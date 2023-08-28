To find the best tick repellents, we talked to experts in the health and entomology fields to learn how these repellents work, which ingredients are most effective, and how to reduce your risk of attracting ticks. If you’re planning to soak up the sun and explore the outdoors, these repellents will prevent any new eight-legged buddies from coming home with you. A physician from our Medical Expert Board reviewed the content in this article surrounding tick repellent use and tick bites for accuracy.

Tick bites aren’t just irritating and itchy—they can also lead to infections or even disease, like Zika virus and Lyme disease. A good tick repellent will keep ticks away for several hours without reapplication. The most popular repellents use chemical or natural ingredients that confuse a tick’s sense of smell, preventing them from recognizing you as a potential food source.

Heading out for a hike in the wilderness this season? You might have a few uninvited guests tagging along on your clothes and hiking gear. As temperatures start to rise, ticks and other blood-sucking pests become more active. Thankfully, there’s a wide variety of repellents that can make you a whole lot less appetizing to those bothersome seasonal arachnids.

The socks are lightweight and breathable, which makes them a great companion for any long walk or hike. They come in a traditional crew length size that fits above the ankle for additional coverage. Thanks to the sock’s 70% viscose fibers (derived from bamboo) and 25% polyester arrangement, they also provide additional padding in the back ankle area.

With all of the sprays, lotions, and scents on the market, you may be looking for something a bit more consistent and easy to apply. If so, a pair of tick-repellent socks can keep the biters away. There’s no need to worry about how many hours of protection they offer, because these provide lasting coverage for as long as you are wearing them.

The main active ingredient is 0.5% permethrin. When used as directed, it can be a long-lasting alternative that covers approximately 200 square feet of material. However, this spray can be dangerous if it gets on your skin or is inhaled or swallowed, so make sure that you apply it with gloves and in a well ventilated area and allow at least two hours for the treated fabrics to hang dry before use.

One-time, spray-on repellents are great for a quick hike or a campfire meal, but if you hike or camp regularly, you might benefit from a more long-term repellent. This product is meant for use on clothes, gear, and even your tent and can provide up to 40 days of protection.

The manufacturer recommends wearing gloves for application and allowing at least two hours for fabrics to hang dry before use.

Designed to keep working on your clothing, gear, and tent for up to 40 days or five washes.

Available in 2-ounce and 4-ounce spray bottles, this repellent advertises up to four hours of protection from deer ticks and up to eight hours for lone star ticks and brown dog ticks. Since it’s DEET-free, it’s not only safe for your body but also for your hiking gear. Just be sure to do a quick spot-test on your skin if you think you may have an allergy to eucalyptus.

Many of the most popular tick repellents rely on chemical ingredients, so it’s understandable that you may be looking for a plant-based alternative. This mosquito and tick repellent contains 30% oil of lemon eucalyptus to help keep those pesky pests away. Thanks to this primary active ingredient, the spray also has a pleasant and refreshing scent.

Some people may be allergic to lemon eucalyptus oil, and it likely won’t be as effective as a DEET product.

This product is intended for clothing and gear and shouldn’t be applied to skin. The manufacturer recommends applying it to fabrics while outside in a well-ventilated area, and it shouldn’t be applied while indoors.

The spray uses permethrin as its primary repellent, and the 9-ounce bottle easily covers approximately two outfits, which is enough to protect your favorite bag or a small tent. If you need more coverage, the brand offers sizes up to 24 ounces that can cover approximately five outfits.

Whether you plan to spend a lot of time outdoors or you like to bring along the same trusty backpack on hikes, you’ll need to protect your clothes and gear to help keep the ticks off all season long. This repellent spray is meant for clothes, shoes, and backpacks and can last for up to six weeks or six trips through the wash cycle.

The spray can be harmful if applied to the skin, so it should be used with caution.

The effects can last up to six weeks by bonding into the fabrics and materials of your clothes and gear.

Each packet fits easily into a backpack or hiking pack and can be resealed between uses to ensure they won’t dry out over a longer period of time. In addition to keeping ticks away, these wipes can also help scare off gnats, biting flies, and fleas. However, since DEET is a primary ingredient, it’s important to keep the wipes away from plastics or synthetic fabrics you might be wearing.

Tick repellent sprays are great for quick application, but they almost always leave an unpleasant scent or taste in the air after being sprayed. These repellent wipes come packaged and ready to go right out of the package and can be wiped across exposed skin. There are 15 wipes per pack, and with an advertised 30% DEET, you’ll be covered for up to 10 hours.

In addition to ticks, this cream is advertised to repel black flies and mosquitos. The ingredients are gentle on the skin and safe for the whole family. Best of all, in case any pesky bugs do manage to take a bite, it also doubles as an anti-itch cream to help reduce any post-bite itchiness.

Keeping the ticks and bugs away is one thing, but what do you do if you’ve already been bit? This helpful, all-natural cream mixes a number of oils that ticks and bugs hate, like cedarwood, spearmint, lemongrass, and rosemary, offering relief and protection for up to four hours. Simply apply a few dots of the cream across any exposed skin and rub it in to apply.

The spray’s active ingredient is 25% DEET, and it can be applied with a simple spray to help keep away ticks, as well as mosquitoes, fleas, biting flies, and other insects. The spray advertises up to 10 hours of protection, which is one of the longest periods of time on our list. It’s also sweat-resistant, making it a smart choice for anyone who doesn’t want to worry about reapplication.

Cutter is one of the best known brands on the market for repellents, and this spray is designed to help fight back against ticks and other deep wood pests. If you’re concerned about ticks, this Backwoods formula is a good choice because it’s designed to combat tougher biting pests beyond what you come across in your backyard.

Designed for ticks and other backwoods pests, it provides up to 10 hours of protection.

The lotion is DEET-free, with 20% picaridin as the primary active ingredient. The lotion applies easily, doesn’t leave a greasy feeling after application, and is safe to use on kids. However, this lotion alone might not make you completely bug-proof, so you may need to combine it with other repellents to maximize its effects.

Even the best tick repellent sprays can leave you feeling a little sticky after application, which is why this lotion is a good item to toss into any summertime bag or backpack. The lotion is available in either an unscented or gentle scent that mixes together the smell of tea tree and lavender. If you’re looking for a more travel-friendly sized tube, a 2-ounce option is also available.

You might need to pair the lotion with other repellent sprays.

Based on where you shop, we’ve seen this product go for just under $6 and rarely costing more than $7 at stores. The spray contains 40% DEET and comes in a spray bottle, making application easy. It’s advertised to work up to six hours and is intended for outdoor activities and exercise, meaning it will stay on even if you start to sweat.

There’s a number of great tick repellents on the market, but sometimes the best products can sometimes are also outside of your budget. If you're looking for an affordable tick repellent that is still effective, the Repel Insect Repellent Sportsman Max Formula is a quality tick repellent at a low price.

Additionally, if you don’t like the feeling of a spray-on repellents, OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent is also available as OFF! Repellent Wipes or as a family-friendly, picaridin-based OFF! Family Care spray.

The spray can keep ticks away for up to 8 hours. It comes in 6-ounce and 11-ounce cans and can often be purchased in value packs of two or more to help you save money. It’s available at pretty much every major retailer, so you’ll be able to easily add it into your online shopping cart. When it comes to application, the spray is easy to apply directly to the skin. Just avoid getting it on any clothing that’s made of synthetic fibers.

When it comes to summertime bug repellents, there’s no more ubiquitous brand than OFF. This unscented spray contains 25% DEET and is formulated for all the deep woods bugs out there like ticks, mosquitoes, gnats, and biting flies.

How We Selected

To help build our list of the best tick repellents, we talked to experts to learn about the most effective ingredients and the safety of chemical repellents compared to plant-based alternatives, as well as which products they would recommend. We spoke with the following experts:

Erica Steele, DNM, ND, CFMP, BCND, MPH, a board-certified naturopathic doctor and certified functional medicine practitioner

Abby Lehner, an entomologist and TikTok content creator at Entomology Abby

Based on their comments, we searched for products that contained a variety of effective chemical or natural repellents. We chose repellents that can be used either on the skin or strictly on fabrics and gear. We included products for use in deep woods environments, as well as ones that can be used in more casual, backyard settings. We also considered online customer feedback to filter out any products that had a large number of negative reviews.

What to Know About Tick Repellents

How to Use Tick Repellents

Most tick repellents come in a spray, cream, or lotion that can be applied to the skin or to clothing or gear. The most important thing to do when applying a tick repellent is to carefully read the application instructions and any warnings on the label.

While products containing chemicals like DEET and permethrin are safe to use as directed, ingesting or inhaling large amounts or over-applying the product can be harmful. If possible, always apply tick repellents outside and at a distance from others.

In addition, sprays that are intended for clothing, gear, and tents are designed to last for several weeks and contain a higher concentration of these chemicals, so they should be applied outdoors in a well-ventilated area, using gloves if possible.

Ingredients

DEET is one of the most common and most effective active ingredients in tick repellents. The chemical name for DEET is N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide. DEET is an effective chemical compound that confuses ticks and mosquitos, preventing them from recognizing you as something that they would want to bite. DEET has been thoroughly tested and is safe when used as directed. However, improper use of DEET can be toxic.

Another popular ingredient is picaridin, which is a chemical compound that was created to act similarly to a naturally occurring compound, piperine. Similar to DEET, picaridin is safe to use as directed.

For longer lasting repellents to apply to your clothes, tent, and gear, products with permethrin can be very effective. Items treated with permethrin can have effects that last for weeks or throughout several wash cycles. However, permethrin can be dangerous if applied directly to the skin, so be careful not to spray yourself.

The final ingredients that you may find are often marketed as plant-based or all-natural. These ingredients work by masking your scent and confusing ticks so they don’t recognize you as something they can bite. Strongly scented oils like lemon eucalyptus or citronella can be effective, non-chemical alternatives.

Purpose

When shopping for a tick repellent, it’s important to keep in mind what outdoor activity you’re doing and how much risk there is of being bitten. For example, ticks aren’t as common in local parks or fields as they are in deep woods. If you plan to hike off the trail or camp in the backcountry, you should utilize not only a tick repellent spray like OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent for your skin, but also a repellent for your clothing and gear, like the Sawyer SP602 Premium Permethrin Insect Repellent.

On the other hand, if you plan to spend the day in your backyard grilling or taking a light hike, a basic spray repellent or Repel Insect Repellent Wipes should be able to get the job done.

Safety

One of the biggest questions surrounding tick and mosquito repellent is how safe chemical compounds like DEET and picaridin are when used on the skin. Fortunately, extensive research has focused on the safety of DEET, particularly for young children. Similar findings were found in research concerning picaridin. However, the general consensus does make it clear that these products can be harmful if inhaled or ingested.

Some people may have concerns about using these products around young children or pregnant or lactating people. Lehner points out the value of non-DEET and plant-based alternatives for these people, noting that non-DEET-based repellents are also a good way to protect yourself from ticks and other insects.

Your Questions, Answered

What’s the most effective tick repellent?

The most effective tick repellents contain ingredients with scents that prevent ticks from biting and implanting in your skin. Lehner says ticks have a strong sense of smell in order to find food sources, which is why blocking their scent receptors is a sure way to keep them away. This is also why natural ingredients like eucalyptus, lemon, and citronella are effective.

If you’re looking for a proven repellent, products with DEET have been shown to be highly effective at preventing tick bites. However, DEET isn’t without its safety concerns—especially considering how it interacts with plastics. Many people also opt for more natural, DEET-free repellents containing lemon eucalyptus oils, like our best plant-based pick, Murphy's Naturals Lemon Eucalyptus Oil.

How can ticks be avoided?

Depending on your outdoor activities and the climate of the area, it can be difficult to avoid ticks, which can be found in wooded areas, shrubs, tall grasses, and leaf litter, according to Steele. Hikers, campers, and those working outdoors in rural areas should take precautions to avoid ticks and other biting pests.

In addition to using tick repellents, wearing long sleeves and full-length pants outdoors can reduce instances of tick bites. Make sure you stick to the trail while hiking, and always do a body check for ticks after spending time in high-risk areas.

Where and when are ticks most active?

According to Lehner, ticks can become active in above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, particularly in the spring and fall seasons. In warmer climates that don’t experience freezing temperatures, ticks can be a year-round threat. The time of day doesn’t seem to be a factor for tick activity either. Unlike mosquitos, who are most active at dusk and dawn, ticks can be active all day.

Wooded outdoor areas and tall wild grass are the most common locations for ticks. They can also be carried by wildlife, so if you live in an area with a lot of wild animals, ticks are likely a concern.

Are tick bites always dangerous?

The length of time a tick has been implanted in the skin is the biggest factor in determining your risk after a tick bite, which is why a tick should be properly removed as soon as it is discovered.

Lyme disease or an infection are the biggest concerns people have after a tick bite. Fortunately, Steele says as long as ticks are removed within 24 to 36 hours, your risk of Lyme disease transmission is low.

After removing a tick, it’s important to keep an eye on the bite area. Redness, swelling, and pain are all common signs of an infection, and an early warning sign of lyme disease is a circular, target-shaped rash that develops around the bite. If you notice this kind of rash or experience fatigue, fever, or muscle aches, it is recommended to meet with your doctor to discuss your symptoms.

Who We Are

Steven Rowe is a New York-based writer covering health, parenting, and mental health. He studied theater and psychology at Pepperdine University and has written for several online publications looking specifically at the data-driven analysis of everyday health products. As a fan of casually hiking through the East Coast national parks, he has plenty of personal experience battling ticks and finding the best repellents to keep the bites at bay .