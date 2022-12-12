The 13 Best Water Bottles of 2022

To select the best water bottles of 2022, we consulted with multiple doctors and researched the top items on the market by considering materials, price, size, cleaning method, and design.

Plus, shopping for a water bottle you actually like and want to use can encourage you to take more sips, more often. But with so many water bottle options on the market, it’s hard to know which one is best for you. Sony Sherpa, MD , holistic physician at Nature’s Rise, warns about the harms of bisphenol A (BPA). “BPA is used to make polycarbonate plastic, which is found in many reusable water bottles. BPA exposure has been linked to several health problems including breast cancer and type 2 diabetes ,” says Dr. Sherpa. She and Dr. Seitz suggest glass or stainless steel bottles as they won’t leak harmful chemicals into your water. There are also many BPA-free plastic bottles available now.

Owala’s FreeSip bottle is stainless steel, comes in a variety of sizes, and has both sip and swig drinking options. Takeya’s Sure-Grip Glass Water Bottle has a silicon bumper to reduce noise when placing it down and is easy to keep clean.

Reusable water bottles are not only a plus for the environment—they’re also great for encouraging steady hydration. And hydration is an often overlooked, crucial way to improve and maintain your health. “Hydration helps to regulate body temperature, lubricate joints, protect organs and tissues, and carry nutrients and waste products around the body,” says David Seitz, MD , Medical Director at Ascendant Detox. On the flip side of the benefits of hydration, dehydration can be devastating to your system. “Dehydration can cause several symptoms, including fatigue, dry mouth, headache, dizziness, and constipation. In severe cases, it can lead to serious damage to the kidneys, brain, and heart,” Dr. Seitz explains.

Best Overall: Owala FreeSip Walmart Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: The Owala FreeSip is a BPA-free bottle with an innovative, leak-free lid. It’s Worth Noting: This bottle isn’t dishwasher safe, but the lid is. The Owala FreeSip bottle has a flip-top lid for easy opening and a cap that allows you to sip from a straw or take a swig from the wide-mouth opening. It is offered in either stainless steel or BPA-free plastic. Stainless steel is especially recommended given that it won’t leak harmful chemicals, although BPA-free plastic is generally safe as well and is more accessible if you have a tighter budget. Although this bottle isn’t dishwasher safe, the lid is. It’s also easy to disassemble, which makes it easier to clean and prevent the growth of bacteria and mold. And whether you prefer a lighter load and frequent refills, or a larger bottle that stays full all day, the Owala gets the job done as it’s offered in a range of sizes. Price at time of publication: $32 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel or BPA-free plastic

Stainless steel or BPA-free plastic Size: 19, 24, 32 oz.

19, 24, 32 oz. Cleaning method: Hand-wash bottle, dishwasher-safe lid



Best for Versatility: S’well Stainless Steel Traveler Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The S’well Stainless Steel Traveler is a triple-insulated bottle that can be used for a variety of hot or cold liquids. It’s Worth Noting: People on the go may find the wide mouth harder to drink out of. This stainless steel water bottle is sized for convenient carrying and keeps your beverages hot or cold all day long. It’s BPA-free (meaning it won’t release harmful chemicals into your beverage) and its wide mouth makes it easy to clean. The wide mouth also means you can easily add ice cubes or fruit to create a refreshing beverage, just the way you like it. The only catch to the wide mouth is that it may be harder to take sips if you’re on the go. Also, this bottle is a bit small, so you may have to refill it a few times throughout the day. That being said, its modest size makes for easy portability. And since it’s suitable for both hot and cold liquids, you can start the day with coffee and then switch to water in the early afternoon and evening—all with the same bottle. Price at time of publication: $32 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Size: 20 oz.

20 oz. Cleaning method: Hand-wash



Best Insulated: YETI Rambler Bottle with Chug Cap Dick's Sporting Goods Buy on Dick's Why We Like It: YETI’s double-wall insulated, durable design is perfect for long, hot days. It’s Worth Noting: This item doesn’t come with a straw, but one can be purchased separately. YETI’s Rambler Bottle holds just over one liter of water, making it especially great for long days without easy water access to cool water. Though it may be a little too large to store in smaller-sized bags, it has a nifty handle that makes it easy to carry. Plus, we like that its size allows you to meet a significant amount of your daily hydration needs in one fell swoop. This water bottle offers a narrowed mouth cap that makes it easier to sip from, but if you prefer a wider mouth you can choose from a variety of compatible cap types. It is also easy to fill with liquids and ice since the narrowed “chug cap” can be removed to reveal a wide mouth opening. It’s made of stainless steel, making it BPA-free and durable, and it can be cleaned in the dishwasher for thorough sanitization. Price at time of publication: $50 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Size: 36 oz.

36 oz. Cleaning method: Dishwasher-safe



Best Glass: Takeya Sure-Grip Glass Water Bottle Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The Takeya Sure-Grip Glass Water Bottle has a silicone bumper to prevent damage and a straw lid for easy sipping. It’s Worth Noting: This bottle only comes in a 22-ounce size. Takeya’s Sure-Grip Glass Water Bottle is made of borosilicate glass, which is a glass known for being thermal shock resistant. Glass bottles do not pose a risk of leaking harmful chemicals into your water and are BPA-free. We like that this bottle has a silicone bumper at the base to prevent damage when you put it down. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe and has a straw lid that makes it easier to drink out of. The size of this bottle is ideal for anyone who can easily refill it throughout the day, but it’s not the best not for moments when you need water yet don’t have a refill station around (like when you’re out on a long hike). That being said, its size makes it easier to fit into cup holders or backpack side pockets. Price at time of publication: $21 Product Details: Material: Glass

Glass Size: 22 oz.

22 oz. Cleaning method: Dishwasher-safe



Best Filtered: LARQ Bottle Filtered Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This LARQ bottle has two filter layers to remove harmful pollutants, heavy metals, chlorine, volatile chemicals, microplastics, and more to promote better-tasting, safer water. It’s Worth Noting: You can even use this bottle to purify water by neutralizing bacteria, but you’ll need to purchase their PureVis cap separately to do it. LARQ’s filtered bottle uses two filters to reduce contaminants. Third-party testing has shown that this filtration system exceeds minimum standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the reduction of chlorine, lead, PFAS, and other contaminants. The filter lasts for up to 40 gallons of water or approximately two months of use. The bottle itself is made of stainless steel, offers two different sizes, and comes in both insulated and non-insulated versions. The only downside to this LARQ water bottle is that it needs to be hand-washed. LARQ also offers a purification cap that purifies water using UV-C light and self-cleans the bottle. This cap is compatible with the filtered bottle and is useful for reducing bio-contaminants like E.coli and reducing how often you have to wash it. Price at time of publication: $58 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Size: 17, 25 oz.

17, 25 oz. Cleaning method: Hand-wash



Best Collapsible: Hydrapak Stash Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The Hydrapak Stash bottle holds up to a liter of water, collapses to one-quarter of its full size for packing, and comes with a lifetime warranty. It’s Worth Noting: This bottle may not stand up well when empty. The Hydrapak Stash collapsible bottle holds up to a full liter of water (depending on the size you choose) while remaining lightweight and compact. It is made of BPA-free thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which is a flexible plastic that allows for this bottle’s collapsibility. We also love that it’s budget-friendly and comes with a lifetime warranty. Though it may be a little flimsy if it doesn’t have any water in it, the hard top and bottom give it some structure to help it stand up when filled. It is also top-rack dishwasher safe for easier cleaning. It has a wide mouth, so it is easy to fill and is even compatible with certain filters, making it great for your next hiking adventure. Price at time of publication: $17+ Product Details: Material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Size: 25, 34 oz.

25, 34 oz. Cleaning method: Dishwasher-safe



Best for Kids: Klean Kanteen Insulated Kid Classic Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This kid-friendly water bottle is BPA-free and comes in a variety of fun colors and prints to get your kids excited about staying hydrated. It’s Worth Noting: Because it’s stainless steel, it may be a little heavy for very small kids. The Klean Kanteen Insulated Kid Classic has a narrow body, making it easier for tiny hands to grip. It also comes in a variety of colors and prints so it’ll be harder to lose at recess. The sport cap mouth can be fully removed for easier cleaning. And while this bottle is sold with a sport cap that’s suitable for kids ages 4 and older, you can purchase other caps including a sippy cap suitable for younger kids or a classic cap that comes off entirely to allow your older child to drink directly from the bottle opening. You can also rest assured that this 12-ounce bottle is made from stainless steel with a BPA-free plastic lid for your child’s safety. The stainless steel also contributes to its durability. It has an easy-carry handle and is relatively narrow, which makes it easier for your child to carry it or for you to place it in a backpack side pocket or cupholder. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel with BPA-free plastic lid

Stainless steel with BPA-free plastic lid Size: 12 oz.

12 oz. Cleaning method: Dishwasher-safe



Best Gallon-Sized: Hydro Flask Oasis REI Buy on REI Why We Like It: Insulated to keep beverages hot or cold, this gallon-sized bottle comes with a dual-function lid that makes pouring, filling, and cleaning easy. It’s Worth Noting: This bottle is pretty pricy in comparison to other bottles on the market. Hydro Flask’s Oasis water bottle is a stainless steel, insulated bottle with two integrated lids. While the smaller lid allows easy sipping and pouring, the larger lid makes filling and cleaning a breeze. This makes it great for sharing with friends or for dividing throughout the day for those with especially high hydration needs such as athletes or those who live in a hot climate. While many gallon-sized bottles are made of plastic, this one is made of stainless steel (meaning it is more durable, BPA-free, and keeps your water cold), which is what makes it so pricy. And while the price may be a big turnoff to some, we believe this is an awesome option for those who will use it often. Because it’s insulated, it’s a great option for anyone who likes long hikes, backpacking, or camping trips. It’s also great for those who work long days outside. Price at time of publication: $125 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Size: 128 oz.

128 oz. Cleaning method: Dishwasher-safe



Best with a Straw: Owala Flip Target Buy on Target Why We Like It: Owala’s Flip water bottle comes with a hide-away straw to prevent contact with germs and a lid lock to prevent leakage. It’s Worth Noting: This bottle can’t be used for hot liquids. The Owala Flip bottle has a straw you can flip up and stow away with one hand to prevent contamination. You can get it in either stainless steel or BPA-free plastic, though we recommend stainless steel if it's within your budget because it tends to be more durable, insulated, and inert (meaning it won’t leak harmful chemicals). The water bottle can be fully disassembled for cleaning, and the smaller pieces like the lid and straw are dishwasher safe. It’s worth noting that the bottle itself needs to be hand-washed, and it can’t hold hot liquids. So if you like flipping between coffee and water, you should opt for a more versatile bottle on this list. Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Size: 24 oz.

24 oz. Cleaning method: Dishwasher-safe lid and straw, hand-wash bottle



Best for the Gym: Polar Bottle Breakaway Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The Polar Bottle Breakaway has triple-insulated walls and a squeeze function that makes hydrating easy while you’re running, cycling, strength-training, and more. It’s Worth Noting: This is not a shaker bottle, so it isn’t suitable for those looking to make post-workout protein shakes. The Polar Bottle Breakaway is a triple-insulated cycling bottle with a squeeze function to easily drink while on the move. It’s also ideal for those at the gym who need to access water without using their fingers to open the bottle (as your hands are often dirty from touching machines and weights). Despite being a cycling bottle, we love it for any sort of physical activity. Because it's designed to fit in a bicycle cage, it can also fit in a stationary bike cage or cardio machine cup holder at the gym. And it’s lightweight enough to carry with you during your workout. This bottle is budget-friendly, dishwasher-safe, made of BPA-free plastic, and available in 20 or 24 ounces. You can also use it for liquids other than water such as a sports drink. However, it’s worth noting that it’s not a shaker bottle so if you pair your workouts with a protein powder, this bottle won’t do the trick. But if you’re just looking to stay hydrated while exercising, this bottle is a great option. Price at time of publication: $9 Product Details: Material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Size: 20, 24 oz.

20, 24 oz. Cleaning method: Dishwasher-safe



Best Eco-Friendly: Camelbak Chute Mag with Tritan Renew Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: This bottle is made with 50% recycled materials and achieved three out of five of Camelbak’s technology badges in their mission to reduce their climate impact by 2025. It’s Worth Noting: The larger-sized bottles likely won’t fit in most standard cupholders. The Camelbak Chute Mag with Tritan Renew bottle is made from 50% recycled materials and has an opening slightly bigger than a standard single-use plastic bottle for easy drinking. It is made of BPA-free Tritan Renew plastic, a recycling process that efficiently reforms single-use plastic waste into food-safe materials. Camelbak is also working towards designing all of its products to reduce climate impact by 2025, and certain products are already marked with their progress towards that goal. This bottle is labeled as "gold," meaning it has met three out of five of Camelbak’s categories for reducing climate impact and promoting safer production materials and methods. This bottle is not insulated, but this means it's more lightweight and affordable. So, if maintaining a certain water temperature is not a priority for you, this is a great on-the-go option. It comes in a wide range of sizes (from 20 ounces to 50 ounces) so it can meet your needs whether you can refill it frequently or if you need it to cover you for a multi-hour-long stretch of time. As a bonus, it's dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publication: $15 Product Details: Material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Size: 20, 25, 32, 50 oz.

20, 25, 32, 50 oz. Cleaning method: Dishwasher-safe



Best Simple: Nalgene Sustain Tritan Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The Nalgene Sustain Tritan is a no-frills, versatile water bottle that’s made from 50% recycled materials. It’s Worth Noting: This bottle isn’t insulated so it won’t keep beverages at their desired temperature for long. Another eco-friendly option, Nalgene’s Sustain Tritan is a simple, affordable, reliable bottle made of 50% recycled plastic waste. It’s made from BPA-free plastic, and is crafted through a recycling process that efficiently reforms single-use plastic waste into food-safe materials. To top it off, it’s pretty durable. It holds approximately 1 liter and is marked with measurements on the side to easily track your intake throughout the day. It has a wide mouth for easy cleaning and drinking. This also makes it easy to add fruit to add flavor to your water or ice to cool (which you may need since the bottle isn’t insulated). It also comes in a variety of fun colors so you can personalize it. Price at time of publication: $15 Product Details: Material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Size: 32 oz.

32 oz. Cleaning method: Dishwasher-safe

