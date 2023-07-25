What to Buy Nutritional Supplements The 7 Best Zinc Supplements, According to a Dietitian Zinc supplements may help boost testosterone, immune, and skin health By Kelsey Kunik, RD Kelsey Kunik, RD Kelsey has been a registered dietitian for 7 years, writing and creating content for brands and top tier outlets, inspiring people to embrace a healthy relationship with food, nutrition, and wellness. health's editorial guidelines Updated on July 25, 2023 Medically reviewed by Kristie Reed, PharmD Medically reviewed by Kristie Reed, PharmD Kristie Reed, PharmD, oversees emergency, general medical, surgical, psychiatric care, and oncology medication as the pharmacy director of a community hospital. Dr. Reed specializes in IV medications. learn more Fact checked by Richard Scherr Fact checked by Richard Scherr Rich Scherr is an updates strategist and fact checker for Dotdash Meredith brands, including Health and Verywell. He is a seasoned financial and technology journalist who served as editor-in-chief of the Potomac Tech Wire for nearly two decades, and is a regular contributor to the sports pages of The Baltimore Sun. He has also been a news editor for America Online and has contributed to the Associated Press and The Washington Post. health's fact checking process We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Kristin Kempa Zinc is a mineral involved with many important functions in the body including: immune health, wound healing, making new cells, DNA, balancing hormones, growth in children, and sense of taste. Zinc supplements, when taken within safe amounts, can help reduce inflammation, support immune health, reduce the risk of age-related diseases, and may help keep your skin healthy and clear, says Chrissy Barth, MS, RDN, RYT, Integrative & Functional Sports Dietitian Nutritionist at EPIC Biology. Since zinc is found in a variety of foods, especially meat and seafood, most people can meet their needs through diet alone, explains Bethany Ferguson, RD, IBCLC, registered dietitian at Ferguson Nutrition. However, for certain medical conditions, if someone can’t get enough through food, or is unable to absorb enough zinc, a supplement can be helpful. We interviewed experts and evaluated dozens of supplements on the market to find the highest quality zinc supplements accounting for absorption, dose, ingredient testing, and more so that you can choose the best zinc supplement for your unique needs. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Thorne Research Zinc Picolinate at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Nature Made Zinc at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Immune Support: NOW Foods C-1000 & Zinc Immune, Seasonal Support at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Kids: Mary Ruth’s Organic Kids Ionic Zinc Liquid Drops at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Supporting Testosterone: NOW Foods Zinc Glycinate at Amazon Jump to Review Best High Dose: Life Extension Zinc Caps at Amazon Jump to Review Best Multivitamin with Zinc: Pure Encapsulations O.N.E. Multivitamin at Amazon Jump to Review Best Vegan: Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Zinc at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lozenge: Life Extension Enhanced Zinc Lozenges at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Thorne Research Zinc Picolinate, 30 mg Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Why We Like It It’s a highly absorbable form of zinc that’s NSF Certified for Sport. It’s Worth Noting It’s recommended to take this supplement with a meal. Thorne Zinc Picolinate is our top choice because Thorne is a reputable company, and the form of this supplement is easy to absorb. Thorne has a reputation for quality ingredients and collaborates with trusted organizations like Mayo Clinic for research. Ferguson highly recommends Thorne Zinc Picolinate for this reason and because Thorne also has trusted manufacturing practices. Zinc picolinate is a chelated zinc salt that’s highly absorbable by the body and is useful in treating zinc deficiencies. We like that the pill size is easy to swallow and digestive side effects are minimal for most people. The serving size is just one capsule which provides 30 mg of zinc picolinate which is 273% Daily Value (DV) for zinc. This 30 mg dose supplement is NSF Certified for Sport, meaning it’s been tested for contaminants and the presence of up to 200 substances banned by major athletic agencies. Price at time of publication: $17 ($0.28 per serving) Product Details: Form: CapsuleServing Size: 1 capsule, one to two times per dayZinc per Serving: 30 mgOther Ingredients: Hypromellose capsule, leucine, microcrystalline cellulose, silicon dioxideDietary Considerations: Gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free Third-party Tested: Yes Best Budget Nature Made Zinc 30 mg Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Why We Like It It’s made with absorbable zinc gluconate and is USP verified for ingredient purity and potency. It’s Worth Noting This supplement should be taken with food, as there’s a higher chance of an upset stomach. Nature Made is well known for making budget-friendly but also high-quality supplements. We like that Nature Made Zinc is third-party tested and USP verified for ingredient purity and potency while being a fraction of the cost compared to other zinc supplements. Each tablet contains 30 mg (273% DV) of zinc gluconate and offers a good amount to help boost zinc intake. Zinc gluconate is an absorbable form of zinc and is often found in zinc supplements (especially lozenges) marketed to help boost immune health and fight off colds. While most research with zinc and boosting immune health when fighting a cold is with mainly with zinc lozenges, taking zinc in pill form may also provide immune health benefits. We like that these pills are small and easy to swallow, but it’s a good idea to take them with food. A side effect of zinc gluconate for some people could be an upset stomach, but this can be reduced when it’s taken with food. Price at time of publication: $5 ($0.05 per serving) Product Details: Form: TabletServing Size: 1 tablet dailyZinc per Serving: 30 mgOther Ingredients: Zinc gluconate, dibasic calcium phosphate, cellulose gel, stearic acid, magnesium stearate, croscarmellose sodium.Dietary Considerations: Gluten-freeThird-party Tested: Yes Best for Immune Support NOW Foods C-1000 & Zinc Immune, Seasonal Support Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nowfoods.com Why We Like It It includes absorbable forms of zinc, vitamin C, is one pill, and is third-party tested for purity and potency. It’s Worth Noting The capsule is recommended to take with food and is larger in size which may be difficult to swallow for some. When it comes to immune support, NOW Foods C-1000 and Zinc supplement includes two micronutrients that have been shown to enhance immune function especially related to the common cold. Vitamin C has been shown to reduce a cold’s severity and duration, and zinc supplementation has been shown to reduce a cold’s duration. This supplement includes both of these cold fighting nutrients with 1,000 mg ascorbic acid (vitamin C), and 15 mg of zinc bisglycinate (138% DV)—a form of zinc that’s highly bioavailable and gentle on the stomach. We also love that this supplement has both strong in-house and third-party testing for ingredient purity and potency, so you know you’re getting exactly what the bottle says. The recommended serving size is just one capsule per day, but it’s recommended to take with a meal. Price at time of publication: $16 ($0.18 per serving) Product Details: Form: CapsuleServing Size: 1 capsule dailyZinc per Serving: 15 mgOther Ingredients: Hypromellose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Stearic Acid (vegetable source), and Silicon Dioxide.Dietary Considerations: Vegan, non-GMOThird-party Tested: Yes Best for Kids Mary Ruth’s Organic Kids Ionic Zinc Liquid Drops Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It It can be taken straight from the dropper or mixed into liquids making it easy for kids to take. It’s Worth Noting The dropper doses aren’t as exact as other supplement forms. It’s also only recommended for kids between the ages of 4-13 years old. If getting your kids to take supplements is difficult and a zinc supplement has been recommended by a healthcare professional, Mary Ruth’s Organic Kids Ionic Zinc Liquid Drops can be a good choice. This zinc supplement can be taken by the dropper or mixed into liquids that your child is already drinking. The only drawback to this is if your child doesn’t finish their entire drink, they won’t be getting the entire dose. This product has 5.5 mg of zinc sulfate, which is about 50% of the daily zinc needs for kids over 4 years old. Since this dose is found in 3 pumps (or 2 milliliters), it can easily be adjusted for a little more or a little less, depending on your child’s needs. Another thing we appreciate about this supplement, especially for kids, is each batch of Mary Ruth's products are third-party tested for ingredient amounts and potential contaminants. Price at time of publication: $18 ($0.60 per serving) Product Details: Form: liquidServing Size: 3 pumps (2 mL)Zinc per Serving: 5.5 mgOther Ingredients: Organic glycerin, purified water, natural berry flavorDietary Considerations: Organic, vegan, nut-free, gluten-free, soy-free, sugar-freeThird-party Tested: Yes Best for Supporting Testosterone NOW Foods Zinc Glycinate Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nowfoods.com Why We Like It It includes a chelated form of zinc that’s easily absorbed as well as pumpkin seed oil to support prostate health. It’s Worth Noting The amount of pumpkin seed oil found in the supplement is lower than the amount shown in research to support prostate health. Zinc is needed to convert the inactive form of testosterone into the active form in the body. Therefore, if zinc levels are low, testosterone levels may be negatively affected. Some studies have shown low zinc levels in the body can lead to low testosterone levels, and taking a zinc supplement may help increase testosterone. If a healthcare professional has recommended zinc to support healthy testosterone levels, we recommend NOW Foods Zinc Glycinate. Each softgel has 30 mg (273% Daily Value) of zinc bisglycinate. This chelated form of zinc is highly absorbable and bioavailable, making it a good choice for those looking to increase zinc and testosterone levels. The soft gels are small and easy to swallow for most people as well. This supplement also includes 250 mg of pumpkin seed oil, which may help support prostate health. For men who have benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), pumpkin seed oil may help alleviate symptoms. One small study found that those with BPH saw improvements in symptoms and quality of life after just three months of taking 320 mg of pumpkin seed oil daily. While this study suggests the added pumpkin seed oil in this supplement may be helpful for prostate health, more research is needed for doses less than 320 mg daily. Besides the form of zinc used and the added pumpkin seed oil, we also love that this supplement is third-party certified for purity and potency and is budget-friendly. Price at time of publication: $13 ($0.11 per serving) Product Details: Form: softgelsServing Size: 1 softgel daily Zinc per Serving: 30 mgOther Ingredients: Softgel Capsule [bovine gelatin (BSE-free), glycerin, water, carob], Beeswax and Soy LecithinDietary Considerations: corn-free, dairy-free, egg-free, made without gluten, nut-free, halalThird-party tested: Yes Best High Dose Life Extension Zinc Caps Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lifeextension.com Why We Like It This supplement contains highly absorbable zinc monomethionine and zinc citrate. It’s Worth Noting The high dose of 50 mg should only be taken for short periods of time and under the direction of a healthcare professional. Most zinc supplements have a 30 mg or less serving of zinc which is a safe level for most people. The Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) for supplemental zinc for adults over 19 years is 40 mg. This means it’s recommended for most people to stay under 40 mg of zinc from supplements, as getting more than this amount over a longer period of time could have negative effects like limiting copper or magnesium absorption. This amount only applies to supplements, and it’s not a concern from absorbing too much zinc from food. However, if you are zinc deficient, a healthcare professional may recommend a zinc supplement higher than the UL 40 mg dose for a certain period of time to restore zinc levels to a healthy level. In this case, we recommend Life Extension Zinc Caps for a higher zinc supplement dose. Each capsule provides 50 mg (455% Daily Value) of highly bioavailable zinc in two forms—zinc citrate and zinc monomethionine. Some research also suggests higher dose zinc supplements may be helpful for treating acne. While not everyone who struggles with acne will benefit from a zinc supplement, it may be most helpful to those who have low zinc levels with acne. A healthcare professional can give further guidance if a zinc supplement, and best dosage, is right for you if you struggle with acne. Remember, higher dose zinc supplements above 40 mg should only be taken under the supervision of a healthcare professional, who may also recommend a supplement for copper to be taken at the same time. Life Extension does in-house testing for ingredient purity and lack of contaminants. This supplement has been tested and approved through ConsumerLab.com's voluntary certification program, and it was included in ConsumerLab.com's Zinc Supplements and Lozenges Review of 2023. Price at time of publication: $7 ($0.07 per serving) Product Details: Form: CapsuleServing Size: 1 capsuleZinc per Serving: 50 mgOther Ingredients: Microcrystalline cellulose, vegetable cellulose (capsule), vegetable stearate, silicaDietary Considerations: Gluten-free, non-GMO, vegetarianThird-party Tested: Yes Best Multivitamin with Zinc Pure Encapsulations O.N.E. Multivitamin 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Luckyvitamin.com Why We Like It All minerals, including zinc, are chelated for maximum absorption. It’s Worth Noting This multivitamin is formulated for men and women, meaning it doesn’t have specific amounts of nutrients that are recommended for each gender. If you want a high quality zinc supplement as part of a multivitamin, we recommend Pure Encapsulations ONE Multivitamin because it has 25 mg (227% Daily Value) of chelated zinc for maximum absorption. In fact, all of the minerals included in this multivitamin are chelated meaning they are highly absorbable. Each capsule has 25 mg of zinc citrate, which is one of the more easily absorbed forms of zinc, says Barth. While this multivitamin doesn’t include copper, the dose of zinc is low enough that it shouldn’t have an effect on copper absorption. This multivitamin is third-party tested, assuring you’re getting what’s on the label and nothing else. One thing to keep in mind is that these capsules are on the large side, which may be an issue for people who have a difficult time swallowing large pills. Price at time of publication: $22 ($0.74 per serving) Product Details: Form: CapsuleServing Size: 1 capsuleZinc per Serving: 25 mgOther Ingredients: vegetarian capsule (cellulose, water), hypoallergenic plant fiber (cellulose), ascorbyl palmitate, potato starchDietary Considerations: Free from wheat, soy, dairy, and eggs, gluten-free, free from nut and tree nuts, no GMOs. Third-party Tested: Yes Best Vegan Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Zinc Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Why We Like It The capsules can be opened up and mixed with juice for people who have a difficult time swallowing pills. They can be taken with or without food. It’s Worth Noting The capsules also include a probiotic and enzyme blend, which may not be needed for everyone. Following a vegan diet may increase the risk of not getting enough zinc from food alone. If you follow a vegan diet and a zinc supplement has been recommended for you, we suggest Vitamin Code Raw Zinc. Each two capsule serving has 30 mg (273% Daily Value) of raw zinc from brown rice chelate—processed without the use of high heat, fillers, or artificial additives. In addition to zinc, this supplement also has 60 mg of vitamin C (67% Daily Value) and a blend of organic fruits and vegetables, trace mineral blend, digestive enzymes, and probiotics. While these additions may be beneficial, the proprietary blends make it difficult to know exactly how much of each nutrient/ingredient you’re actually getting in the supplement. And some people may not benefit from all of these additions. If you don’t want to take the entire 30 mg of zinc dose, you can just take one capsule instead of the recommended serving size of two. If the capsules are too difficult to swallow, you can pop it open and add the powder inside to juice or another drink and take it that way. This product is third-party tested, certified vegan, and certified to be gluten-free, which is an added assurance for anyone with celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity. Price at time of publication: $11 ($0.37 per serving) Product Details: Form: CapsuleServing Size: 2 per dayZinc per Serving: 30 mgOther Ingredients: Raw organic fruit & vegetable blend: apple, beet, broccoli, carrot, spinach, tomato, strawberry, tart cherry, blackberry, green bell pepper, brussels sprout, blueberry, ginger, garlic, green onion, raspberry, parsley, cauliflower, red cabbage, kale, cucumber, celery, asparagus. Trace mineral blend: raw organic spirulina, raw organic cracked-wall chlorella, ancient peat (trace minerals). Raw probiotic & enzyme blend: lipase, protease, aspergillopepsin, beta-glucanase, cellulase, bromelain, phytase, lactase, papain, peptidase, pectinase, hemicellulase, xylanase, [lactobacillus bulgaricus, lactobacillus plantarum] (500 million cfu). Other ingredients: vegetable cellulose, organic rice.Dietary Considerations:Gluten-free,kosher, vegan, non-GMOThird-party Tested: Yes Best Lozenge Life Extension Enhanced Zinc Lozenges Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lifeextension.com Why We Like It These dissolve slowly with a pleasant peppermint taste and have a form of zinc shown to help fight against the common cold. It’s Worth Noting These may cause stomach discomfort when taken on an empty stomach, and these lozenges should not be taken as directed for more than three days at a time unless directed from a healthcare professional. Turning to zinc lozenges when you have a cold may be the most familiar way to take a zinc supplement for many, and for good reason. Research has shown zinc lozenges can be helpful for shortening the duration of a cold. The prolonged exposure of zinc to the throat and nasal passages when sucking on a lozenge may be helpful for targeting cold symptoms. We suggest Life Extension Enhanced Zinc for a lozenge supplement option; each lozenge has 18.75 mg (170% Daily Value) of zinc acetate per serving. It’s recommended to take one every two hours without exceeding eight servings (150 mg of zinc). Zinc acetate has been shown to be an effective form of zinc in lozenges for shortening a cold's duration when taken at the very beginning of cold symptoms. Research has shown doses of zinc acetate from lozenges between 80-92 mg per day can be effective for helping to shorten a cold duration, which is about four to five of these lozenges. Keep in mind this amount is over the safe UL of 40 mg of supplemental zinc, and that is why a higher dose should only be taken for a few days. Each lozenge does have four grams of added sugars to help improve the taste, but that can add up to 16-20 grams of added sugars in the day if four to five lozenges are taken in a day. While that is a higher amount of added sugar from a supplement, keep in mind these lozenges are only meant to be taken for a few days when cold symptoms first appear. Price at time of publication: $9 ($0.30 per serving) Product Details: Form: LozengeServing Size: 1 lozenge every 2 hours (no more than 8 per day)Zinc per Serving: 18.75 mgOther Ingredients: dextrose, stearic acid, peppermint flavor, vegetable stearate, silicaDietary Considerations: Non-GMO, vegetarian, gluten-free Third-party Tested: No Should I Take a Zinc Supplement? Before reaching for a zinc supplement, it’s important to know if you actually need one, how much you may need, or if there are any reasons you should stay away from one. Barth recommends checking with a healthcare professional before starting a zinc supplement and getting your levels checked with a simple blood test. This is especially important if you’re planning on taking a large amount of zinc at a time (over 30 mg per day). While most people get enough zinc from a healthful and varied diet, people who have food aversions, avoid animal products, are pregnant or breastfeeding, or have an increased need for zinc could benefit from a supplement, explains Ferguson. Barth explains that zinc supplementation could also be helpful for people experiencing: The onset of a cold Skin ulcers or wounds that won’t heal Age-related macular degeneration Alcoholism So, who should be cautious with zinc supplements? Experts agree that if you have any prior health conditions or take medications, checking with a healthcare professional first is a must. There are several classes of medications that may interact with zinc, including some antibiotics, Penicillamine, and diuretics. Our Supplement Research Process Our team works hard to be transparent about why we recommend certain supplements; you can read more about our dietary supplement methodology here. We support supplements that are evidence-based and rooted in science. We value certain product attributes that we find to be associated with the highest quality products. We prioritize products that are third-party tested and certified by one of three independent, third-party certifiers: USP, NSF, or ConsumerLab.com. It's important to note that the FDA does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they go to market. Our team of experts has created a detailed, science-backed methodology to choose the supplements we recommend. Experts we spoke to when choosing the best zinc supplements include: Bethany Ferguson, RD, IBCLC dietitian and nutrition therapist at Ferguson Nutrition Chrissy Barth, MS, RDN, RYT, Integrative & Functional Sports Dietitian Nutritionist at EPIC Biology Lacee Pinkerton, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian Different Types of Zinc Supplements There are different types of zinc found in supplements that each have different absorption rates and bioavailability. The least expensive form is zinc sulfate, but this is also the least easily absorbed by the body and has the highest risk of causing an upset stomach, explains Barth. She adds that zinc picolinate, zinc citrate, zinc acetate, zinc glycerate, and zinc monomethionine are all forms of zinc that are more easily absorbed by the body and may have less severe side effects. Ingredients: What To Pay Attention To It is essential to carefully read the ingredient list and nutrition facts panel of a supplement to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included, relative to the recommended daily value of that ingredient. Please bring the supplement label to a healthcare provider to review the different ingredients contained in the supplement and any potential interactions between these ingredients and other supplements and medications you are taking. Since dietary supplements are not tightly regulated by the FDA, it’s important to choose a zinc supplement from a reputable brand that’s been tested by a third-party lab, so you know you’re getting what the bottle says, and only what the bottle says, explains Lacee Pinkerton, MPH, RD, LD. Some companies also have strong in-house testing for ingredient purity, but third-party testing is considered the gold standard which is why we highlight which supplements are third-party tested in our roundup. How Much Zinc Should You Take? Most zinc supplements include more zinc than the RDA, as your body isn’t going to absorb all of the zinc you take in supplement form. The RDA for zinc per age and gender is: Age 0 to 6 months: 2 mgAge 7 months to 3 years: 3 mgAge 4 to 8: 5 mgAge 9 to 13: 8 mgAge 14 to 18: 11 mg for males and 9 mg for femalesAdults: 11 mg for males and 8 mg for femalesPregnancy: 11 mgLactating: 12 mg Taking over 40 mg of zinc daily may interfere with copper absorption, and reduce immune function and HDL cholesterol levels (the good kind), advises Barth. This is especially true if this amount is taken for an extended period of time and you are not zinc deficient. A safer, but effective, maintenance dose would be up to 30 mg daily for most people, but ultimately a healthcare professional can help determine what is the best dose for your needs. When Is the Best Time to Take a Zinc Supplement? Taking zinc with a meal can help reduce some of the undesirable side effects like nausea, upset stomach, or diarrhea. Frequently Asked Questions What’s the best form of zinc to take? Zinc is available as capsules, tablets, liquid, gummies, and lozenges. The best form may be the one that’s easiest for you to take. Zinc lozenges have been shown to be the best form when specifically trying to help fight a cold. Is it safe to take zinc daily? The Tolerable Upper Limit (UL) for zinc supplements is 40 mg for adults. While taking a supplement, be mindful of other possible zinc sources you may be taking as well, urges Pinkerton, as some other products such as denture creams can have a significant amount of zinc in them as well, adding to your daily dose. What type of zinc is best for immunity? Current research doesn’t indicate which type of zinc is best to support immune health, although taking zinc along with other immune supporting vitamins, like vitamin C, may be more helpful than taking zinc alone. Both zinc gluconate and zinc acetate have been shown to be effective in helping shorten cold duration when taken as zinc lozenges. Can zinc raise testosterone levels? Some research has found that medicinal doses of elemental zinc (50 mg) can improve sperm motility and increase testosterone levels, but this amount should be taken under the supervision of a healthcare professional. Some research suggests zinc levels may have a role in male fertility and sperm quality, although more research is needed. Can you take zinc and magnesium together? Zinc and magnesium can be taken together, and in some cases may provide significant benefits when combined. One small study found that people with coronary heart disease and type 2 diabetes who took magnesium and zinc together for 12 weeks had significantly decreased fasting glucose, insulin levels, and significantly increased HDL cholesterol when compared to those who took a placebo. If you are taking high doses of zinc (over 140 mg per day), it is recommended to take magnesium separately. This amount of zinc can interfere with magnesium absorption. 