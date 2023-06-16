This Is the Most Nutritious Plant-Based Yogurt If You're Dairy-Free

A new study compared the nutrient density of dairy and non-dairy yogurt options, finding that almond yogurt ranked the highest.

Plant-based yogurts contained less total sugar, less sodium, and more fiber; dairy yogurt contained more protein, calcium, and potassium.

Experts note that the “right” yogurt comes down to personal preference and specific nutritional needs.

Almond yogurt has the highest nutrient density among both dairy and non-dairy yogurt options, a new study finds.

As differences in eating habits have become more common, so have many common pantry and fridge items. Yogurt, for instance, was once just full-fat or non-fat. But now, a quick walk down the refrigerator aisle showcases a variety of plant-based and dairy options, allowing a majority of diet types to include yogurt.

With more choices comes more questions for consumers. Is one yogurt better than another?

In the new study, a research team out of the University of Massachusetts Amherst sought to help consumers understand how each type of yogurt stacked up, from a nutritional standpoint. They considered the amounts of sugar, sodium, fiber, protein, calcium, potassium, iron, vitamin D, and saturated fat in each yogurt to assess nutritional strengths and weaknesses.

Here’s how plant-based yogurt compared to dairy yogurt, key nutritional aspects to consider when choosing a yogurt, and how to pick a yogurt that’s right for you.

Getty Images / d3sign

What Kind of Yogurt Is Healthiest?

In order to analyze the nutrient differences among different types of yogurt, researchers used nutritional information obtained from the Mintel Global New Products Database.

Each product evaluated was categorized according to its primary ingredient, classified as full-fat dairy, low and nonfat dairy, coconut, almond, cashew, and oat. Then, researchers used the Nutrient Rich Foods (NRF) Index to score the nutritional makeup of each kind of yogurt.

Plant-based yogurts contained significantly less total sugar, less sodium, and more fiber. The dairy options contained significantly more protein, calcium, and potassium compared to the non-dairy alternatives.

Ultimately, the researchers found that almond-based yogurts had the highest nutrient density out of all the yogurt options evaluated, based on the index scoring system the researchers used. In other words, per bite, almond milk yogurt packs a nutritional punch compared to the other choices, even though it doesn’t have as much calcium and protein as dairy options.

Coconut milk-based yogurt was found to be the least nutrient-dense among the yogurts evaluated.

It is important to note that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans do not consider any plant-based dairy alternative as nutritionally “equivalent” to a dairy choice, with the exception of fortified soy-based items.

The Guidelines highlight that, while the other plant-based choices may contain calcium, they are not included as part of the dairy group because their overall nutritional content is not similar to dairy milk and fortified soy beverages. Because of this, consuming these plant-based choices does not contribute to meeting the daily recommended amount of dairy.



The “Right” Yogurt Comes Down to Personal Preference

While the current research suggests that almond milk-based yogurts have a higher nutritional density, that doesn’t mean that it is the “best” choice for everyone.

“The truth is that no yogurt choice is ‘better’ than another option,” Kacie Barnes, MCN, RDN told Health. “They each have advantages, and your choice should depend mostly on your preferences and dietary goals.”

According to Barnes, both dairy-based yogurt and non-dairy yogurt have pros and cons.

Traditional, dairy yogurt is an excellent choice for people who want a higher protein percentage and more calcium. This is a great way to meet those nutritional needs, assuming you tolerate dairy well and enjoy how it tastes.

Non-dairy yogurt provides an allergy-friendly alternative, or simply a different alternative for those who’d like to avoid dairy based on preference. It’s also a good source of fiber; Barnes said to make sure to check the label before assuming a noteworthy fiber percentage because all types of yogurt are different.

As long as the yogurt is fortified and it is made with live cultures, it will fuel your body with vitamins and minerals, and it will supply your gut with live probiotics to support gut health. While there are nutritional differences among each variety, they all offer some beneficial features.

Any of the yogurt varieties evaluated in the new study can be a nutritious addition to your diet and provide key nutrients. It really comes down to personal preference.

“Ask yourself, what type of yogurt do you TRULY enjoy? This may change, too, depending on what you're eating and what season it is,” said Elizabeth Shaw MS, RDN, CPT, a registered dietitian and author.

Understanding the differences in nutritional composition can help you know what nutrient needs are being met with yogurt and what gaps need to be filled elsewhere in your diet.

If you choose a yogurt that contains less protein, adding a scoop of nut butter may help bring the tally up. And for those that are lower in calcium, topping your yogurt with almonds, blackberries, or other calcium-containing foods can help ensure you are taking in enough of this key mineral.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition. Whether you’re enjoying a cup of plain oat milk yogurt or adding almond butter to your full-fat dairy yogurt, what’s important is making a choice that’s right for your nutritional needs.