosage, is right for you if you struggle with acne. Remember, higher dose zinc supplements above 40 mg should only be taken under the supervision of a healthcare professional, who may also recommend a supplement for copper to be taken at the same time. Life Extension does in-house testing for ingredient purity and lack of contaminants. This supplement has been tested and approved through ConsumerLab.com's voluntary certification program, and it was included in ConsumerLab.com's Zinc Supplements and Lozenges Review of 2023. Price at time of publication: $7 ($0.07 per serving) Product Details: Form: Capsule

Capsule Serving Size: 1 capsule

1 capsule Zinc per Serving: 50 mg

50 mg Other Ingredients: Microcrystalline cellulose, vegetable cellulose (capsule), vegetable stearate, silica

Microcrystalline cellulose, vegetable cellulose (capsule), vegetable stearate, silica Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free, non-GMO, vegetarian

Gluten-free, non-GMO, vegetarian Third-party Tested: Yes

Best Multivitamin with Zinc Pure Encapsulations O.N.E. Multivitamin 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Luckyvitamin.com Why We Like It All minerals, including zinc, are chelated for maximum absorption.

It’s Worth Noting This multivitamin is formulated for men and women, meaning it doesn’t have specific amounts of nutrients that are recommended for each gender.

If you want a high quality zinc supplement as part of a multivitamin, we recommend Pure Encapsulations ONE Multivitamin because it has 25 mg (227% Daily Value) of chelated zinc for maximum absorption. In fact, all of the minerals included in this multivitamin are chelated meaning they are highly absorbable. Each capsule has 25 mg of zinc citrate, which is one of the more easily absorbed forms of zinc, says Barth. While this multivitamin doesn’t include copper, the dose of zinc is low enough that it shouldn’t have an effect on copper absorption. This multivitamin is third-party tested, assuring you’re getting what’s on the label and nothing else. One thing to keep in mind is that these capsules are on the large side, which may be an issue for people who have a difficult time swallowing large pills. Price at time of publication: $22 ($0.74 per serving) Product Details: Form: Capsule

Capsule Serving Size: 1 capsule

1 capsule Zinc per Serving: 25 mg

25 mg Other Ingredients: vegetarian capsule (cellulose, water), hypoallergenic plant fiber (cellulose), ascorbyl palmitate, potato starch

vegetarian capsule (cellulose, water), hypoallergenic plant fiber (cellulose), ascorbyl palmitate, potato starch Dietary Considerations: Free from wheat, soy, dairy, and eggs, gluten-free, free from nut and tree nuts, no GMOs.

Free from wheat, soy, dairy, and eggs, gluten-free, free from nut and tree nuts, no GMOs. Third-party Tested: Yes

Best Vegan Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Zinc Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Why We Like It The capsules can be opened up and mixed with juice for people who have a difficult time swallowing pills. They can be taken with or without food. It’s Worth Noting The capsules also include a probiotic and enzyme blend, which may not be needed for everyone. Following a vegan diet may increase the risk of not getting enough zinc from food alone. If you follow a vegan diet and a zinc supplement has been recommended for you, we suggest Vitamin Code Raw Zinc. Each two capsule serving has 30 mg (273% Daily Value) of raw zinc from brown rice chelate—processed without the use of high heat, fillers, or artificial additives. In addition to zinc, this supplement also has 60 mg of vitamin C (67% Daily Value) and a blend of organic fruits and vegetables, trace mineral blend, digestive enzymes, and probiotics. While these additions may be beneficial, the proprietary blends make it difficult to know exactly how much of each nutrient/ingredient you’re actually getting in the supplement. And some people may not benefit from all of these additions. If you don’t want to take the entire 30 mg of zinc dose, you can just take one capsule instead of the recommended serving size of two. If the capsules are too difficult to swallow, you can pop it open and add the powder inside to juice or another drink and take it that way. This product is third-party tested, certified vegan, and certified to be gluten-free, which is an added assurance for anyone with celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity. Price at time of publication: $11 ($0.37 per serving) Product Details: Form: Capsule

Capsule Serving Size: 2 per day

2 per day Zinc per Serving: 30 mg

30 mg Other Ingredients: Raw organic fruit & vegetable blend: apple, beet, broccoli, carrot, spinach, tomato, strawberry, tart cherry, blackberry, green bell pepper, brussels sprout, blueberry, ginger, garlic, green onion, raspberry, parsley, cauliflower, red cabbage, kale, cucumber, celery, asparagus. Trace mineral blend: raw organic spirulina, raw organic cracked-wall chlorella, ancient peat (trace minerals). Raw probiotic & enzyme blend: lipase, protease, aspergillopepsin, beta-glucanase, cellulase, bromelain, phytase, lactase, papain, peptidase, pectinase, hemicellulase, xylanase, [lactobacillus bulgaricus, lactobacillus plantarum] (500 million cfu). Other ingredients: vegetable cellulose, organic rice.

Raw organic fruit & vegetable blend: apple, beet, broccoli, carrot, spinach, tomato, strawberry, tart cherry, blackberry, green bell pepper, brussels sprout, blueberry, ginger, garlic, green onion, raspberry, parsley, cauliflower, red cabbage, kale, cucumber, celery, asparagus. Trace mineral blend: raw organic spirulina, raw organic cracked-wall chlorella, ancient peat (trace minerals). Raw probiotic & enzyme blend: lipase, protease, aspergillopepsin, beta-glucanase, cellulase, bromelain, phytase, lactase, papain, peptidase, pectinase, hemicellulase, xylanase, [lactobacillus bulgaricus, lactobacillus plantarum] (500 million cfu). Other ingredients: vegetable cellulose, organic rice. Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free,kosher, vegan, non-GMO

Gluten-free,kosher, vegan, non-GMO Third-party Tested: Yes