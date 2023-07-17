Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. They also may interact with other supplements or medications you are taking. Our team of registered dietitians reviews supplements according to our rigorous dietary supplement methodology. We also had a registered dietitian review this page for its scientific accuracy. Please always speak with a healthcare provider to discuss any supplements you plan on taking.

In order to pick the best turmeric supplements, our Registered Dietitian analyzed current research, reviewed current turmeric supplements available, and spoke with other Registered Dietitians who work with athletes and people with inflammatory-related health conditions. When choosing the best turmeric supplement for you, you may want to consider the form, dose, and third-party testing.

To best help lower inflammation, we recommend focusing on eating an anti-inflammatory diet rich in antioxidant foods such as dark leafy greens, berries, nuts, seeds, and other plant-based foods. According to Jen Waegelein, MS, RDN, a turmeric supplement may provide additional benefit to those who have an inflammatory condition or who engage in high intensity exercise. She adds that turmeric on its own is not absorbed very well, so opting for supplements that contain concentrated doses along with other ingredients that enhance absorption, such as fats or piperine from black pepper, can be helpful.

You may be familiar with the bright yellow spice known as turmeric that is commonly used in curries or golden milk lattes. Turmeric comes from the root of a plant native to Southeast Asia, which is typically dried and ground into the commonly used spice. In addition to providing a golden hue and delicious taste to dishes, the active ingredient in turmeric, known as curcumin, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Some research suggests that turmeric may relieve pain from arthritis, reduce post exercise soreness, and lower high blood sugar and blood pressure.

One potential downside is that exact amounts of ingredients are not listed. The label says the product contains 1180 milligrams of a proprietary blend, but it does not list the specific curcumin content. Mary Ruth’s website says each of their products are third-party tested for ingredient accuracy and potential contaminants.

These drops also contain black pepper to support absorption. They have other ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties such as ginger root, cassia bark, rosemary leaf, and sage leaf.

We like the idea of turmeric supplements in liquid form, since it can be easily added to water or other drinks. If that sounds like the best choice for you, we recommend Mary Ruth’s Organic Turmeric Gold Liquid Extract. The recommended dose is up to 30 drops one to three times a day. While that does mean you will need to count out 30 drops, some may find this supplement easier to take than pills.

Why we like it: These organic drops are easy to take and contain black pepper to enhance absorption, plus it has ginger root, rosemary leaf, and sage leaf.

This formula contains 1000 milligrams of turmeric, with 950 milligrams of curcuminoids, a dose that is on the stronger side. It also contains nine milligrams of piperine for improved absorption, and few other ingredients. The manufacturers recommend splitting the dose in two, separated by 8 to 12 hours. While this may be less convenient to split up the dose, doing so may help increase absorption.

We like that Youtheory Turmeric Curcumin Supplements is USP verified—a trustworthy third-party verification for ingredient accuracy and purity. So, you can trust you are only getting in this supplement what is on the label.

Why we like it: These capsules are USP verified and contain high levels of curcuminoids.

This supplement has been tested and approved through ConsumerLab.com's voluntary certification program, and was included in ConsumerLab.com Turmeric and Curcumin Supplements and Spices Review of 2023 . So, you know you can trust it only contains what is written on the label.

The recommended dose is one capsule daily, which we like because it’s easy to add to your routine. They are also an affordable choice, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

Life Extension Curcumin Elite are vegetarian turmeric supplements in capsule form. They contain 200 milligrams of curcuminoids along with fenugreek seed , which may enhance curcumin bioavailability by increasing absorption up to 20 times when compared with turmeric alone. It slows down digestion allowing your body more time for absorption. This added ingredient can be a great option to help boost curcumin absorption as an alternative to black pepper.

Why we like it: This affordable supplement contains fenugreek which studies show may help increase absorption.

These supplements are vegetarian and do not contain any synthetic dyes, preservatives, or artificial flavors. The manufacturers recommend taking two capsules per day with a meal. If you find this dose is too much for you, you can start off with one capsule.

We like Kirkland Signature Turmeric because it contains a high amount of curcumin—950 milligrams—along with 9.5 milligrams of piperine. This potent combination can allow for greater absorption when compared with curcumin on its own. Another bonus is these are an affordable option.

As we’ve mentioned, our bodies do not absorb much curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric. Studies show the addition of black pepper, which contains piperine, can greatly increase curcumin absorption. Therefore, it may be helpful to choose a turmeric supplement that contains black pepper to ensure you are getting the full benefits of turmeric.

Why we like it: This vegetarian supplement contains 950 milligrams of curcuminoids along with 9.5 milligrams of piperine for enhanced absorption.

Two softgels contain 1000 milligrams of NovaSOL curcumin, which provides 60 milligrams of curcuminoids and 50 milligrams of curcumin. One downside is that these softgels contain gelatin, so they’re not suitable for vegan or kosher diets.

Another bonus with this choice is it can be taken with a glass of water for optimal absorption instead of with added black pepper or taken with food. These softgels are formulated with NovaSOL, a form of curcumin that our bodies easily absorb. Therefore, you do not need to rely on fats for absorption and can take them at any point in the day that suits you.

Softgels can be easier to swallow than large capsules or hard tablets. They also won’t leave an aftertaste in your mouth the way gummies might. If a softgel is your preferred form of supplement, we recommend A1 Vitality Turmeric.

It’s worth noting: It contains gelatin, so it is not suitable if you follow a vegan or kosher diet.

Why we like it: These softgels are easy to swallow, can just be taken with water, and contain NovaSol—a highly bioavailable form of curcumin.

Because of this, we recommend Momentous Turmeric Ultra supplements because it is NSF Certified for Sport and Informed Sport Certified , two well trusted third-party certifications. These capsules contain Meriva, the form of turmeric that has been shown to be well absorbed. The serving size of two capsules contains 1,000 milligrams of Meriva, which is a higher dose than some other brands.

If you would like to try incorporating turmeric supplements to further support your muscle recovery, we recommend opting for supplements that are third-party tested by reputable organizations. This is to ensure the supplements do not contain any prohibited substances banned from athletic competitions and that the product contains what is listed on the label.

Research is mixed in terms of whether turmeric supplements help reduce post muscle soreness and support recovery from exercise. Some small studies show turmeric supplementation may reduce markers of inflammation after exercise, while others remain inconclusive. Ultimately for optimal muscle recovery, it is important to focus on getting enough nutrients, hydration and rest.

Why we like it: This supplement is both NSF Certified for Sport and Informed Sport Certified, making it a top choice for competitive athletes.

Gaia tests all of their products in-house for ingredient amounts, microbial contamination, heavy metals, and pesticides. Each product contains what they call an Herb ID, so you can look up testing results. Each serving provides five grams of sugar, as they are sweetened with a mix of organic fruit including apple, mango, and pineapple.

Another plus for these gummies is that they contain pectin, rather than gelatin. This makes them suitable if you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet. They are also soy, dairy, and gluten free and are USDA Certified Organic.

If you’d prefer to not add another pill to your regimen, you might be interested in turmeric supplements in gummy form. We recommend Gaia Herbs Turmeric supplements, as they contain 495 milligrams of turmeric per three gummy serving, with 95 milligrams of curcuminoids.

Why we like it: These vegan gummies are sweetened with organic fruit puree and juice concentrates making them a tasty, naturally sweetened way to take a turmeric supplement.

Garden of Life Mykind Organics Extra Strength Turmeric has been tested and approved through ConsumerLab.com's voluntary certification program, and it was included in ConsumerLab.com's Turmeric and Curcumin Supplements and Spices Review of 2023.

Of note, these supplements also contain organic black pepper fruit extract. Black pepper contains a compound called piperine that has been shown to enhance curcumin absorption by up to 2,000%.

If choosing an organic supplement is important to you, we recommend Garden of Life Mykind Organics Extra Strength Turmeric. These tablets are Certified USDA Organic, vegan, non-GMO, and kosher. In addition to 553 milligrams of an organic turmeric blend, these supplements contain seven milligrams of ginger root, which is also shown to have anti-inflammatory properties .

It’s worth noting: This supplement contains 100 milligrams of curcumin per serving, which is less curcumin compared to some other options.

Why we like it: These organic, gluten-free, and vegan tablets contain black pepper extract to aid in the absorption of curcumin. The serving size is only one tablet per day.

NOW tests all of its supplements in house and also does third-party testing through Underwriter Laboratories meaning you can rest assured that these supplements contain only what is written on the label.

It is recommended to take one capsule one to two times daily with food. Research shows turmeric may be better absorbed when taken with a fat-containing meal, so you might pair these capsules with a meal that has avocado, nuts, or a salad dressed in olive oil. They are also suitable for vegetarians and are soy and dairy free.

Rhyan Geiger, RDN, owner of Phoenix Vegan Dietitian, says NOW Turmeric Curcumin Veg Capsules are one of her top choices because it provides 630 milligrams of curcumin per capsule which falls within the suggested curcumin doses to help improve inflammation of 500 to 1000 milligrams per day. She also likes that the ingredients in this supplement are minimal and high quality.

NOW Turmeric Curcumin is another great supplement option in capsule form. We like that the serving size of one capsule contains 665 milligrams of turmeric root extract with 95% curcuminoids—the active compounds that provide health benefits.

It’s worth noting: The recommended serving is 1 capsule 1 to 2 times daily with food, and some may find it hard to remember the second dose.

Why we like it: These affordable capsules have a short ingredient list and are third-party tested.

Waegelein says Thorne is one of her favorite turmeric supplements due to the enhanced bioavailability and strong third-party certification, as it is NSF Certified for Sport . This means it is an especially good option if you’re an athlete because it is tested for banned substances from athletic competitions. You might want to add this supplement to your recovery plan if you experience post exercise muscle soreness .

The recommended dose is two capsules per day, and these capsules are free of gluten, dairy, soy, and have only natural flavors and colors. This serving size contains 1,000 milligrams of curcumin which is higher than other supplements, and one possible concern is this amount could cause stomach upset in some. If that is the case for you, Thorne does make a version of this supplement with 500 milligrams.

Thorne Research’s Curcumin Phytosome, known as Meriva, is a clinically studied form of curcumin shown to have higher absorption when compared with regular curcumin. Studies show this higher absorption may be due to the fact that curcumin is attached to a type of fat known as a phospholipid. This is a major benefit, since curcumin is often poorly absorbed.

It’s worth noting: The recommended dose is higher than other supplements, which might cause stomach upset for some.

Why we like it: This NSF Certified for Sport product contains a clinically researched form of curcumin that is well absorbed and is free from artificial flavors and colors.

Should I Take Turmeric Supplements?

Turmeric supplements are not a necessity. Geiger says supplements should never replace nutrients in food, but rather be an addition to a well balanced diet. It is important to check in with yourself and healthcare team to decide why a supplement may support your goals. That being said, there are various benefits of turmeric supplements due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These can include helping to reduce the risk of certain cancers, diabetes, and heart disease, and may also help with depression and be protective against cognitive decline.

Our Supplement Testing and Research Process

Our team works hard to be transparent about why we recommend certain supplements; you can read more about our dietary supplement methodology here.

We support supplements that are evidence-based and rooted in science. We value certain product attributes that we find to be associated with the highest quality products. We prioritize products that are third-party tested and certified by one of three independent, third-party certifiers: USP, NSF, or ConsumerLab.com.

It's important to note that the FDA does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they go to market. Our team of experts has created a detailed, science-backed methodology to choose the supplements we recommend and gives more details on what we specifically look for in supplements.

Experts we spoke to for choosing the best turmeric supplements include:

Rhyan Geiger, RDN, owner of Phoenix Vegan Dietitian

Michelle Caslin, RDN, CSSD, Sports Dietitian and owner of Fuel2Live Nutrition

Jen Waegelein, MS, RDN, owner of Jen Marie Nutrition

The Different Types of Turmeric Supplements

Turmeric supplements come in various forms including tablets, capsules, softgels, liquid, and gummies. These supplements often contain turmeric root extract with higher concentrations of curcumin. Since turmeric is not well absorbed on its own and fat can improve absorption, it can help to pair taking this supplement with a fat containing meal.

Ingredients: What to Pay Attention To

It is essential to carefully read the ingredient list and nutrition facts panel of a supplement to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included, relative to the recommended daily value of that ingredient. Please bring the supplement label to a healthcare provider to review the different ingredients contained in the supplement and any potential interactions between these ingredients and other supplements and medications you are taking.

Turmeric supplements often contain other ingredients to help enhance absorption, such as black pepper or fenugreek. Some turmeric supplements may also contain ginger, which is also known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

However, there are certain situations where turmeric supplements should be avoided. This includes if you take blood thinning medication, are using certain cancer treating drugs, or if you take medicine for heart disease or to lower blood sugar, as turmeric supplements can negatively interact with these medications. Michelle Caslin, RDN, CSSD says you should also avoid turmeric supplements if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, as turmeric supplementation has not been studied in these populations, but turmeric in food form is safe to incorporate into your diet.

How Much Turmeric Supplement Should I Take?

Doses for turmeric supplements will vary depending on your reasoning for taking them. General dose recommendations are to take between 500 to 2000 milligrams of curcuminoids. If you use turmeric in spice form, it only contains around 3% curcumin, whereas the amount in supplements is much higher. Doses up to 4,000 to 8,000 milligrams a day have been shown to be safe. Some research however shows that curcumin can be toxic at high doses, but more studies are needed to confirm exact toxic amounts.

It is important to note that there have been some cases linking turmeric supplementation to acute liver toxicity. However, it may be linked to those with a unique gene sequence, misuse of supplements, or be related to contamination of untested products, but more research is needed.

Additionally, individual tolerance of different turmeric dosages may vary, with some experiencing side effects including diarrhea, nausea, rash, and yellowing of bowel movements.

What’s the Best Time of Day to Take a Turmeric Supplement?

There is no particular time of day that is best to take a turmeric supplement. Fat can help with absorption, so it may be a good idea to take a turmeric supplement around meal time. Plus, Waegelein says turmeric supplements can sometimes irritate the stomach lining, so taking them with a meal can help reduce irritation.

Your Questions, Answered

What’s the difference between turmeric and curcumin?

Turmeric is a spice, while curcumin is the active compound found in turmeric that provides health benefits. When bought as a spice, the curcumin content in turmeric is typically fairly low and not well absorbed. Geiger says turmeric spices contain around 3% curcumin, while extracts in supplement form can contain 95% curcumin. Waegelein says she typically recommends curcumin supplements over turmeric, since they can be more effective.

Is it safe to take turmeric supplements every day?

According to Geiger, turmeric supplements are generally safe to consume. However, she recommends speaking with a healthcare provider about turmeric supplementation if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have kidney or gallbladder disease. Turmeric supplements can also interfere with blood thinning or blood sugar lowering medications. It is important to avoid taking more than the recommended dose, as turmeric can be dangerous at high doses.

What’s the best form of turmeric supplement to take?

Turmeric supplements come in capsule, tablet, liquid, and gummy form. Caslin says to look for third-party testing to ensure your product contains the ingredients listed on the label. She also advises opting for a turmeric supplement that contains black pepper extract, piperine, or a form of turmeric shown to have higher bioavailability to help increase absorption. These factors are more important than the form of the supplement.

Are turmeric supplements worth taking?

Waegelein says athletes in particular may benefit from turmeric, as it might help with muscle soreness. Other individuals who may benefit are those managing autoimmunity or arthritis, as it can help reduce pain and inflammation. Caslin says those with conditions like irritable bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, cancers, and joint disorders may benefit, while research is developing on the use of turmeric to help with depression and anxiety. However, turmeric supplements are not necessary, and deciding whether they are worth it comes down to personal choice and recommendation from a healthcare professional. Turmeric supplements range in price, with those mentioned in this article ranging from $20 to $57, which is something you may want to take into consideration.

How long does it take for turmeric supplements to improve inflammation?

While the length of time it takes for turmeric supplements to improve inflammation will depend on the degree of inflammation, it may take four to eight weeks or longer to see results. As with all supplements, results may vary depending on other health conditions and factors such as diet, exercise, and other medications or supplements being taken.

