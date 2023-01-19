The 8 Best Sunrise Alarm Clocks of 2023

Sunrise alarm clocks are a relatively new product growing in popularity. While dozens of versions are sold, only a handful of these clocks are worth investing in. We talked to two sleep experts and researched more than 20 sunrise alarm clocks to find the ones standing above their competitors. With adjustable light settings, wireless or Bluetooth connectivity, app capabilities, and some unique additional features, here are the best sunrise alarm clocks on the market in 2023.

“Sunrise alarm clocks can help establish more regular rhythms of light exposure, leading to more consistent bed and wake times,” says Terry Cralle, RN , certified clinical sleep educator for the Better Sleep Council. “This consistency helps ensure you are getting sufficient sleep and helps improve sleep quality.”

Sounds idyllic and unrealistic, right? Not so: a sunrise alarm clock can simulate this process right from the comfort of your bed, easing you out of sleep with gradually increasing light and, in many cases, a cadre of peaceful sounds of your choosing.

The Philips SmartSleep HF3520 Wake-up Light is an adjustable and easy-to-use option with a mid-range price point, making it a solid investment for all sunrise alarm clock users, including beginners. If you’re ready for something more sophisticated, the Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light comes with an app to make alarms and setting changes seamless.

You don’t have to be “not a morning person” to hate the ordeal of waking up in the morning at a predetermined time to the harsh and blaring sound of an alarm clock. Given a choice, most of us—morning people and night owls alike—would choose a gentler wake-up call, like the kind you get when you go camping and the slowly rising sun nudges you out of your slumber.

Best Overall Philips HF3520 Wake-Up Light Therapy Lamp 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: It's "smart" enough to meet your needs but doesn't overly complicate your wake-up call with any app or wireless requirements. It's Worth Noting: It doesn't have a replaceable light bulb, so you'll have to invest in a new one when it burns out. For anyone looking to buy a sunrise alarm clock for the first time, the Philips SmartSleep HF3520 Wake-up Light is the perfect entry point. With 20 adjustable light settings, a handful of soothing alarm sounds, and an additional sunset simulator to help you wind down at night, this clock knows exactly what it's there to do: wake you up with the light settings of your choice, easing your transitions in and out of sleep to ideally improve the quality of your sleep overall. We like that the clock is easy to operate, with all the settings adjustable right from the device rather than an app. You can tap it to snooze, listen to FM radio, and program the clock to wake you up with your chosen white noise (different bird sounds, instrumental music, and wave sounds). The clock can also be used as a bedside or reading lamp; just tap it for a temporary glow. Between ease of use, customization of light settings, and overall design, the Philips SmartSleep is our recommended choice for first-time buyers or anyone wanting an effective but unfussy sunrise clock. Price at time of publication: $100 Product Details: App: No Adjustable light settings: Yes Sounds: Alarm, FM radio Power source: Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: No

No Adjustable light settings: Yes

Yes Sounds: Alarm, FM radio

Alarm, FM radio Power source: Power cord

Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: No

Best Budget JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It's similar in function and appearance to the Philips SmartSleep, but costs half as much. It's Worth Noting: The light and sound functions are paired, making it hard to use the light without noise added.



20 levels of brightness, FM radio and a small collection of white noise sounds, a sunset simulator, and optional bedside lamp mode…if this all sounds familiar, that's because the JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock has nearly identical features to our best overall pick, the Philips SmartSleep, but also has a more wallet-friendly price tag. The JALL is also similar to the Philips SmartSleep in appearance, with its round shape and built-in digital clock. The JALL and Philips differ because while the JALL has additional light and sound settings—allowing you to change the color of the light across a spectrum of choices and offering seven sound options instead of five—it's not quite as sophisticated in its functioning. The JALL works the same as the Philips, but its sound and light settings are linked, meaning you can't choose to have only the light wake you up. This might not be a dealbreaker for some people, especially at this price point, but anyone who is sensitive to white noise sounds or sleeps with a partner who doesn't want to be disturbed by an alarm should be aware that the JALL might not work for them. Price at time of publication: $43 Product Details: App: No Adjustable light settings: Yes Sounds: Alarm, FM radio Power source: Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: No

No Adjustable light settings: Yes

Yes Sounds: Alarm, FM radio

Alarm, FM radio Power source: Power cord

Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: No

Best with App Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Babylist.com Why We Like It: App-based settings make this clock easy to adjust and program, but if you don't want to use the app, you can also program the clock with touch controls.



It's Worth Noting: An additional subscription (and expense) is required if you want to access all the possible features of this clock. The clean and inviting interface designed to be used with the Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light makes it our pick for the sunrise clock with the best app. The app allows you to program the clock according to your preferences with a few quick swipes, and it's intuitively easy to use, with clear setting and adjustment labels. Within the app, you can choose brightness and color settings, make white noise and sleep story selections, and set alarm times, all to customize a full bedtime and wake-up routine for your clock to follow. The only downside here is that, with such personalized settings, it would be tough for more than one person to use the same clock. It's also worth mentioning that some app features aren't available unless you pay for a subscription; you don't need these features to enjoy the clock, but if you feel like you'd be missing out otherwise, know that this increases the overall cost of the Hatch. Overall, we love how well-designed the app is for this clock, along with the fact that you don't have to use it all, if you lose access to your smart device—you can make the same setting adjustments right on the device itself using touch controls. Price at time of publication: $130 Product Details: App: Yes Adjustable light settings: Yes Sounds: Alarm, white noise Power source: Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: Yes

Yes Adjustable light settings: Yes

Yes Sounds: Alarm, white noise

Alarm, white noise Power source: Power cord

Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: Yes

Best Features Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Philips.com Why We Like It: It takes the basic functions of the Philips HF3520 and builds upon them in seamless, sophisticated ways.



It's Worth Noting: This is the most expensive sunrise alarm clock on our list, so it's kind of a commitment.



If you're already a sunrise alarm clock devotee and want to level up to a device with more features, the Philips SmartSleep HF3670 Light Therapy Lamp is a luxury version of our simpler and more budget-friendly best overall pick, the Philips SmartSleep HF3520. Starting with many of the same features as the basic SmartSleep clock, the advanced HF3670 stands out from its competitors with several bonus features that maximize the convenience and ease of use of having a sunrise alarm clock on your bedside table. The clock has a sensor that monitors the environment of your bedroom, alerting you to ambient temperature and humidity levels. Personalized sunrise and sunset settings combine with light-guided breathing meditation exercises to help you transition smoothly from asleep to awake. Plus, you can charge your phone through the clock's USB port. Finally, the compatible app, the SleepMapper, allows you to keep track of your sleep habits and sync them up to other health apps for insights into your health habits. It might not be the best choice for beginners, but if you take your sunrise clock wakeups seriously, so does the Philips HF3670. Price at time of publication: $200 Product Details: App: Yes Adjustable light settings: Yes Sounds: Alarm, FM radio, white noise, guided meditation Power source: Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: Yes

Yes Adjustable light settings: Yes

Yes Sounds: Alarm, FM radio, white noise, guided meditation

Alarm, FM radio, white noise, guided meditation Power source: Power cord

Best for Kids Hatch Rest 2nd Gen Hatch View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Why We Like It: Remote programming gives parents maximum control of the clock from anywhere in the house, while lights and sounds create kid-friendly cues in the morning and at night.



It's Worth Noting: There's no option to gradually increase the light, like an actual sunrise—it's more of an "off" and "on" clock.



There are many wake-up clocks aimed at helping kids learn when they should be sleeping and when it's okay to get up for the day, but most of them function like traditional alarm clocks. Not the Hatch Rest Baby Sound Machine and Night Light: not only does it mimic sunrise and sunset with a variety of light cues, but it can also be programmed through an app on your smartphone, allowing parents to make setting adjustments from somewhere other than their kid's bedroom. Technically, this clock doesn't simulate sunrise the way its competitors do; you can't program it to get gradually lighter over a period of time, only to pop on when it's time to wake up. But what this clock lacks in sunrise simulation, it more than makes up for in kid-friendly features for both day and night. It's a sound machine with a host of white noise options and a nightlight for middle-of-the-night wakings; it helps your child wind down with sleep stories, guided rest, and lullabies through the app; and it can be set to turn on in a wide range of colors, allowing your child to choose their favorite hue. Although the clock includes the digital time, there's no time-telling required for your child to utilize it—appealing lights and sounds will let your child know when it's bedtime or wake-up time. With all the app capabilities here, the Hatch Rest might become your child's favorite sleepytime companion (and if it helps them get more sleep, you'll love it, too). Price at time of publication: $70 Product Details: App: Yes Adjustable light settings: Yes Sounds: Alarm, white noise Power source: Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: Yes

Yes Adjustable light settings: Yes

Yes Sounds: Alarm, white noise

Alarm, white noise Power source: Power cord

Best Digital Cabtick Sunrise Alarm Clock at Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It has a clearly defined digital clock piece that stands out from the rest of the lamp, allowing you to view the time with a quick glance. It's Worth Noting: It has fewer light settings than the similarly-priced JALL we featured as our best budget pick.



All of the sunrise clocks on this list include a digital clock, but in some cases, the seamless designs make it hard to actually read the time clearly. What we like about the Cabtick Sunrise Alarm Clock is that the bottom portion looks exactly like a typical digital clock, with a black screen and lighted white digits—that makes it the most similar to the kind of digital clock you probably currently have on your nightstand, and the easiest sunrise clock to read. Above the digital clock interface of the Cabtick is a large half-circle lamp, where all the sunrise features come in. Like most of the other clocks on this list, the Cabtick has multiple degrees of adjustable brightness (12, including a few color tones), sunrise and sunset simulation, FM radio and white noise options, plus Bluetooth capability allowing you to play your music of choice. It's not the fanciest option on our list, but the Cabtick is reliable, budget-friendly, and looks the most like a traditional digital alarm clock with its ultra-readable design. Price at time of publication: $50 Product Details: App: No Adjustable light settings: Yes Sounds: Alarm, FM radio, white noise Power source: Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: Yes

No Adjustable light settings: Yes

Yes Sounds: Alarm, FM radio, white noise

Alarm, FM radio, white noise Power source: Power cord

Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: Yes

Best with Sounds iHome Zenergy Dream Mini at Amazon Amazon View On Amazon View On Ihomeaudio.com Why We Like It: You get more sound choices with this device than many others, including guided meditation, FM radio, and Bluetooth music streaming. It's Worth Noting: It lacks light adjustment options and has no sunset simulation.



The iHome Zenergy Dream Mini is a powerful device in a petite package, featuring 16 different sound therapy options and many light settings. Like a pretty little triangular prism on your bedside table, the iHome Zenergy Mini can cycle through the full spectrum of color based on your mood and personal alarm settings. Though you can't customize the length of your sunrise wakeup, the Zenergy Mini offers a broader range of sound options than many of the clocks on this list. Rather than just bird calls, waves, and some white noise, the Zenergy Mini includes sounds like storm, chimes, ocean, air, and heartbeat—plus, you can choose a guided, 4-7-8 breathing meditation option, a proven technique for reducing stress and anxiety. You can also tune in to your local FM radio or stream music from a Bluetooth device, further maximizing the amount of sound choices available through the Zenergy Mini. While this device prioritizes sound therapy a bit more than light therapy, we think it's the perfect choice for someone who wants a sunrise clock and more control over their alarm sound or music streaming options. Price at time of publication: $150 Product Details: App: No Adjustable light settings: Yes Sounds: Alarm, white noise Power source: Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: Yes



Product Details: App: No

No Adjustable light settings: Yes

Yes Sounds: Alarm, white noise

Alarm, white noise Power source: Power cord

Power cord Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: Yes