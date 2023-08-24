To help sort through the many available options, we tested a range of treadmills for qualities including ease of setup and use, folding and storage, extra features, comfort, and value. When making your final selection, be sure to consider the size of your office, amount of storage space, budget, and desired features like incline or connectivity to your favorite health apps. A physical therapist on our Medical Expert Board also reviewed this article for medical and scientific accuracy.

Experts agree that walking is one of the most beneficial exercises we can do, as well as one of the most accessible. Registered dietitian and certified personal trainer Gianna Beasley agrees, noting that walking is a low-impact, low-intensity exercise that can reduce blood pressure, improve insulin and blood sugar levels, support your immune system, and even help with digestion. Under-desk treadmills allow desk workers to reap all these benefits without requiring a large chunk of time away from the office.

Being stuck behind a desk for the better part of the day, most days a week can make being active all but impossible. Thanks to the invention of under-desk treadmills, getting your steps in during the workday has never been easier. Under-desk models are typically smaller and lighter than regular treadmills, allowing them to easily slide underneath a standing desk so you can work while you walk.

Best Overall Egofit Walker M1/M1T Under Desk Electric Walking Treadmill 4.9 Egofit View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Egofitwalker.com Why We Like It This compact, easy-to-store, quiet under-desk treadmill is perfect for small spaces and is the only treadmill on our list that has the ability to incline up to 5%. It's Worth Noting The LCD display is small and located by your feet, making it difficult to see. The space-saving design, ease of use, transportability, incline capabilities, and comfort make the Egofit Walker M1/M1T treadmill our best choice. We love that it’s lightweight and easy to move, so you can easily switch rooms in your home or take it to and from the office. It’s even small enough to fit inside the trunk of a car. To set the treadmill up, all we had to do was take it out of the box, add some of the lubricants that came in the box, plug it in, and add batteries to the remote control. It was also easy to turn the treadmill on and adjust the speed, as well as turn it off with the remote, which has a wrist strap for added safety. The sound was quiet enough that we could walk during work meetings without being disruptive. You can check the LCD display for calories burned, time, distance, steps, and speed, although the display is difficult to read while standing up. The proprietary app that comes with the treadmill can link to your Apple Health app to record your movement, although the setup isn’t exactly intuitive. Minor inconveniences aside, if you struggle with achy joints, back pain, or sore shins from training, you’ll love how comfortable this under-desk treadmill is to walk on. Price at time of publication: $479 Product Details: Max Speed: 3 miles per hour

3 miles per hour Incline: Yes, up to 5%

Yes, up to 5% Weight Capacity: 220 pounds

220 pounds Dimensions: ‎ 38.39 x 21.85 x 6.89 inches

38.39 x 21.85 x 6.89 inches Features: Limited app connectivity, remote control, compact design, LCD display, lightweight

Best Budget Sunny Health & Fitness Walkstation 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Why We Like It This lightweight and low-cost treadmill is ready to use out of the box, and you can easily control the speed with the hand-held remote. It's Worth Noting There’s no way to connect to other health apps. For a budget-friendly walking treadmill, the Sunny Health + Fitness Under Desk Treadmill serves its purpose. While the box was heavy and awkward to move around, once we removed the treadmill it was already set up and ready to be plugged in. The slim design and wheels make it easy to move around. That being said, it doesn’t navigate small spaces and tight corners easily, so be sure to store the treadmill close to where you will use it. The large display shows steps, time, distance, and calories burned, which makes it easy to keep track while walking. You can turn the treadmill on and off and adjust the speed from 0.5 to 3.75 miles per hour with the remote control. While there are no extra bells and whistles (such as incline) with this treadmill, it makes walking while working at a desk easy and comfortable. Price at time of publication: $399 Product Details: Max Speed: 3.7 miles per hour

3.7 miles per hour Incline: No

No Weight Capacity: 220 pounds

220 pounds Dimensions: 50 x 21.5 x 6.5 inches

50 x 21.5 x 6.5 inches Features: Large display screen, wheels, remote control, emergency stop clip

Best For Small Spaces WalkingPad A1 Pro Foldable Under Desk Treadmill WalkingPad View On Amazon View On Hsn.com View On Walkingpad.com Why We Like It The 180-degree folding design makes it perfect for storing in small spaces, and it has a higher weight limit than the other treadmills on our list. It's Worth Noting The higher price may not be worth it unless you need the folding design for small space storage. The WalkingPad A1 Pro desk treadmill is unique due to its 180-degree folding capabilities and three running options: standby, manual, and automatic, which are all controlled by a remote. The automatic feature speeds up or slows down based on where your feet are on the mat. The weight limit is also higher than many other under-the-desk treadmills, making it a more inclusive option. Setting up the treadmill took less than 15 minutes once it was out of the box, and installing the app was also simple and only took about five minutes. The LED display panel is easy to see while walking and displays time, speed, distance, calories, and steps. Walking on the treadmill felt nice under our feet, as it seemed to have a little give and bounce with each step—much smoother than walking on pavement. When it came to storage, being able to fold the treadmill in half allowed it to fit under the desk, bed, or dresser. It’s also easy to store out of sight when not in use. Price at time of publication: $549 Product Details: Max Speed: 3.7 miles per hour

3.7 miles per hour Incline: No

No Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

300 pounds Dimensions: 56.37 x 21.5 x 5 inches

56.37 x 21.5 x 5 inches Features: Foldable, remote control, automatic or manual mode, digital display, app connectivity

Best Foldable WalkingPad P1 Foldable Treadmill 4.3 WalkingPad View On Amazon View On Walkingpad.com Why We Like It It folds up easily for small spaces, and the app makes it easy to keep track of distance, steps, time spent walking, and calories burned. It's Worth Noting The belt tends to jerk slightly during speed changes. At first glance, this model looks a lot like other under-desk treadmills, but its low profile and folding technology make it a superior space-saving selection. The treadmill folds easily and has wheels to make moving simple. Even when unfolded, it’s easy to slide under a couch or stash in a closet. Like the other WalkingPad model, the WalkingPad P1 Foldable Walking Pad has an automatic setting that controls the speed based on where your feet land on the track. You can also change the speed via remote control, which has a screen that displays your walking data. Keep in mind that although the data is displayed both on the remote and the app, the treadmill itself does not have a display screen. We did run into a few small hiccups that are worth a mention. For one, the treadmill jerked a bit when changing the speed, and it was enough to catch us off guard while we were distracted with work. However, it shouldn’t be an issue if you’re aware it’s coming. Additionally, while the app is easy to use, it may be more useful if it had the ability to sync to a third-party activity-tracking app. Price at time of publication: $399 Product Details: Max Speed: 3.75 miles per hour

3.75 miles per hour Incline: No

No Weight Capacity: 220

220 Dimensions: 56.37 x 21.5 x 5 inches

56.37 x 21.5 x 5 inches Features: App connectivity, remote control with a display, folds for easy storage, wheels

Best with Handrail Treadly 2 Basic 4.9 Treadly View On Treadly.co Why We Like It You can change speeds using the handrail, and it’s quiet enough to use during meetings. You can also play music or podcasts with the Bluetooth speakers. It's Worth Noting The basic model doesn’t have any app connectivity, but the Pro model connects to the app and syncs with iOS, Apple Health, and Apple Watch. The Treadly 2 comes highly recommended by Beasley, who uses it herself and also suggests it to clients due to its quality and app connectivity. She raved about its compact design, low noise level, and ease of storage. We loved how easy this treadmill was to set up and start using. We were able to walk during meetings with no distraction as the noise was incredibly quiet. It also works just as well on carpets as it does on hard floors, and you can easily store it under a bed or other piece of furniture. Keep in mind that although the treadmill is easy to use and store, it’s pretty heavy, clocking in at 77 pounds. This makes it inconvenient to move repeatedly throughout the day. Additionally, although the handrails fit perfectly underneath our electric adjustable standing desk, it may not work with all stationary standing desks. Price at time of publication: $849 Product Details: Max Speed: 3.7 miles per hour

3.7 miles per hour Incline: No

No Weight Capacity: 265 pounds

265 pounds Dimensions: 56.3 x 28.9 x 40.5 inches

56.3 x 28.9 x 40.5 inches Features: Handrails, display screen, remote control, upright storage option

Best with Wheels Goplus Electric Treadmill Touchable Wireless 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Goplusus.com Why We Like It The treadmill only took minutes to set up and slid out of the way easily. It's Worth Noting The fairly loud humming the machine makes it a bit noisy for use during phone or Zoom calls. The Go Plus Under-Desk Treadmill is easy to use and set up. The machine can be turned on and controlled by either the touchscreen display or the remote. We found it awkward to control using the touchscreen, but it was a breeze to switch speeds and run the machine on and off with the remote. The shock absorption track made walking easy and comfortable, and after several weeks of use, we experienced no leg, joint, or back pain. It only weighs 55 pounds and the wheels move easily, so moving it out of the way was simple. We thought this treadmill was perfect for walking in between meetings, but the machine makes a relatively loud humming noise that made it difficult to use while on the phone or during Zoom calls. Additionally, the treadmill has no app to track stats, so you’ll have to record numbers manually if you like to see and track steps, distance, calories, or time. Price at time of publication: $329 Product Details: Max Speed: 4 miles per hour

4 miles per hour Incline: No

No Weight Capacity: 220 pounds

220 pounds Dimensions: 51.5 x 23.5 x 6 inches

51.5 x 23.5 x 6 inches Features: Touchscreen display, remote control, wheels