While UV protection is the most important factor when shopping for sunglasses, it’s not the only thing you should be looking for. You should also consider lens coating, tints, fit, and even frame shape. While these can all work to make the perfect summer accessory, they can also keep your eyes protected during any outdoor activity. To find the best sunglasses to protect eyes, we tested 40 different pairs for two weeks in the real world, considering their fit, UV protection and polarization, comfort, and stability during everyday activities to find the right pair for any activity.

According to James Dello Russo, OD, not wearing sunglasses can cause ocular surface damage—a.k.a. damage to the outer surface of the eye. It can cause problems like solar keratitis (sunburn of the eye) and early cataract development. Dr. Dello Russo notes that this is particularly prevalent in the south, where corneal damage is more common, and among adolescents whose corneas are not fully developed. Regardless of where you live, however, everyone can and should wear sunglasses outdoors. But make sure you check your sunglasses for 100% UV protection or UV400—not all sunglasses provide it.

Sure, sunglasses are a great finish for any outfit, but they’re also more important for your eyes than you might think. They’re the best way to protect against ultraviolet light, which can cause serious damage to eyes—and not all sunglasses work to protect against it.

Best Overall Raen Keera Sunglasses 5 Raen View On Raen.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: They're comfortable enough for all-day wear and hold up well while doing any activity. It’s Worth Noting: They’re not polarized, but they kept our vision clear and glare-free like polarized lenses. A good pair of sunglasses to protect eyes should not only offer full UV protection, but they should also be sturdy and comfortable to wear. The Raen Keera frames scored perfect fives across the board during testing thanks to their UVA and UVB protection and their sturdy and secure fit that doesn’t slip or pinch. We thought they were so comfortable that we wore them all day during testing. They also made our best overall pick because of their large lenses that keep the sun and wind out. Plus their shade is just right—they're dark enough for outdoors but we were also able to keep them on indoors with no issues. While these sunglasses aren’t polarized, we thought they did a great job of keeping out glare and providing enough clarity that they reminded us of other polarized pairs. We also loved their chic design that flatters most faces and head shapes. Price at time of publication: $150 Product Details: Polarized: No

No UV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB protection

100% UVA/UVB protection Shape: Cat eye

Cat eye Frame Material: Acetate Health / Morgan Ashley Parker

Best Budget I-Sea All Aboard Polarized Sunglasses 4.5 I-Sea View On I-sea.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 Why We Like It: This budget pick offers large, polarized lenses. It’s Worth Noting: They might be a little large for very narrow faces and may slide. High-quality sunglasses are a must for keeping eyes protected, but they don’t have to be expensive. At under $30, the I-SEA All Aboard impressed us during testing with their polarized lenses and classic aviator design. While we also liked the large lenses for added sun protection, we did notice that the larger frames may slide on smaller faces because of their metal design. But one of our editors who tested these glasses didn’t notice any sliding even during quick movement. We found that these lenses are great for all-day comfort with nose pads for added adjustability, and we didn’t feel any pinching or rubbing during wear. They’re available in six colors for added adjustability. Price at time of publication: $28 Product Details: Polarized: Yes

Yes UV Protection: 100% UV protection

100% UV protection Shape: Round

Round Frame Material: Metal Health / Lucy Silberman

Best for All-Day Wear Eleventh Hour Essential Polarized Sunglasses 4.9 Eleventh Hour View On Hsn.com View On Shopeleventh.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 Why We Like It: They have enough give to be comfortable on any head size. It’s Worth Noting: The arms are a little thin. As with most health products, the best one is the one you’ll actually use—which is why we like Eleventh Hour’s Essential frames. Fashion-forward, comfortable, and polarized, these sunglasses are ideal for all-day wear. Our editors liked these frames so much that they wore them for the entire testing period, keeping them on for every activity. We appreciated that the Essential frames have a nice weight thanks to their quality construction. Yet they're not so heavy that they become too much during wear. We also felt that the frames had enough give to fit any face or head shape without loosening over time. In fact, we were impressed when we wore them during a windy beach day during testing and they never budged once. Their large polarized, 100% UVA/UVB lenses should also keep eyes protected from the sun and wind no matter where you wear them. Price at time of publication: $85 Product Details: Polarized: Yes

Yes UV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB protection

100% UVA/UVB protection Shape: Cat eye

Cat eye Frame Material: Acetate Health / Alessandra Amodio

Most Comfortable Indy Nolita Polarized Sunglasses 5 Indy View On Indysunglasses.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: These frames were so comfortable we almost forgot we were wearing them. It’s Worth Noting: They’re currently only available in two colors. The wrong pair of sunglasses can be hard to wear for extended periods of time; they can pinch, rub, and slide if they don’t fit just right. This makes it tempting to take them off, leaving the eyes exposed. The Indy Nolita frames, however, scored perfect fives across the board from our editors when we rated them for comfort, fit, and quality. We were impressed by the frames’ thick, sturdy construction that fit just right on all face shapes and stayed secure no matter how we moved our heads. They were so comfortable, in fact, that one of our testers almost forgot she was wearing them. We also liked their sturdy heft that wasn’t too heavy for extended wear. The Nolitas have wide, triangular lenses that cover the entire eye and keep the sun out. Plus, they’re polarized and offer 100% UV protection, keeping eyes protected while also being comfy enough to wear during any activity. We couldn’t find many issues with these frames, but we do think it's a bit disappointing that they're currently only available in two colors: black and tortoise. Price at time of publication: $79 Product Details: Polarized: Yes

Yes UV Protection: 100% UV protection

100% UV protection Shape: Cat eye

Cat eye Frame Material: Acetate Health / Jessica Vadillo

Best for Walking Quay Australia After Hours 50mm Square Sunglasses 4.6 Quay Australia View On Nordstrom View On Quayaustralia.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 4.3 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: They’re made with sturdy, BPA-free plastic that holds up well during any activity. It’s Worth Noting: Their included case is a little flimsy, but the frames themselves are durable. When you’re looking for sun protection on a walk, you want frames that are sturdy, stay put, and block sun and wind—and our editors liked the Quay After Hours frames for all those reasons. While they’re not polarized, they do offer 100% UV protection and our staff thought the large lenses and square frame shape were great for blocking wind and sun while outdoors. The After Hours frames are made with a thick, BPA-free plastic that we liked for their durability and sturdiness that holds up well during any outdoor exercise. We also like the dark gray tint, which we thought was easy to see through without making things too dark. Price at time of publication: Starts at $65 Product Details: Polarized: Yes, some colors

Yes, some colors UV Protection: 100% UV protection

100% UV protection Shape: Square

Square Frame Material: Tritan copolyester Health / Anna Knief

Best for Hiking Smith Caper Sunglasses with Chromapop 4.9 Smith Optics View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: The hinges stretch to work for any head size. It’s Worth Noting: They may be a bit big for smaller faces. Fan-favorite sports and outdoor brand Smith makes one of our favorite pairs of sunglasses—but they’re not your typical sports sunglasses. Instead, the Smith Caper frames are fashion-forward, with a slight cat eye shape that flatters the face while keeping eyes protected. Plus, the hinges on these shades have enough give to work well for both narrow and wide faces. The Smith Caper frames are our pick for hiking not only because of their non-slip fit and security, but also because they use the brand’s Chromapop lenses to make any hike crisper, clearer, and more vivid. Our editor noted that while the Chromapop lenses sounded like a marketing gimmick, they do genuinely provide a clearer, sharper image. We also like their wide polarized lenses, which help protect from the sun’s glare and reduce eye strain during outdoor activities (or even just running errands). If you do decide to wear them during your toughest outdoor activity, our editor also loved that these frames are easy to dry off while kayaking. Price at time of publication: Starts at $189 Product Details: Polarized: Yes

Yes UV Protection: 100% UV protection

100% UV protection Shape: Cat eye

Cat eye Frame Material: Carbonic lenses and Smith’s Evolve bio-based frames Health / Lydia Price

Best for Beach and Boating Maui Jim Capri Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses 4.9 Maui Jim View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Abt.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: These light lenses let us see during any kind of activity or weather; plus, they’re available in eight lens tints. It’s Worth Noting: They’re a little snug. Maui Jim is almost synonymous with beach and boating, so it makes sense that we like the brand’s Capri Polarized sunglasses for all kinds of outdoor activities including skiing, walking, running errands, and going to the beach. We like that these frames don’t slip and offer good coverage with large lenses. We also like that the lenses are lighter, letting us see well in sunny or cloudy weather while keeping our eyes protected. These frames are available in two colors with a choice of eight different lens colors if you prefer a darker shade. While these frames are one of the most expensive options we tested, we love the high-quality construction and feel like they’re worth the price. The only downside is the snug fit of the frames, which may not be ideal for those with larger, rounder faces. Price at time of publication: $349 Product Details: Polarized: Yes

Yes UV Protection: 100% UV protection

100% UV protection Shape: Cat eye

Cat eye Frame Material: SuperThin glass lenses and acetate frame Health / Anna Popp

Best UV Protection Covry Merak Sunglasses 4.7 Covry View On Shopcovry.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 4.3 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: Their large lenses protect against UVA and UVB rays. It’s Worth Noting: People with higher nose bridges might have a harder time wearing these frames. UV protection should be your number one concern when shopping for sunglasses to protect your eyes, which is why the Merak frames from Covry are our top pick for UV protection. These frames offer full protection against UVA and UVB rays, and their large dark lenses also help to keep out excess sunlight, which our editors loved during regular everyday wear. What’s more, these frames have a fashionable, chunky construction, which is great for blocking out excess sunlight. Not all sunglasses work for every face, however, which was the case with these frames. We found that the sunglasses work best on a lower nose bridge and may not be as effective or protective against the sun on other nose types. Price at time of publication: $125 Product Details: Polarized: No

No UV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB protection

100% UVA/UVB protection Shape: Rectangle

Rectangle Frame Material: Acetate Health / Sophie Mendel

Best Polarized Féroce Heather Sunglasses 4.6 FÃ©roce View On Feroceeyewear.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 4.3 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4.3 /5 Why We Like It: Their gradient lenses offer extra protection against the sun. It’s Worth Noting: While they have a nice heft, they might get a little too heavy during long wear. While UV protection should be your top priority when shopping for sunglasses to protect your eyes, polarization should also be near the top of your list. Polarized lenses are great for providing a clearer picture and reducing potential eye strain. During testing, the gradient lens on these shades was great for keeping our eyes protected from the sun. Though we chose the extra-dark top option, these frames are available in 12 colors if you prefer a lighter lens. Dr. Zhu also recommends a gradient tint for shifting weather or lower light as well as for driving as it protects your eyes while allowing you to see the dashboard. When we tried them ourselves, we loved that the Heather frames had a secure fit that required no adjusting during the day. We also like that these lenses have a nice heft that makes them feel high quality, but their weight may get a little heavy during extended wear. Price at time of publication: $145 Product Details: Polarized: Yes

Yes UV Protection: 100% UV protection

100% UV protection Shape: Cat eye

Cat eye Frame Material: Acetate Health / Elise Wojczyk Wang

Best Wind Blocking Illesteva Wilson Sunglasses 4.8 Illesteva View On Illesteva.com View On Revolve Our Ratings Fit 4.7 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 4.7 /5

Value 4.7 /5 Why We Like It: These wide, trendy frames are available in 17 color combinations. It’s Worth Noting: They’re only available in one size and they may be a little tight. Sun isn’t the only thing to look out for while outside. Wind can also be a major hazard during outdoor activities, and we thought the Illesteva Wilson frames did a great job of protecting eyes against irritating gusts. While they’re a trendy rectangular shape, they’re 145mm wide, which offers plenty of coverage against wind and excess sunlight. Made with thick acetate, the frames are capable of standing up to windy environments and keeping eyes protected. We liked the thick acetate frames for their sturdiness for all-day wear, but they can get a little tight behind the ears and are only available in one size. They’re not polarized, but we found that they were great at blocking out excess sun and keeping eyes protected while moving from sunny to shady areas. Plus, they’re available in 17 frame and lens color combinations to pick just the right shade for your outdoor activity. Price at time of publication: $250 Product Details: Polarized: No

No UV Protection: 100% UV protection

100% UV protection Shape: Rectangle

Rectangle Frame Material: Acetate Health / Phoebe Sklansky

Best Lightweight Rheos Faris Sunglasses 4.2 Rheos View On Rheosgear.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Quality 4 /5

Appearance 4 /5

Value 3.3 /5 Why We Like It: Their large size and light construction keep eyes safe from the sun and wind without being a burden. It’s Worth Noting: Though they're well-made, the frame feels a little cheap because they're so lightweight. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, especially on the water or exercising, you’ll want something lightweight. During testing, we loved that the Rheos Faris sunglasses were so lightweight, we almost couldn’t feel them. The brand notes that their sunglasses are made with a lighter frame in mind, with their glasses weighing in at up to 30% less than many other frames. While this lighter weight makes them great for swimming or boating—since they’re light enough to float—we did think that the lighter construction made them feel a little cheaper than their $65 price point. But we agreed that while they felt lightweight, they never felt flimsy. In addition to their light construction, we also loved that these sunglasses are large, which is great for maximum protection from excess sun and wind. While the lenses are polarized, they’re light enough that they transition easily between shifting sunlight on inconsistent weather days. Price at time of publication: $65 Product Details: Polarized: Yes

Yes UV Protection: 100% UV protection

100% UV protection Shape: Round/cat eye

Round/cat eye Frame Material: Acetate Health / Lucy Silberman

