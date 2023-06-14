What to Buy Vision & Hearing Products Keep Your Eyes Safe With These 12 Best Sunglasses, Tested and Reviewed by Our Editors Find the right frames for any outdoor activity with these stylish and protective picks. By Jaylyn Pruitt Jaylyn Pruitt Jaylyn Pruitt has been working with Dotdash Meredith since May 2019 and is currently a commerce writer for Health where she writes about health and wellness products. health's editorial guidelines Published on June 14, 2023 Share this page on Facebook Share this page on Twitter Share this page on Pinterest Email this page In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Testing Process What to Know About Sunglasses to Protect Your Eyes More Sunglasses to Consider Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / David Hattan Sure, sunglasses are a great finish for any outfit, but they’re also more important for your eyes than you might think. They’re the best way to protect against ultraviolet light, which can cause serious damage to eyes—and not all sunglasses work to protect against it. According to James Dello Russo, OD, not wearing sunglasses can cause ocular surface damage—a.k.a. damage to the outer surface of the eye. It can cause problems like solar keratitis (sunburn of the eye) and early cataract development. Dr. Dello Russo notes that this is particularly prevalent in the south, where corneal damage is more common, and among adolescents whose corneas are not fully developed. Regardless of where you live, however, everyone can and should wear sunglasses outdoors. But make sure you check your sunglasses for 100% UV protection or UV400—not all sunglasses provide it. While UV protection is the most important factor when shopping for sunglasses, it’s not the only thing you should be looking for. You should also consider lens coating, tints, fit, and even frame shape. While these can all work to make the perfect summer accessory, they can also keep your eyes protected during any outdoor activity. To find the best sunglasses to protect eyes, we tested 40 different pairs for two weeks in the real world, considering their fit, UV protection and polarization, comfort, and stability during everyday activities to find the right pair for any activity. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Raen Keera Sunglasses at Raen.com Jump to Review Best Budget: I-Sea All Aboard Polarized Sunglasses at I-sea.com Jump to Review Best for All-Day Wear: Eleventh Hour Essential Polarized Sunglasses at Hsn.com Jump to Review Most Comfortable: Indy Nolita Sunglasses at Indysunglasses.com Jump to Review Best for Walking: Quay Australia After Hours 50mm Square Sunglasses at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best for Hiking: Smith Caper Sunglasses with Chromapop at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Beach and Boating: Maui Jim Capri Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses at Amazon Jump to Review Best UV Protection: Covry Merak Sunglasses at Shopcovry.com Jump to Review Best Polarized: Féroce Heather Sunglasses at Feroceeyewear.com Jump to Review Best Wind Blocking: Illesteva Wilson Sunglasses at Illesteva.com Jump to Review Best Overall Raen Keera Sunglasses 5 Raen View On Raen.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Performance 5/5 Quality 5/5 Appearance 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: They're comfortable enough for all-day wear and hold up well while doing any activity. It’s Worth Noting: They’re not polarized, but they kept our vision clear and glare-free like polarized lenses. A good pair of sunglasses to protect eyes should not only offer full UV protection, but they should also be sturdy and comfortable to wear. The Raen Keera frames scored perfect fives across the board during testing thanks to their UVA and UVB protection and their sturdy and secure fit that doesn’t slip or pinch. We thought they were so comfortable that we wore them all day during testing. They also made our best overall pick because of their large lenses that keep the sun and wind out. Plus their shade is just right—they're dark enough for outdoors but we were also able to keep them on indoors with no issues. While these sunglasses aren’t polarized, we thought they did a great job of keeping out glare and providing enough clarity that they reminded us of other polarized pairs. We also loved their chic design that flatters most faces and head shapes. Price at time of publication: $150 Product Details: Polarized: NoUV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB protectionShape: Cat eyeFrame Material: Acetate Health / Morgan Ashley Parker Health / Morgan Ashley Parker Best Budget I-Sea All Aboard Polarized Sunglasses 4.5 I-Sea View On I-sea.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Performance 4.5/5 Quality 4.5/5 Appearance 4.5/5 Value 4.8/5 Why We Like It: This budget pick offers large, polarized lenses. It’s Worth Noting: They might be a little large for very narrow faces and may slide. High-quality sunglasses are a must for keeping eyes protected, but they don’t have to be expensive. At under $30, the I-SEA All Aboard impressed us during testing with their polarized lenses and classic aviator design. While we also liked the large lenses for added sun protection, we did notice that the larger frames may slide on smaller faces because of their metal design. But one of our editors who tested these glasses didn’t notice any sliding even during quick movement. We found that these lenses are great for all-day comfort with nose pads for added adjustability, and we didn’t feel any pinching or rubbing during wear. They’re available in six colors for added adjustability. Price at time of publication: $28 Product Details: Polarized: YesUV Protection: 100% UV protectionShape: RoundFrame Material: Metal Health / Lucy Silberman Health / Lucy Silberman Health / Lucy Silberman Best for All-Day Wear Eleventh Hour Essential Polarized Sunglasses 4.9 Eleventh Hour View On Hsn.com View On Shopeleventh.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Performance 5/5 Quality 5/5 Appearance 4.5/5 Value 4.8/5 Why We Like It: They have enough give to be comfortable on any head size. It’s Worth Noting: The arms are a little thin. As with most health products, the best one is the one you’ll actually use—which is why we like Eleventh Hour’s Essential frames. Fashion-forward, comfortable, and polarized, these sunglasses are ideal for all-day wear. Our editors liked these frames so much that they wore them for the entire testing period, keeping them on for every activity. We appreciated that the Essential frames have a nice weight thanks to their quality construction. Yet they're not so heavy that they become too much during wear. We also felt that the frames had enough give to fit any face or head shape without loosening over time. In fact, we were impressed when we wore them during a windy beach day during testing and they never budged once. Their large polarized, 100% UVA/UVB lenses should also keep eyes protected from the sun and wind no matter where you wear them. Price at time of publication: $85 Product Details: Polarized: YesUV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB protectionShape: Cat eyeFrame Material: Acetate Health / Alessandra Amodio Health / Alessandra Amodio Most Comfortable Indy Nolita Polarized Sunglasses 5 Indy View On Indysunglasses.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Performance 5/5 Quality 5/5 Appearance 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: These frames were so comfortable we almost forgot we were wearing them. It’s Worth Noting: They’re currently only available in two colors. The wrong pair of sunglasses can be hard to wear for extended periods of time; they can pinch, rub, and slide if they don’t fit just right. This makes it tempting to take them off, leaving the eyes exposed. The Indy Nolita frames, however, scored perfect fives across the board from our editors when we rated them for comfort, fit, and quality. We were impressed by the frames’ thick, sturdy construction that fit just right on all face shapes and stayed secure no matter how we moved our heads. They were so comfortable, in fact, that one of our testers almost forgot she was wearing them. We also liked their sturdy heft that wasn’t too heavy for extended wear. The Nolitas have wide, triangular lenses that cover the entire eye and keep the sun out. Plus, they’re polarized and offer 100% UV protection, keeping eyes protected while also being comfy enough to wear during any activity. We couldn’t find many issues with these frames, but we do think it's a bit disappointing that they're currently only available in two colors: black and tortoise. Price at time of publication: $79 Product Details: Polarized: YesUV Protection: 100% UV protectionShape: Cat eyeFrame Material: Acetate Health / Jessica Vadillo Health / Jessica Vadillo Best for Walking Quay Australia After Hours 50mm Square Sunglasses 4.6 Quay Australia View On Nordstrom View On Quayaustralia.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5/5 Performance 4.3/5 Quality 4.5/5 Appearance 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: They’re made with sturdy, BPA-free plastic that holds up well during any activity. It’s Worth Noting: Their included case is a little flimsy, but the frames themselves are durable. When you’re looking for sun protection on a walk, you want frames that are sturdy, stay put, and block sun and wind—and our editors liked the Quay After Hours frames for all those reasons. While they’re not polarized, they do offer 100% UV protection and our staff thought the large lenses and square frame shape were great for blocking wind and sun while outdoors. The After Hours frames are made with a thick, BPA-free plastic that we liked for their durability and sturdiness that holds up well during any outdoor exercise. We also like the dark gray tint, which we thought was easy to see through without making things too dark. Price at time of publication: Starts at $65 Product Details: Polarized: Yes, some colorsUV Protection: 100% UV protectionShape: SquareFrame Material: Tritan copolyester Health / Anna Knief Health / Anna Knief Health / Anna Knief Best for Hiking Smith Caper Sunglasses with Chromapop 4.9 Smith Optics View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5/5 Performance 5/5 Quality 5/5 Appearance 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: The hinges stretch to work for any head size. It’s Worth Noting: They may be a bit big for smaller faces. Fan-favorite sports and outdoor brand Smith makes one of our favorite pairs of sunglasses—but they’re not your typical sports sunglasses. Instead, the Smith Caper frames are fashion-forward, with a slight cat eye shape that flatters the face while keeping eyes protected. Plus, the hinges on these shades have enough give to work well for both narrow and wide faces. The Smith Caper frames are our pick for hiking not only because of their non-slip fit and security, but also because they use the brand’s Chromapop lenses to make any hike crisper, clearer, and more vivid. Our editor noted that while the Chromapop lenses sounded like a marketing gimmick, they do genuinely provide a clearer, sharper image. We also like their wide polarized lenses, which help protect from the sun’s glare and reduce eye strain during outdoor activities (or even just running errands). If you do decide to wear them during your toughest outdoor activity, our editor also loved that these frames are easy to dry off while kayaking. Price at time of publication: Starts at $189 Product Details: Polarized: YesUV Protection: 100% UV protectionShape: Cat eyeFrame Material: Carbonic lenses and Smith’s Evolve bio-based frames Health / Lydia Price Health / Lydia Price Health / Lydia Price Best for Beach and Boating Maui Jim Capri Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses 4.9 Maui Jim View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Abt.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5/5 Performance 5/5 Quality 5/5 Appearance 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: These light lenses let us see during any kind of activity or weather; plus, they’re available in eight lens tints. It’s Worth Noting: They’re a little snug. Maui Jim is almost synonymous with beach and boating, so it makes sense that we like the brand’s Capri Polarized sunglasses for all kinds of outdoor activities including skiing, walking, running errands, and going to the beach. We like that these frames don’t slip and offer good coverage with large lenses. We also like that the lenses are lighter, letting us see well in sunny or cloudy weather while keeping our eyes protected. These frames are available in two colors with a choice of eight different lens colors if you prefer a darker shade. While these frames are one of the most expensive options we tested, we love the high-quality construction and feel like they’re worth the price. The only downside is the snug fit of the frames, which may not be ideal for those with larger, rounder faces. Price at time of publication: $349 Product Details: Polarized: YesUV Protection: 100% UV protectionShape: Cat eyeFrame Material: SuperThin glass lenses and acetate frame Health / Anna Popp Health / Anna Popp Health / Anna Popp Best UV Protection Covry Merak Sunglasses 4.7 Covry View On Shopcovry.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5/5 Performance 4.3/5 Quality 5/5 Appearance 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: Their large lenses protect against UVA and UVB rays. It’s Worth Noting: People with higher nose bridges might have a harder time wearing these frames. UV protection should be your number one concern when shopping for sunglasses to protect your eyes, which is why the Merak frames from Covry are our top pick for UV protection. These frames offer full protection against UVA and UVB rays, and their large dark lenses also help to keep out excess sunlight, which our editors loved during regular everyday wear. What’s more, these frames have a fashionable, chunky construction, which is great for blocking out excess sunlight. Not all sunglasses work for every face, however, which was the case with these frames. We found that the sunglasses work best on a lower nose bridge and may not be as effective or protective against the sun on other nose types. Price at time of publication: $125 Product Details: Polarized: NoUV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB protectionShape: RectangleFrame Material: Acetate Health / Sophie Mendel Health / Sophie Mendel Health / Sophie Mendel Best Polarized Féroce Heather Sunglasses 4.6 FÃ©roce View On Feroceeyewear.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5/5 Performance 4.3/5 Quality 5/5 Appearance 5/5 Value 4.3/5 Why We Like It: Their gradient lenses offer extra protection against the sun. It’s Worth Noting: While they have a nice heft, they might get a little too heavy during long wear. While UV protection should be your top priority when shopping for sunglasses to protect your eyes, polarization should also be near the top of your list. Polarized lenses are great for providing a clearer picture and reducing potential eye strain. During testing, the gradient lens on these shades was great for keeping our eyes protected from the sun. Though we chose the extra-dark top option, these frames are available in 12 colors if you prefer a lighter lens. Dr. Zhu also recommends a gradient tint for shifting weather or lower light as well as for driving as it protects your eyes while allowing you to see the dashboard. When we tried them ourselves, we loved that the Heather frames had a secure fit that required no adjusting during the day. We also like that these lenses have a nice heft that makes them feel high quality, but their weight may get a little heavy during extended wear. Price at time of publication: $145 Product Details: Polarized: YesUV Protection: 100% UV protectionShape: Cat eyeFrame Material: Acetate Health / Elise Wojczyk Wang Health / Elise Wojczyk Wang Health / Elise Wojczyk Wang Best Wind Blocking Illesteva Wilson Sunglasses 4.8 Illesteva View On Illesteva.com View On Revolve Our Ratings Fit 4.7/5 Performance 5/5 Quality 5/5 Appearance 4.7/5 Value 4.7/5 Why We Like It: These wide, trendy frames are available in 17 color combinations. It’s Worth Noting: They’re only available in one size and they may be a little tight. Sun isn’t the only thing to look out for while outside. Wind can also be a major hazard during outdoor activities, and we thought the Illesteva Wilson frames did a great job of protecting eyes against irritating gusts. While they’re a trendy rectangular shape, they’re 145mm wide, which offers plenty of coverage against wind and excess sunlight. Made with thick acetate, the frames are capable of standing up to windy environments and keeping eyes protected. We liked the thick acetate frames for their sturdiness for all-day wear, but they can get a little tight behind the ears and are only available in one size. They’re not polarized, but we found that they were great at blocking out excess sun and keeping eyes protected while moving from sunny to shady areas. Plus, they’re available in 17 frame and lens color combinations to pick just the right shade for your outdoor activity. Price at time of publication: $250 Product Details: Polarized: NoUV Protection: 100% UV protectionShape: RectangleFrame Material: Acetate Health / Phoebe Sklansky Health / Phoebe Sklansky Health / Phoebe Sklansky Best Lightweight Rheos Faris Sunglasses 4.2 Rheos View On Rheosgear.com Our Ratings Fit 4/5 Performance 4.5/5 Quality 4/5 Appearance 4/5 Value 3.3/5 Why We Like It: Their large size and light construction keep eyes safe from the sun and wind without being a burden. It’s Worth Noting: Though they're well-made, the frame feels a little cheap because they're so lightweight. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, especially on the water or exercising, you’ll want something lightweight. During testing, we loved that the Rheos Faris sunglasses were so lightweight, we almost couldn’t feel them. The brand notes that their sunglasses are made with a lighter frame in mind, with their glasses weighing in at up to 30% less than many other frames. While this lighter weight makes them great for swimming or boating—since they’re light enough to float—we did think that the lighter construction made them feel a little cheaper than their $65 price point. But we agreed that while they felt lightweight, they never felt flimsy. In addition to their light construction, we also loved that these sunglasses are large, which is great for maximum protection from excess sun and wind. While the lenses are polarized, they’re light enough that they transition easily between shifting sunlight on inconsistent weather days. Price at time of publication: $65 Product Details: Polarized: YesUV Protection: 100% UV protectionShape: Round/cat eyeFrame Material: Acetate Health / Lucy Silberman Health / Elizabeth Rhodes Health / Lucy Silberman Best with Case Randolph Elinor Fusion Polarized Sunglasses 4.8 Randolph View On Framesdirect.com View On Randolphusa.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Performance 4.8/5 Quality 4.5/5 Appearance 5/5 Value 4.8/5 Why We Like It: These come with a hard case and a soft microfiber case for easy travel. It’s Worth Noting: These are one of the most expensive pairs we tested. If you’re looking to invest in high-quality sunglasses, a case will keep them protected on the go. We loved the style of the Randolph Elinor Fusion frames, but we especially liked that they came with both a microfiber soft case and a magnetic hard case. The cases also come in handy because these frames are on the expensive side so protecting your investment is that much more important. These shades were one of our favorites for style. With polarized lenses, they’re available in seven frame and lens combinations to pick just the right shade for you. The Randolph Elinor Fusion is similar to an aviator-style lens, with plenty of style and coverage thanks to their large lenses. We also liked that the frames had adjustable nose pieces, which helped us feel like we never had to adjust these while wearing them. They’re also comfortable for all-day wear, but they’re only available in one size that might not be as comfortable for larger faces. Price at time of publication: $329 Product Details: Polarized: YesUV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB protectionShape: RoundFrame Material: Metal Health / Alessandra Amodio Health / Alessandra Amodio Our Testing Process To find the best sunglasses to protect your eyes, our editors tested nearly 40 pairs of sunglasses over a two week period, wearing the pairs at least seven times over the course of testing. We started the sunglasses test by doing a visual inspection, checking for issues with lenses, arms, hinges, and nose pads determining whether the sunglasses seemed high quality, sturdy, and stable. We also performed a quick polarization test on lenses that were listed as polarized by the manufacturer. We tested each pair by considering how they held up to high-intensity light, glare, wind, and generally how they performed during each activity we performed during testing. We also tested for fit, including comfort and security during wear. Lastly, we tested the sunglasses for their tint and how well they blocked the sun during outdoor activity. After testing sunglasses at a variety of price points, we determined whether the sunglasses seemed worth their price as our final metric. During testing, we had input from Derek Lin, OD, optometrist at Park Slope Eye. We also spoke with experts to learn more about what shoppers should look for when buying sunglasses to protect eyes, including: James Dello Russo, OD, of Dello Russo Laser Vision Victor Paul, OD, optometrist at DeCesare Eye Associates Dagny Zhu, MD, Harvard-trained specialist in cornea, cataract, and laser refractive surgery and a surgeon with Nvision Eye Centers What to Know About Sunglasses to Protect Your Eyes While sunglasses seem like just a fun accessory, you might want to put a little more research into what pair you decide to pop on the next time you go outside. Lens factors like UV protection, polarization, and color are important, especially when it comes to protecting your eyes in the sun. You should also consider frame size while shopping. Health / Sophie Mendel UV Protection Ultraviolet rays are a form of radiation emitted by the sun and some artificial sources at three levels: ultraviolet A, B, and C. Ultraviolet A is not absorbed by the ozone layer and ultraviolet B is only partially absorbed, so you may see sunglass labels that call out specific UVA and UVB protection. UV rays of all types affect our eyes in negative ways. Sunglasses mitigate this damage by reflecting UV rays away from the eyes. “UV rays can cause ocular common surface growths such as pinguecula and [pterygia] as well as cause sped up progression of cataracts which can all have negative implications on our vision,” says Dr. Paul. UV rays can also cause solar retinopathy through too much direct interaction. Look for 100% UV protection or UV400 protection when choosing sunglasses. Polarization Dr. Paul notes that polarized glasses are better for water and snow-based activities because they help deflect rays that bounce off these surfaces. “Polarized lenses block UV rays at all angles and offer more protection to the ocular surface as well as the natural lens of the eye than standard 100% UV sunglasses,” he says. While UV should be your top priority when shopping for sunglasses, polarized lenses can reduce UV rays from any direction and help to protect eyes more. Frame Size and Shape When it comes to frame size, “the larger the better,” according to Dr. Zhu. “Sunglasses not only protect our eyes but the delicate skin around them as well,” she says. “Look for oversized or wraparound sunglasses for maximum protection.” If you’re worried that sunglasses have to be unfashionable sport wraparounds to protect your eyes, fear not: Dr. Paul and Dr. Dello Russo note that almost any frame shape will keep eyes protected and you have the all-clear to shop based on personal style. Many of the frames we tested feature thick arms and wide lenses for maximum protection. Lens Color Your first instinct when looking for sunglasses to protect your eyes might be to pick the darkest lenses available, but this might actually be doing more damage to your eyes than you realize. According to Dr. Paul, dark lenses may actually dilate the eyes more, allowing more sunlight to enter the pupil instead of reflecting it away. However, if your dark lenses offer 100% UV protection, then you should be safe. Dr. Zhu recommends lighter or gradient tints for lower light or shifting conditions. Many of the sunglasses we tested are available in a variety of lens colors, so think about the activity you’ll be wearing sunglasses for when choosing a color. Amber and brown lenses are good for reducing glare on cloudy days and yellow or orange lenses work well for lower light conditions, according to Dr. Paul. Dr. Zhu adds that brown or rose-colored lenses offer more contrast while outdoors which can be helpful to athletes. According to Dr. Lin, you can tell a pair of sunglasses is sufficiently tinted just by looking in the mirror. Your lenses are the right tint if you can’t see your eyes in the mirror. Dr. Zhu notes that polarized and mirrored coatings are best for outdoor sports and a medium tint is great for everyday wear. Health / Elizabeth Rhodes More Sunglasses to Consider Though these sunglasses didn't meet our expectations, they may still be of interest to you: Vincero Collective The Quinn: These classic frames have crisp, polarized lenses, but we found that they may be a little large for some faces and slip frequently. Ray Ban Erika: We thought these frames from Ray Ban were comfortable and liked their protective dark lenses, but found that the arms seemed to get looser and less sturdy over time. The Marc Jacobs 55m Oval Sunglasses: We liked the style of these sunglasses but, during testing, we found that they didn’t feel like the quality we would expect from a designer brand and noticed that they slip and require adjusting pretty frequently. Privé Revaux The New Yorker: The dark polarized lenses in these sunglasses protected our eyes during testing, but we felt like the frames and lenses seemed cheaply made. Knockaround Premiums Sport: We liked the light construction and the way they didn’t slip while wet or sweaty, but they were very tight on our editor's face. Our editor also found that they were so good at reducing glare that they could actually be a little distracting while outdoors. Your Questions, Answered How can you tell if lenses are high quality? You can do a quick home test to make sure your lenses are high quality and protective. Start by looking at a square or rectangular pattern, like a tiled floor, then hold sunglasses away from your face and cover one eye. Move the glasses in each direction and pay attention to how the lines look. If the lines stay straight, the lenses are high quality. However, if they start to look wavy or wiggly—especially in the center—then you should try another pair of sunglasses. You can also test if lenses are polarized by holding them in front of a bright screen and rotating them 90 degrees, according to Dr. Lin. If they go dark, then they’re polarized. Are expensive sunglasses worth it? If you’re just looking for UV400 protection and even polarization, you can find sunglasses that will do a great job of protecting your eyes at an inexpensive price point, like the I-SEA All Aboard sunglasses we tested. Some additional features, like the special chromatic lenses on the Smith Caper sunglasses that offered a crisper, more high-quality image, will typically be more expensive. So whether or not expensive sunglasses are worth the cost depends on the features you’re shopping for. Dr. Dello Russo also notes that more expensive sunglasses tend to last longer and are worth the investment to protect eyes over time. He also notes that CR39 plastic, which is typically used to make the lenses on cheaper sunglasses, can wear down easily over time. Which sunglass lenses are most protective? Lenses that offer 100% UV protection—also labeled as UV400—are the baseline for eye protection in sunglasses. Beyond that, you should be looking for polarized lenses, which can help to reduce glare and provide extra clarity in all directions. Keep in mind that darker lenses aren’t always better, so look for a shade that’s appropriate for your outdoor activity. How should sunglasses fit? Like eyeglasses, sunglasses should be comfortable enough to wear for long periods without pinching or rubbing behind the ears or on the nose. You’ll also want to choose sunglasses that have large lenses for maximum sun and wind protection. Who We Are Jaylyn Pruitt is a health and wellness writer covering sleep and skin care. She has a Master of Library and Information Science degree with a focus on health information. She loves Quay sunglasses for any outdoor activity. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit 2 Sources Health.com uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. UV radiation. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Boyd K. Tips for choosing the best sunglasses. American Academy of Ophthalmology.