To test yoga mats, we had seven editors, including a few who are certified as instructors in barre, yoga and personal training, use the mats in our lab while doing a series of yoga flows. They did the yoga flow series once and then again after spraying their hands and feet with water to mimic an extra-sweaty workout. Then the editors rated the yoga mats based on thickness, grip, comfort, and portability, based on a scale of 1 (being the worst) to 5 (being the best).

While a yoga mat isn’t required in every studio or for every style and tradition of yoga, using a mat can improve your practice. Michael Hartman, PhD, health and nutrition science expert and vice president of research and development at Plexus Worldwide, says a yoga mat is especially helpful for beginners as it provides visual cues for foot and hand placement. Mats are also important for people who have balance and coordination issues, joint disorders or are recovering from an injury. Besides the cushioning of yoga mats to support your body and feet, using a mat can also put you in the mindset to practice, says Rajaa Azouqa, yoga and mindfulness instructor at YogaRenew Teacher Training.

From the mental health benefits of reduced stress, anxiety, and depression to the physical health benefits of improved mobility, strength, and balance, yoga has proven to help enhance the lives of people for thousands of years.

Best Overall Jade Yoga Harmony Yoga Mat 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Everydayyoga.com Why We Like It: It’s made from renewable, tree-tapped rubber which offers great grip, and every purchase goes toward planting trees. It’s Worth Noting: We noticed a slightly off-putting smell during the child's pose.



Crafted from open-cell natural rubber, the Jade Harmony Yoga Mat provides both a comfortable cushion and a firm grip for your yoga practice. Open-cell rubber is naturally derived (not synthetic) and provides a superior non-slip grip experience over synthetic rubber. We found the grip to be excellent, and it wasn't as slippery as some of the other mats we tried. You should know though that even natural materials can have off-gassing periods, too, or a period of time when the mat smells. We noticed a slight smell during the child's pose, where the forehead is on or near the mat. And at five mm thickness, this mat provides a balance of softness and stability, so you can focus on your poses and breathwork even when practicing on hard studio floors. We liked that the mat was thick and the surface was firm, but not overly plush. For that reason, this mat may be particularly helpful for people with foot health conditions that may impact their balance such as plantar fasciitis. At a total weight of around five pounds, most will be able to comfortably carry the mat in and out of classes without risk of strain. To keep this mat clean, the manufacturer recommends using their plant-based formula for a quick spray and wipe down after each yoga session. You can also use a natural, unscented soap to spot-clean or do a full wipe-down of the mat. Let the mat fully dry before rolling and storing. You’ll be able to roll the mat up for easy cleanup after working out, but do note this yoga mat doesn’t come with a carrying strap for easy travel and storage. Price at time of publication: $85



Product Details: Material: Rubber

Rubber Size: 68 x 24

68 x 24 Thickness: Five millimeters (mm)

Five millimeters (mm) Weight: Five pounds (lbs)

Five pounds (lbs) Cleaning method: Spot clean



Best for Travel BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Balancefrom.com View On Moxey.health Why We Like It: It’s ideal for someone looking to try out a few yoga classes locally or while traveling as it can be rolled up and brought anywhere with ease. It’s Worth Noting: The foam material makes a slight squeaking sound when you’re transitioning poses. The BalanceFrom All Purpose Yoga Mat really can be taken anywhere with you. It’s under two pounds and it comes with a handy fabric carrying strap. Our testers say they love the carrier strap that comes with this yoga mat because it fits super tight and makes the yoga mat super easy to carry and store. They also love how this mat is a little thicker than most, but as one reviewer said, they’re still able to maintain a good grip on it, making it versatile for both yoga and other exercises like HIIT or weights. And the thickness of this foam material mat really is unmatched. At over 12 mm thickness, you can rest assured your hips, knees, elbows, and wrists are supported in every pose on every studio floor. This is particularly beneficial for people who are newer to yoga and looking for additional joint support or for people who have joint conditions like osteoarthritis. However, not every yogi is going to feel at peace on a thicker mat. It comes down to personal preference much of the time, says our testers. But it’s worth noting that the mat didn’t lay flat right out of the box (not ideal if you’re wanting to use it straight away while on the road). A slight squeaking noise was also noticeable during yoga pose transitions, according to our testers. You’ll want to spot clean the mat and lay flat to dry, but you can toss the strap into your washing machine for easy cleaning. Price at time of publication: $19 Product Details: Material: Foam

Foam Size: 71 x 24 inches

71 x 24 inches Thickness: 12.7 millimeters (mm)

12.7 millimeters (mm) Weight: 1.8 pounds (lbs)

1.8 pounds (lbs) Cleaning method: Spot clean



Best for Hot Yoga Sweaty Betty Supergrip Align Yoga Mat Sweaty Betty View On Selfridges.com View On Sweatybetty.com View On Thebay.com Why We Like It: The non-slip grip claim holds up even during the sweatiest of hot yoga sessions. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a thinner mat that feels less cushiony than others. The rubber blend in this Sweaty Betty Supergrip Align Yoga Mat makes it an obvious choice for hot yoga sessions because the mat is still grippy even after the sweat starts dripping. Even with wet palms, we never slipped on this one, and the mat stayed put throughout the yoga session. The mat is also pretty lightweight at under five pounds, and very transportable. Still, you may want to purchase a carrying strap for added ease. You should also know that this mat is thinner than others on the list. And at four mm thickness, it may not be quite enough cushion for some yogis. We would’ve loved to feel a little more comfort and support with some extra cushioning. So, if you have joint pain or practice yoga on especially hard surfaces, you may want to choose a thicker option. This mat can be spot cleaned, laid flat to dry, and rolled up with minimal effort. Price at time of publication: $88



Product Details: Material: Polyurethane and rubber

Polyurethane and rubber Size: 72 x 24

72 x 24 Thickness: Four millimeters (mm)

Four millimeters (mm) Weight: 4.4 pounds (lbs)

4.4 pounds (lbs) Cleaning method: Spot clean



Best for Tall Yogis Lululemon The Reversible (Big) Mat 5mm 4.8 Huckberry View On Lululemon View On Huckberry View On Matchesfashion.com Why We Like It: The additional length of the mat means tall yogis can ensure personal space in small studios or full classes. It’s Worth Noting: This yoga mat has a strong smell when first unboxed. It may not be suitable for people with scent sensitives. This is “the” mat for tall yogis and for yogis looking to secure a little extra personal space during yoga classes. We felt comfortable doing any pose without worrying about falling off the mat or slipping on the ground. Our 6’ editor noted she was able to lay flat on the mat and still have enough room to move around comfortably. When standing, the mat space allowed her to fully stretch in warrior poses. We all appreciated that the mat had a good grip which was beneficial for maintaining balance and helping to switch between poses. The mat is also very absorbent and dries up any drop of water quickly. We were amazed that when we sprayed water on our palms, the ability to grip the mat was unchanged, so this is an excellent mat to use for hot yoga. However, on the print side of the mat, we noted a slight chemical smell. On the back side, the rubber smell is even stronger. While it will fade over time, this may not be the ideal choice if you have scent sensitivities. The mat is also slightly sticky upon first unboxing, which makes it initially resistant to unrolling and rolling. Giving the mat a gentle wash with a spot-clean method and laying flat may help. Finally, it’s worth noting that the black finish shows handprints and footprints, which may be distracting to some people during practice. Price at time of publication: $88 Product Details: Material: Polyurethane and rubber

Polyurethane and rubber Size: 28 x 84

28 x 84 Thickness: Five mm

Five mm Weight: 7.05 lbs

7.05 lbs Cleaning method: Spot clean



Best for Short Yogis Yoloha Yoga Original Cork Yoga Mat Amazon View On Amazon View On Everydayyoga.com View On Yolohayoga.com Why We Like It: The cork padding provides joint support and the mat is lightweight. It’s Worth Noting: This mat may be too short for taller yogis and it doesn’t roll up tightly. The cork padding and six mm thickness of the Yoloha Yoga Original Cork Yoga Mat is ideal for people looking for joint support and sweat absorption. We found the cork to be firm enough to avoid sinking into it and bouncy enough to prevent feeling the studio floor underneath you. The cork also cushions under hands and feet with minimal slipping. Our experts said the cork materials are absorbent, too, so they’re suitable for a variety of slower flow to higher intensity yoga classes. There are some things to consider before investing in this mat. After unboxing, the mat did not lay flat and the edges of the mat did curl slightly. This didn’t impact or interfere with the yoga flow or practice. We did notice a slight chemical smell while in child’s pose, but it wasn’t overpowering or too unpleasant. It’s important to remember that cork mats don’t roll up as nicely as mats made from other materials, including PVC and rubber. The large size of the final yoga mat roll, didn’t fit well into the provided carrying strap. It is still a lightweight option so if you don’t want to use a carrying strap, you should be just fine bringing it to classes anyway. However, because it’s on the bulkier side, this may be a better mat for using at home where you can keep it unrolled. Like other mats on this list, you can clean your cork mat with a spot clean method using natural soap or spray and laying flat to dry. Price at time of publication: $135



Product Details: Material: Cork

Cork Size: 72 x 23

72 x 23 Thickness: Six mm

Six mm Weight: 2.8 lbs

2.8 lbs Cleaning method: Spray with mat cleaner and lay flat to dry



Best Thin Sugarmat Printed Yoga Mat 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sugarmat.com Why We Like It: It’s soft but still grippy (and absolutely gorgeous). It’s Worth Noting: This mat may be too thin to practice comfortably on hard surfaces. The Sugarmat Printed Yoga Mat is so much more than its unique and beautiful design. The texture, feel, grip, and roll-up experience are ideal for people looking for thin mats for yoga classes. Thin mats can be particularly useful in yoga classes because they encourage proper positioning of your wrists, ankles, and more. This encourages greater strength-building and stability. Azouqa tells Health if the mat is too thick, your hands will sink in, which can affect the wrists negatively. Plus, thick mats make it hard to activate the arches in the feet, she adds. If you’re using this for yoga only, it’s worth the splurge, but for higher-impact classes like HIIT, it may not provide enough support for the jumping movements. The rubber material makes this Sugarmat very grippy. Even with our wet hands on the mat, we didn’t slip when performing any poses or transitions. However, some yogis may find this mat too thin, especially if they’re practicing on hard studio floors. We tried this mat on concrete flooring, to see how it would hold up against the hardest surface to practice on possible. The concrete could be felt through the mat, so this mat may be better for use on carpet flooring or gym foam flooring than concrete, hardwood floors, or pavement. Despite its slim profile, when rolled up, the mat is heavy and harder to transport than others. You can machine wash the Sugarmat and hang it to dry, making it incredibly easy to care for. Price at time of publication: $99 Product Details: Material: Rubber

Rubber Size: 68 x 24 inches

68 x 24 inches Thickness: Three millimeters (mm)

Three millimeters (mm) Weight: 3.7 pounds (lbs)

3.7 pounds (lbs) Cleaning method: Machine-washable

