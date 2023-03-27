To find the best goggles, we talked to experts about qualities to look for (and what to avoid). Based on their feedback and advice, we researched the top goggles for a wide variety of activities such as racing, open water swims, and recreational use.

When shopping for a pair of swim goggles,the first question to ask is how you plan to use them, says physical therapist Steve Snider. For example, goggles intended for racing need to be tighter fitting, whereas goggles for a leisurely swim need to be less constrictive. Once you’ve determined your intended use, you should focus on getting a comfortable, secure fit over style or design.

Ouch! Just thinking about the eye irritation from salt or chlorine has us wincing. Not only does wearing goggles while swimming prevent pain and infection, but they allow you to see underwater in clear conditions. But with so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best pair.

Best Overall Speedo Mirrored Vanquisher 2.0 Swim Goggles 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Academy.com Why We Like It: These goggles are comfortable and provide great visibility underwater, even in the dark. It’s Worth Noting: The coating on the inner side of the lenses scratches and peels easily.



We put these goggles at the top of our list due to their comfortable fit and enhanced visibility. There are a number of different lens tints and colors available, so you can choose the right pair for you. The goggles are a great choice for both indoor and outdoor swimming. Because these goggles are mirrored, they also provide protection against the sun. These goggles are popular among competitive swimmers, but simple enough to appeal to fitness and casual swimmers as well. Adjusting the goggles is easy, especially since there are several nose pieces that can be changed out so you can find the most comfortable fit. The coating on the inner side of these lenses scratches and peels easily, but that was the only downside, and it’s a minor one. Price at time of publication: $21 Product Details: Visibility: Mirrored antifog lenses

Mirrored antifog lenses Adjustability: Adjustable headband and nosepiece

Adjustable headband and nosepiece Use: Competitive, fitness, and casual swimmers

Best Budget Sporti Antifog S2 Goggle Amazon View On Amazon View On Swimoutlet.com Why We Like It: These goggles include four adjustable nose pieces for a perfect fit, and the antifog coating on the inside of the lenses keeps vision clear.



It’s Worth Noting: These need to be adjusted tightly so they won’t slip during dives, and the antifog coating may begin to peel off if the goggles aren’t handled properly.



These goggles consistently receive rave reviews, due to their low price tag. But despite their low cost, they offer a comfortable, secure fit. They’re good for all types of swimmers regardless of experience level, and we love that the goggles are available in a variety of colors to suit your taste and style. Although the antifog lenses work well, keep in mind the coating on the inside of the goggles rubs off easily. As long as you handle the goggles carefully when you clean them, though, it shouldn’t be an issue. Price at time of publication: $14 Product Details: Visibility: Antifog lenses

Antifog lenses Adjustability: Headband and four nose pieces

Headband and four nose pieces Use: All types of swimmers

Best for Racing TYR Adult Blackhawk Racing Swim Goggles Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Why We Like It: The soft silicone gaskets provide a tight seal and comfortable fit, while the slim profile minimizes drag. It’s Worth Noting: The nose bridge pieces are hard to change.



Racing goggles need to be slim, close-fitting, and lightweight, and these goggles check off all the boxes. They also provide full UVA and UVB protection, making them a good pair to use for outdoor swim races and workouts. The goggles provide strong peripheral visibility to help you move with more certainty in the water and are designed to be watertight and to minimize drag during your races. They come with five interchangeable nose bridges, which is a great feature, but changing the bridges is harder than it looks on the packaging. TYR recommends these goggles for swimmers age 16 and up and we love that these are eight colors to choose from. Price at time of publication: From $18 Product Details: Visibility: Wide periphery

Wide periphery Adjustability: Silicone headband and five nosebridges

Silicone headband and five nosebridges Use: Racing

Best for Kids TYR Swimple Kids Goggle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Why We Like It: These goggles come in a number of cool tie-dye color patterns that kids love.



It’s Worth Noting: These goggles may not be as watertight as others.



A good pair of goggles goes a long way in helping kids learn to swim. Putting your face in the water is a major part of swimming, but kids are often afraid to fully submerge their faces, says Dene Ehrhart, a physical education teacher and swim coach at Chico High School in Chico, California. Goggles help kids see better underwater, which will help them feel more comfortable putting their face under. The TYR Swimple Tie Dye youth goggles are a great choice for kids of all swimming abilities. These swimming goggles are designed to fit smaller faces, but they are also fully adjustable. They have a double headband for added security and durability. Some of the goggles may have issues with leaking, so make sure you help your child adjust the goggles to get a watertight fit.



Price at time of publication: From $15 Product Details: Visibility: Clear vision underwater

Clear vision underwater Adjustability: Double headband

Double headband Use: Children ages three to 10

Most Versatile Speedo Hydrospex Swim Goggles Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Speedo.com Why We Like It: These are a solid, simple pair of goggles that can be used by competitors and fitness swimmers alike. It’s Worth Noting: The antifog coating is easily damaged. If you spend a lot of time in the pool, you need a good pair (or two) of multipurpose goggles to throw in your swim bag. Look no further than the Speedo Unisex Hydrospex Classic goggles. These popular goggles are available in several design types, including minimalist clear lenses with clear gaskets and a clear strap. They can accompany any skin tone and blend in with any color of swimsuit or cap. You can buy the clear goggles by themselves or bundle them with a black Speedo swim cap. We love that the antifog lenses also offer UV protection, which makes them well-suited for swimming outdoors. One minor downside is that the antifog coating seems to be susceptible to damage, so handle the goggles with care. Price at time of publication: From $16 Product Details: Visibility: 95% UV protection and antifog lenses

95% UV protection and antifog lenses Adjustability: Double headstraps

Double headstraps Use: Professional and casual swimmers

Best for Open Water Aqua Sphere Kayenne Swim Goggles With Polarized Lens Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Why We Like It: The polarized lenses cut glare from the sun, and the 180-degree visibility is hard to beat. It’s Worth Noting: These are comfortable and secure, but they can feel a bit bulky. Your eyes need extra protection when swimming in open water, and the Aqua Sphere Kayenne goggles are designed just for that. The lenses are designed to provide clear visibility in the water, and the polarized lenses protect against the sun while also minimizing glare and improving depth perception. The head straps are easy to adjust and are made of high-quality silicon. In addition to polarization, the lenses also have antifog coating. They’re bulkier than typical recreational swim goggles, so they might take some getting used to if you usually use more lightweight goggles. Price at time of publication: $51 Product Details: Visibility: Polarized, antifog, 180-degree visibility

Polarized, antifog, 180-degree visibility Adjustability: Double head straps

Double head straps Use: Open water swimming

For Beginners FINIS Bolt Swimming Goggles Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Finisswim.com Why We Like It: These goggles offer a comfortable and secure fit. It’s Worth Noting: The nose pieces are a bit flimsy. FINIS Bolt goggles are a perfect choice for new swimmers due to their low-profile, hydrodynamic design (meaning you can glide through the water without extra resistance from the goggles). The lenses are curved to fit closely to your face. These swimming goggles come with three different sizes of interchangeable nose pieces to improve their overall fit. The polycarbonate lenses have anti-fog and UV protection and offer a wide field of vision in the water. A wide sense of peripheral vision helps you see what is on each side of you as you swim, such as other swimmers. One downside to this pair is that the nose pieces are not the best quality, so handle them carefully. Price at time of publication: From $21 Product Details: Visibility: Antifog, UV protection, wide visibility

Antifog, UV protection, wide visibility Adjustability: Adjustable headstrap and 3 nose pieces

Adjustable headstrap and 3 nose pieces Use: Beginners and racers

Best Antigfog Arena Cobra Ultra-swipe Swim Goggles Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Arenasport.com Why We Like It: These swimming goggles allow you to clear foggy vision with just a few gentle swipes of your finger. It’s Worth Noting: Because they were made for racing, these goggles have a tighter fit that may not be comfortable for everyone, especially recreational swimmers. These goggles top our list for best antifog lenses due to their unique technology. While touching or wiping the inside of the lenses can cause many antifog goggles to deteriorate, these goggles are the opposite. Touching the inside of the lenses helps activate the antifog coating. When your vision starts to get distorted due to foggy lenses, you can clear it up by swiping it with your finger. At just 0.5” thick, these goggles are some of the thinnest available, and this low profile prevents slipping during dives. This makes them ideal for racing in pools or open water. These goggles provide great upward peripheral visibility, which makes it easier to see the pool walls and have better timed flip turns. These goggles include five interchangeable nose bridges for added fit and comfort, along with the double head strap for security. Price at time of publication: $50



Product Details: Visibility: Upward peripheral visibility

Upward peripheral visibility Adjustability: Double head strap and five nose pieces

Double head strap and five nose pieces Use: Racing, competing