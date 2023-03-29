What to Buy Fitness Gear The 7 Best Yoga Mats of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The Jade Harmony Professional Yoga Mat offers an ideal combination of thickness, grip, and carrying weight for everyday yogis or instructors. By Michelle Pugle Michelle Pugle Facebook Instagram Website Michelle Pugle is a mental health writer and health news reporter featured in multiple digital publications. She also writes lived experience essays about anorexia, addiction and sobriety, and living well with fibromyalgia and CPTSD. She is the author of Ana, Mia & Me: An Eating Disorder Recovery Memoir, Space to Grow, Poems, and Disordered: You Are Not Crazy. Health / Alli Waataja From the mental health benefits of reduced stress, anxiety, and depression to the physical health benefits of improved mobility, strength, and balance, yoga has proven to help enhance the lives of people for thousands of years. While a yoga mat isn’t required in every studio or for every style and tradition of yoga, using a mat can improve your practice. Michael Hartman, PhD, health and nutrition science expert and vice president of research and development at Plexus Worldwide, says a yoga mat is especially helpful for beginners as it provides visual cues for foot and hand placement. Mats are also important for people who have balance and coordination issues, joint disorders or are recovering from an injury. Besides the cushioning of yoga mats to support your body and feet, using a mat can also put you in the mindset to practice, says Rajaa Azouqa, yoga and mindfulness instructor at YogaRenew Teacher Training. To test yoga mats, we had seven editors, including a few who are certified as instructors in barre, yoga and personal training, use the mats in our lab while doing a series of yoga flows. They did the yoga flow series once and then again after spraying their hands and feet with water to mimic an extra-sweaty workout. Then the editors rated the yoga mats based on thickness, grip, comfort, and portability, based on a scale of 1 (being the worst) to 5 (being the best). Our Top Picks Best Overall: Jade Yoga Harmony Yoga Mat at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Travel: BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Hot Yoga: Sweaty Betty Supergrip Align Yoga Mat at Selfridges.com Jump to Review Best for Tall Yogis: Lululemon The Reversible (Big) Mat 5mm at Lululemon Jump to Review Best for Short Yogis: Yoloha Yoga Original Cork Yoga Mat at Amazon Jump to Review Best Thin: Sugarmat Printed Yoga Mat at Amazon Jump to Review Best Versatile: Alo Yoga Warrior Mat at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Overall Jade Yoga Harmony Yoga Mat 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Everydayyoga.com Why We Like It: It’s made from renewable, tree-tapped rubber which offers great grip, and every purchase goes toward planting trees. It’s Worth Noting: We noticed a slightly off-putting smell during the child's pose.Crafted from open-cell natural rubber, the Jade Harmony Yoga Mat provides both a comfortable cushion and a firm grip for your yoga practice. Open-cell rubber is naturally derived (not synthetic) and provides a superior non-slip grip experience over synthetic rubber. We found the grip to be excellent, and it wasn't as slippery as some of the other mats we tried. You should know though that even natural materials can have off-gassing periods, too, or a period of time when the mat smells. We noticed a slight smell during the child's pose, where the forehead is on or near the mat. And at five mm thickness, this mat provides a balance of softness and stability, so you can focus on your poses and breathwork even when practicing on hard studio floors. We liked that the mat was thick and the surface was firm, but not overly plush. For that reason, this mat may be particularly helpful for people with foot health conditions that may impact their balance such as plantar fasciitis. At a total weight of around five pounds, most will be able to comfortably carry the mat in and out of classes without risk of strain. To keep this mat clean, the manufacturer recommends using their plant-based formula for a quick spray and wipe down after each yoga session. You can also use a natural, unscented soap to spot-clean or do a full wipe-down of the mat. Let the mat fully dry before rolling and storing. You’ll be able to roll the mat up for easy cleanup after working out, but do note this yoga mat doesn’t come with a carrying strap for easy travel and storage. Price at time of publication: $85Product Details: Material: RubberSize: 68 x 24Thickness: Five millimeters (mm)Weight: Five pounds (lbs)Cleaning method: Spot clean Best for Travel BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Balancefrom.com View On Moxey.health Why We Like It: It’s ideal for someone looking to try out a few yoga classes locally or while traveling as it can be rolled up and brought anywhere with ease. It’s Worth Noting: The foam material makes a slight squeaking sound when you’re transitioning poses. The BalanceFrom All Purpose Yoga Mat really can be taken anywhere with you. It’s under two pounds and it comes with a handy fabric carrying strap. Our testers say they love the carrier strap that comes with this yoga mat because it fits super tight and makes the yoga mat super easy to carry and store. They also love how this mat is a little thicker than most, but as one reviewer said, they’re still able to maintain a good grip on it, making it versatile for both yoga and other exercises like HIIT or weights. And the thickness of this foam material mat really is unmatched. At over 12 mm thickness, you can rest assured your hips, knees, elbows, and wrists are supported in every pose on every studio floor. This is particularly beneficial for people who are newer to yoga and looking for additional joint support or for people who have joint conditions like osteoarthritis. However, not every yogi is going to feel at peace on a thicker mat. It comes down to personal preference much of the time, says our testers. But it’s worth noting that the mat didn’t lay flat right out of the box (not ideal if you’re wanting to use it straight away while on the road). A slight squeaking noise was also noticeable during yoga pose transitions, according to our testers. You’ll want to spot clean the mat and lay flat to dry, but you can toss the strap into your washing machine for easy cleaning. Price at time of publication: $19 Product Details: Material: FoamSize: 71 x 24 inchesThickness: 12.7 millimeters (mm)Weight: 1.8 pounds (lbs)Cleaning method: Spot clean Best for Hot Yoga Sweaty Betty Supergrip Align Yoga Mat Sweaty Betty View On Selfridges.com View On Sweatybetty.com View On Thebay.com Why We Like It: The non-slip grip claim holds up even during the sweatiest of hot yoga sessions. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a thinner mat that feels less cushiony than others. The rubber blend in this Sweaty Betty Supergrip Align Yoga Mat makes it an obvious choice for hot yoga sessions because the mat is still grippy even after the sweat starts dripping. Even with wet palms, we never slipped on this one, and the mat stayed put throughout the yoga session. The mat is also pretty lightweight at under five pounds, and very transportable. Still, you may want to purchase a carrying strap for added ease. You should also know that this mat is thinner than others on the list. And at four mm thickness, it may not be quite enough cushion for some yogis. We would’ve loved to feel a little more comfort and support with some extra cushioning. So, if you have joint pain or practice yoga on especially hard surfaces, you may want to choose a thicker option. This mat can be spot cleaned, laid flat to dry, and rolled up with minimal effort. Price at time of publication: $88Product Details: Material: Polyurethane and rubber Size: 72 x 24Thickness: Four millimeters (mm)Weight: 4.4 pounds (lbs)Cleaning method: Spot clean Best for Tall Yogis Lululemon The Reversible (Big) Mat 5mm 4.8 Huckberry View On Lululemon View On Huckberry View On Matchesfashion.com Why We Like It: The additional length of the mat means tall yogis can ensure personal space in small studios or full classes. It’s Worth Noting: This yoga mat has a strong smell when first unboxed. It may not be suitable for people with scent sensitives. This is “the” mat for tall yogis and for yogis looking to secure a little extra personal space during yoga classes. We felt comfortable doing any pose without worrying about falling off the mat or slipping on the ground. Our 6’ editor noted she was able to lay flat on the mat and still have enough room to move around comfortably. When standing, the mat space allowed her to fully stretch in warrior poses. We all appreciated that the mat had a good grip which was beneficial for maintaining balance and helping to switch between poses. The mat is also very absorbent and dries up any drop of water quickly. We were amazed that when we sprayed water on our palms, the ability to grip the mat was unchanged, so this is an excellent mat to use for hot yoga. However, on the print side of the mat, we noted a slight chemical smell. On the back side, the rubber smell is even stronger. While it will fade over time, this may not be the ideal choice if you have scent sensitivities. The mat is also slightly sticky upon first unboxing, which makes it initially resistant to unrolling and rolling. Giving the mat a gentle wash with a spot-clean method and laying flat may help. Finally, it’s worth noting that the black finish shows handprints and footprints, which may be distracting to some people during practice. Price at time of publication: $88 Product Details: Material: Polyurethane and rubber Size: 28 x 84 Thickness: Five mmWeight: 7.05 lbsCleaning method: Spot clean Best for Short Yogis Yoloha Yoga Original Cork Yoga Mat Amazon View On Amazon View On Everydayyoga.com View On Yolohayoga.com Why We Like It: The cork padding provides joint support and the mat is lightweight. It’s Worth Noting: This mat may be too short for taller yogis and it doesn’t roll up tightly. The cork padding and six mm thickness of the Yoloha Yoga Original Cork Yoga Mat is ideal for people looking for joint support and sweat absorption. We found the cork to be firm enough to avoid sinking into it and bouncy enough to prevent feeling the studio floor underneath you. The cork also cushions under hands and feet with minimal slipping. Our experts said the cork materials are absorbent, too, so they’re suitable for a variety of slower flow to higher intensity yoga classes. There are some things to consider before investing in this mat. After unboxing, the mat did not lay flat and the edges of the mat did curl slightly. This didn’t impact or interfere with the yoga flow or practice. We did notice a slight chemical smell while in child’s pose, but it wasn’t overpowering or too unpleasant. It’s important to remember that cork mats don’t roll up as nicely as mats made from other materials, including PVC and rubber. The large size of the final yoga mat roll, didn’t fit well into the provided carrying strap. It is still a lightweight option so if you don’t want to use a carrying strap, you should be just fine bringing it to classes anyway. However, because it’s on the bulkier side, this may be a better mat for using at home where you can keep it unrolled. Like other mats on this list, you can clean your cork mat with a spot clean method using natural soap or spray and laying flat to dry. Price at time of publication: $135Product Details: Material: CorkSize: 72 x 23Thickness: Six mmWeight: 2.8 lbsCleaning method: Spray with mat cleaner and lay flat to dry Best Thin Sugarmat Printed Yoga Mat 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sugarmat.com Why We Like It: It’s soft but still grippy (and absolutely gorgeous). It’s Worth Noting: This mat may be too thin to practice comfortably on hard surfaces. The Sugarmat Printed Yoga Mat is so much more than its unique and beautiful design. The texture, feel, grip, and roll-up experience are ideal for people looking for thin mats for yoga classes. Thin mats can be particularly useful in yoga classes because they encourage proper positioning of your wrists, ankles, and more. This encourages greater strength-building and stability. Azouqa tells Health if the mat is too thick, your hands will sink in, which can affect the wrists negatively. Plus, thick mats make it hard to activate the arches in the feet, she adds. If you’re using this for yoga only, it’s worth the splurge, but for higher-impact classes like HIIT, it may not provide enough support for the jumping movements. The rubber material makes this Sugarmat very grippy. Even with our wet hands on the mat, we didn’t slip when performing any poses or transitions. However, some yogis may find this mat too thin, especially if they’re practicing on hard studio floors. We tried this mat on concrete flooring, to see how it would hold up against the hardest surface to practice on possible. The concrete could be felt through the mat, so this mat may be better for use on carpet flooring or gym foam flooring than concrete, hardwood floors, or pavement. Despite its slim profile, when rolled up, the mat is heavy and harder to transport than others. You can machine wash the Sugarmat and hang it to dry, making it incredibly easy to care for. Price at time of publication: $99 Product Details: Material: Rubber Size: 68 x 24 inchesThickness: Three millimeters (mm)Weight: 3.7 pounds (lbs)Cleaning method: Machine-washable Best Versatile Alo Yoga Warrior Mat 4.8 Alo View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Holtrenfrew.com Why We Like It: It is a well-rounded supportive mat that can be used in gentle or high-intensity yoga classes. It’s Worth Noting: Sweaty hands and feet left an imprint on the mat during our testing. If you’re looking for a truly versatile yoga mat that can accompany you to any class, this is it. We felt the thickness and grip levels were ideal for feeling fully supported during holding poses or transitioning between poses. One of our editors is prone to wrist fatigue, but she found this mat was comfortable and supported her wrists and kept her pain-free throughout the entire yoga flow. We chose this mat as most versatile because it’s suitable for rigorous and gentle practices alike, as well as meditation or just pre- or post-workout stretching. We loved that this mat provides extra cushioning for your knees, which would be helpful if you need to hold a lizard or frog pose for several minutes. And while on the heavier side, it does roll up quite nicely for easy travel and the benefits of the mat make the extra weight to carry worth it. However, during the testing process, we had some concerns about sweat staining the mat. During the sweat test (with wet hands and feet), imprints could be seen on the mat. The mat also tends to get dirty easily, especially when stepping from a bare floor to the mat. To clean the mat after practice, spray and wipe away the sweat and lay it flat to dry. Price at time of publication: $155 Product Details: Material: PVCSize: 6.2 feet (ft) x 2.2ft Thickness: Five millimeters (mm)Weight: Six pounds (lbs)Cleaning method: Spot clean Our Testing Process The Health team, including staff members that are certified yoga and barre instructors, and a certified personal trainer tested each of the yoga mats. Each test process included unboxing the yoga mat, unfolding and unrolling the yoga mat, two short yoga flow practices (once with dry/non-sweaty hands and once with hands and feet sprayed with water), cleaning the mat, and rolling or folding the mat. We evaluated the mats on grip, comfort, padding, thickness, portability, and even smell, since some yoga mats can have an odor, especially when first used. We also considered how well the yoga mat stays rolled up when not in use, if it’s heavy or overly large, whether or not it comes with a yoga mat strap or a carrying bag, and if the care instructions are overly fussy. Along with these individual factors, we rated our overall experience using the yoga mat based on a five-point scale with 1 being “would not recommend” and 5 being the “best.” We also spoke to knowledgeable experts including: Rajaa Azouqa, yoga and mindfulness instructor at YogaRenew Teacher Training Michael Hartman, PhD, health and nutrition science expert and vice president of research and development at Plexus Worldwide What to Know About Yoga Mats Materials Yoga mats are available in a wide variety of materials. The right material for your yoga mat depends on several factors. Hartman tells Health it comes down to personal preferences, the surface underneath the mat, and the type of yoga practice you do. For example, he says, both cork (antimicrobial) and jute (excellent grip) mats are great choices for hot yoga, while PVC mats have the most “sponginess” and are the best for sticking to hardwood floors. However, cotton mats are good if you want a thinner mat. Types Yoga mat types are defined by the main materials used. The most common yoga mats on the market include polyvinyl chloride or PVC, natural rubber, and natural cork. Azouqa tells Health PVC yoga mats are on average, the thicker, cheaper options available that tend to last longer. Hartman says they’re low-maintenance and offer good grip, too. Natural rubber, on the other hand, is made of renewable and biodegradable resources perfect for the eco-conscious yogi. Azouqa says that rubber mats may provide even more grip but can be on the expensive side and heavier than other materials. Hartman says recycled rubber or recycled plastic mats provide soft cushioning and easily absorb sweat. Natural cork is another renewable and biodegradable option and its price can vary from affordable to more expensive. Natural cork is used in hot yoga as the more you sweat the better the grip becomes, says Azouqa. Natural cork mats are also considered antimicrobial and antifungal, easy to clean, and offer no-slip grip. Other options are also available including jute and cotton mats. Hartman says jute mats offer superior support and traction, so they’re practical for beginners. He adds that cotton mats are sweat absorbent and easily machine-washable, which is particularly useful when going to regular yoga classes or if you’re visiting different yoga studios and want to ensure superior hygiene. Cost Yoga mats are personal investments. The yoga mats listed here range from just under $20 to around $150. More Yoga Mats to Consider Gaiam Folding Yoga Mat: Gaiam Folding Yoga Mat was easy to fold and very portable, but it fell short in terms of its grip level because it was very slippery. CAP Reversible Yoga Mat: An affordable option for most, the CAP Reversible Yoga Mat is slipperier than others we tested. While some yogis like this challenge, we found the slippery finish to be distracting because our hands and feet were slipping even during the dry test. The mat also took a while to lay flat after unboxing and emitted a slight chemical smell.Manduka SuperLite Yoga Mat: If you’re looking for an extremely lightweight option that is easy to travel with and store away when not in use, this could be it. The mat is ideal for traveling or for using in small spaces because it’s easy to roll up. However, it’s not grippy enough to be suitable for people who sweat a lot during class or for use in hot yoga classes. Your Questions, Answered What is the best thickness for a yoga mat? The best thickness for a yoga mat will depend on personal preference, whether or not you require additional joint support, and what feels most comfortable for your practice. As a general rule, there are three different yoga mat thickness types, explains Hartman. These thicknesses range from around 1/4 to 1/8 inches and 1/16 inches, with 1/8 being the standard. For yoga beginners, Hartman suggests going for a 1/8 inch mat and then adjusting from there. Azouqa echoes this stating you should begin with anything between 4.2-5.5 mm thick. For yoga classes with a lot of jumping, you may want a thick mat, says Hartman. But for slower, more moderate poses, you can go for a thinner one that gives you a better connection to the floor. Which mat is best for yoga? 